 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some New Wave Guy)   This week's 3 hour serving of vintage 80's alt/post-punk/goth/new wave includes music from Buzzcocks, Red Flag, The Soft Boys, and B.E.F. Hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on PastFORWARD #145. Starts 1PM ET LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
17
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, Global Radio, California, Association of American Universities, University of California, Music, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine  
•       •       •

27 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 06 Aug 2020 at 12:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
B.E.F.?
Wow! Not listened to them in decades.
Heaven 17 always seemed to take precedence
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: B.E.F.?
Wow! Not listened to them in decades.
Heaven 17 always seemed to take precedence


decades you say....well, we shall rectify that situation in due course.

and good morning you lot.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Standing by...
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Saw the Buzzcocks open up for Iggy Pop (with an all-star L.A. punk backup band).  Great show.  Those were the days.  (early '80s)
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
whoever is getting interviewed right now is a wingnut and the host is not challenging her shaky grasp of facts in the slightest :-\
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
here. we. gooooo.....
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Request:
Eleven Pond - " watching trees "
Youtube EA_EijC-7Lw
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This Furs track just sends shivers down my spine.
It's like they never went away
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Pista: This Furs track just sends shivers down my spine.
It's like they never went away


i know, right? it's like it fits in right square with the rest of their (better) catalogue.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: This Furs track just sends shivers down my spine.
It's like they never went away

i know, right? it's like it fits in right square with the rest of their (better) catalogue.


When I first heard that track I welled up. I just felt like I was 17 all over again
 
Sgt Oddball [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Damn, late to the party as work foolishness prevented a timely arrival. Hello to all, hope you're well.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sgt Oddball: Damn, late to the party as work foolishness prevented a timely arrival. Hello to all, hope you're well.


anyone here caught the covid? no? i think we're well then.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You can really hear the Cocteaus in Lowlife.
The bass is unmistakable Heggie
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oh Second Skin.
Excuse me while I melt just a little bit over here
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pista: Oh Second Skin.
Excuse me while I melt just a little bit over here


i was gonna say such a great album, but really they all are.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I used to date a girl who worked in a bank back in the 80s. he was really always smartly dressed & it totally blew my mind when she told me her favourite band was The Chameleons. I thought she'd be into Wham or worse (if there is worse).
Chams gigs with her were something else. She would go absolutely nuts.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ now  

Pista: I used to date a girl...he was really always smartly dressed


ahhhh, ahead of the curve was s/he...
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.