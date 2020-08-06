 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Are you a meth smoker? No, but I did stay a San Francisco Hotel for Homeless last night   (foxnews.com) divider line
18
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nah, just casually.. more to relax than anything.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Nah, just casually.. more to relax than anything.


You relax by staying up for four days?
 
brizzle365
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
oddly, not an Ed Buck story.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Not clicking an OOGA BOOGA SAN FRANCOMMIESCO Fox News story. I assume just they found some meth pipes
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Therefore we must immediately tear down all homeless shelters and fire all homeless people into the sun.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"If you are housing people that are not there with a security deposit or anything that makes them liable, liability is key."

Yes, drug dealers may not fear prison or violent death but they do fear losing their security deposit.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Was never really big on smoking it.  I found that putting some in a gel cap and eating it got you wayyyyyy higher than the other methods.  Plus it saves your teeth and no track marks, so it's healthier.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image 425x425]


That's no way to talk about a special needs rescue.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Earthworm Jim Jones: Was never really big on smoking it.  I found that putting some in a gel cap and eating it got you wayyyyyy higher than the other methods.  Plus it saves your teeth and no track marks, so it's healthier.


I'm sending that in to Lifehaker.com
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Not clicking an OOGA BOOGA SAN FRANCOMMIESCO Fox News story. I assume just they found some meth pipes


Here you go. Any noteworthy differences there?
 
OldJames
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Good a place as any to have a meth lab, if something goes wrong, you don't have to pay to fix anything
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Earthworm Jim Jones: Was never really big on smoking it.  I found that putting some in a gel cap and eating it got you wayyyyyy higher than the other methods.  Plus it saves your teeth and no track marks, so it's healthier.


The high last longer when it's ingested orally but it's not as intense as smoking it or shooting it.  The rush you get in the first minute after that first hit is lovely.

/Clean since 2017
//I miss parts of it.
///I definitely don't miss parts of it.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yes, because the fact that some of these people needed help to afford housing in San Francisco is the IMPORTANT detail here.

Fuxk Fox News.
 
starlost
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Earthworm Jim Jones: Was never really big on smoking it.  I found that putting some in a gel cap and eating it got you wayyyyyy higher than the other methods.  Plus it saves your teeth and no track marks, so it's healthier.

The high last longer when it's ingested orally but it's not as intense as smoking it or shooting it.  The rush you get in the first minute after that first hit is lovely.

/Clean since 2017
//I miss parts of it.
///I definitely don't miss parts of it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sign in the Mark Hopkins' lobby....absolutely no poop in the lobby
 
SouthParkCon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Jessa Reed - Meth Pee - This Is Not Happening - Uncensored
Youtube VcMIeyjggbM
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bughunter: Yes, because the fact that some of these people needed help to afford housing in San Francisco is the IMPORTANT detail here.

Fuxk Fox News.


The article goes on to mention that there was probably a drug problem there long before the pandemic hit. I think the biggest takeaway is that there is little oversight in these temporary housing areas. While officials can't always be too choosy, they still need to follow up and ensure that the ones being housed are provided a stable environment.
 
