(NPR)   New York AG is attempting to dissolve the NRA. Dyslexic geneticists remain confused, continue search for CT   (npr.org) divider line
The_EliteOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chief Attorney Deputy General Megan Fox?

I knew she wasn't all just good looks.
 
NotTooLittleRichard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck. We're all counting on you.
 
stevenboof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's about time someone did something about them.
 
Plot Armor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Godspeed in your task, Ms. James.
 
LessO2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey Wayne LaPierre, they're coming for your funds.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That headline must have been a labor of love.
 
red230
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The leadership of the NRA is now forbidden to operate a charity in New York, you know, just like the Trump family.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.makeameme.org
 
SolderGlob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody will have a problem with this....

On a completely unrelated noted, do these people have personal security services? Cause it looks like they could probably benefit from personal security services.
 
CyberHippyRedux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Outstanding timing!
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's one less place to commit fraud and launder money.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not quite "from their cold, dead hands," but good enough for me.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: [media.makeameme.org image 800x599]


Alt caption:

Maria Butina collaborating with Russian money launderer.
 
Alebak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LETS FUCKING GO meme
Youtube -MaCJZIBKGs
 
deeproy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.com
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ITS A FARKING START!
 
imapirate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm stuck working with no time to research anything. Anyone know if this has a snowball's chance in hell at working?

/ohpleaseohpleaseohplease
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to follow the rubles, I hope this begins a great pants shiattening across Republicans and their bank accounts.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hahaahahahhaahahahaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And then they reorganize in Texas.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

imapirate: I'm stuck working with no time to research anything. Anyone know if this has a snowball's chance in hell at working?

/ohpleaseohpleaseohplease

/ohpleaseohpleaseohplease


Fark user image
 
puzzled
‘’ 1 hour ago  
jeffreyhill.typepad.com
 
Eddie Barzoom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

imapirate: I'm stuck working with no time to research anything. Anyone know if this has a snowball's chance in hell at working?

/ohpleaseohpleaseohplease

/ohpleaseohpleaseohplease


64 mil in waste and self-dealing, if they can prove it, is a compelling argument to revoke.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Markoff_Cheney: ITS A FARKING START!


If you think this is going to end well, I have bad news for you.
 
Lindseys Lil Ladybugs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's about got damn time. fark the NRA.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm okay with this.

The NRA long ago abandoned their mission of promoting gun safety and safeguarding the 2nd Amendment.

Now they're just another hyperpartisan lobbying organization primarily concerned with raising money for right wing politicians and protecting the firearms industry from as much regulatory oversight as humanly possible.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Markoff_Cheney: ITS A FARKING START!


I can't wait for the 2A brigade screaming, MAHFREEDUMS!
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How old school -- raiding a non-profit bank account, internal money laundering, packing ad budgets to pay for family vacations!   That was all before the PPP loan of $4M to keep your Megachurch from running low on Jesus.
 
Photoshop This
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All they have to do to survive, and try to be honest, is rebrand as the "National Rifling through your pockets Association."
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

Fark user image

Fark user image

Let's not forget that the NRA is the Republicans front of choice for Russian funds.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was anyone else surprised to learn the NRA is registered as a nonprofit in NY state?  Why liberal bastion NY and not gun loving TX, or one of the Carolinas?
 
quiotu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGreatGazoo: And then they reorganize in Texas.


Doesn't matter. Without Russian funds, they have no real budget or power. They are effectively neutered and have been for a while. Lately it's just been scared rich white folks fighting over the remnants of the grift, and they fought loudly enough to get caught.

They're done.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump was reelected today.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I won't lie. I vote republican. My father in law bought me an NRA membership a few years back. After the third school shooting and silence from the NRA, I told them to F off.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, will NRA members rush to defend the organization?  Or, will they be pissed-off that the money that was supposed to go towards defending gun owners was turned into mansions, fancy dinners, and luxury cars for board members?

Difficulty, the NRA members ignored Philando Castile's death with all the apathy they could muster.
 
Carn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd just like to remind all the gun humpers that you are no longer allowed to use your "We need the 2nd amendment to protect the 1st" since none of you cowards went to protect the protesters in Portland from the federal fascist goons.

Thanks bunches.  Toodles!
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not holding my breath for Dem AGs to start scrutinizing leftie causes with a tenth the scrutiny they reserve for the NRA, Trump Organization, or other right-of-center targets.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Question: can't they just move to Oklahoma or something?
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGreatGazoo: And then they reorganize in Texas.


They will never survive .... just the expenses from attempting to defend themselves in this case will send them under.

I'm waiting for the Mango MagaMonkey's tweet about this... should be a classic as it's a change to ooga-booga his base re gun grabbin'
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: [media.makeameme.org image 800x599]


I'd collaborate with her....
 
Photoshop This
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, and during the press conference, Faux News was airing pieces about BIDEN possibly not accepting the results of the election, and a half-assed Atomic bombing of Hiroshima memorial.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: Was anyone else surprised to learn the NRA is registered as a nonprofit in NY state?  Why liberal bastion NY and not gun loving TX, or one of the Carolinas?


Taxes and legal expenses I am sure. It may be more expensive for the company, but any litigation would also carry much higher expenses for those trying to sue.
 
JolobinSmokin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to support gun rights and the second amendment. I've been fence riding for a decade on that, but when unmarked "federal" private contractors started black hooding American citizens off the streets in rented mini-vans and the pro-gun crowd not only supported it. But are willing to take their guns and go help, I now understand what and why it's supported.

It's only supported to make sure "those" people understand their place and their place isn't with the pro-gun crowd.

So yea, Fark the NRA and I'll vote for anyone wiling to chip away at the guns anywhere anytime crowd.

/Okie fed up
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any bets ...
- days until this magically disappears due to unfounded concerns, after a few folks make very specific phone calls
OR
- days until the New York AG unexpectedly commits suicide, by shooting himself in the back and head multiple times with a high powered semi or full auto assault rifle

There is no way in hell, even in this farked up year, that this will be allowed to proceed...
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SolderGlob: Nobody will have a problem with this....


Oh, you better believe the ammosexuals will have a problem with this.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

imapirate: I'm stuck working with no time to research anything. Anyone know if this has a snowball's chance in hell at working?

/ohpleaseohpleaseohplease

/ohpleaseohpleaseohplease


The NY AG pretty much used "Wayne LaPierre" as a swear word throughout the news conference.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: [media.makeameme.org image 800x599]


Fark user image
Fark user image
Fark user image
Fark user image
Fark user image
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jack_o_the_hills: g


jack_o_the_hills: TheGreatGazoo: And then they reorganize in Texas.

They will never survive .... just the expenses from attempting to defend themselves in this case will send them under.

I'm waiting for the Mango MagaMonkey's tweet about this... should be a classic as it's a change to ooga-booga his base re gun grabbin'


heeehhh... chance ..
 
lenfromak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I came to witness the statist gun-grabbers' usual circle jerk, and I was not disappointed.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.