(Yahoo)   The fight scene from Anchorman just broke out at a California hotel
40
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Were they stabbing each other with steely knives?
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Red eye virus scene from Mayhem comes to mind
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mirrors on the ceiling, pink champagne on ice,...
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
POLICIA!!!!!
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Coheed ok?
 
schrepjm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Just" in this case means Wednesday lunchtime.
 
Calehedron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Como Esta, Beetches!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think the warm smell of colitas would mean they'd be a lot more chill.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

schrepjm: [Fark user image 400x293]


Yeah, you oughta lay low a while.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geesh, those travelling trade shows are getting violent.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh yes a water park being open during a pandemic in a state with an escalating infection count is a great idea.  i live in california and i'm extremely tired of people not caring about their fellow humans.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, I came to the pool at 5:30 this morning and reserved the best chairs by putting towels on them. I expected them to still be reserved for me when I came back out at 1:30 in the afternoon. If someone takes my chairs, Imma fighting!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

VictoryCabal: Look, I came to the pool at 5:30 this morning and reserved the best chairs by putting towels on them. I expected them to still be reserved for me when I came back out at 1:30 in the afternoon. If someone takes my chairs, Imma fighting!


Go back to Germany, Fritz.
 
boozehat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No touching of the hair or face!

Of course.

Now lets get it on!

(Brick, where did you get a hand grenade?

.... I don't know)
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FAMILY GUY KINGSMAN PARODY
Youtube JhTQPGmN7xE
 
schrepjm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bith Set Me Up: schrepjm: [Fark user image 400x293]

Yeah, you oughta lay low a while.


My favorite exchange.

Maybe. I don't even know.

Brick as a whole is my favorite, is the proper thing to claim I think.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well... almost the same.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fewer suits at this one.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better article with interview that explains why it started:  https://ktla.com/news/local-news/lar​ge​-brawl-erupts-at-anaheim-hotel/
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: Well... almost the same.

[Fark user image image 633x356]

[Fark user image image 634x357]

Fewer suits at this one.


Nice to see the police are now more openly advertising their gang status.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: Well... almost the same.

[Fark user image 633x356]

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fewer suits at this one.


I like the serendipity that she'd wear that particular shirt on that particular day.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DOROTHY MANTOOTH IS A SAINT!!!
 
MilesTeg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't be.. Don't be.. Don't be..

checks video and pics

Yep...
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Better article with interview that explains why it started:  https://ktla.com/news/local-news/larg​e-brawl-erupts-at-anaheim-hotel/


I remember the asshole kids that wanted to fight about everything. They were the bullies.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Is Coheed ok?


And what about Cambria?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

edmo: gar1013: Better article with interview that explains why it started:  https://ktla.com/news/local-news/larg​e-brawl-erupts-at-anaheim-hotel/

I remember the asshole kids that wanted to fight about everything. They were the bullies.


If you get into a fight as an adult, and it isn't part of your job description, you've failed at some point in your life.

/doesn't apply to legitimate self defense of yourself or a third party when there is a clear and present danger of physical harm
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Well... almost the same.

[Fark user image 633x356]

[Fark user image 634x357]

Fewer suits at this one.


Typical unmasked Trump-supporters!   Only Trump supporters would be stupid enough to gather in large groups and brawl without wearing protection.
 
STRYPERSWINE
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This hotel is almost next-door to Disneyland.
 
khatores
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: You'd think the warm smell of colitas would mean they'd be a lot more chill.


When I google "colitas", one of the results is this. I have to admit, I'd be not in a big hurry to go anywhere if I were in the middle of all these warm colitas.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Why are hotels open in CA during corona?  Are the people at the pool or whatever essential people doing essential things?  If not, they should be welded into their homes, china style.  There is a pandemic going on right now!
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I hate pools, specifically I hate how people behave at pools.  There's always competing factions of "I do what I want" vs.  "I am the pool police, and you will obey my every whim."
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: BigNumber12: Well... almost the same.

[Fark user image 633x356]

[Fark user image 634x357]

Fewer suits at this one.

Typical unmasked Trump-supporters!   Only Trump supporters would be stupid enough to gather in large groups and brawl without wearing protection.


Yes, according to Fark Logic, Trump is going to do real well this fall in demographics that hated him in 2016
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Silly me.  I was imagining this:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

i.makeagif.comView Full Size


i.makeagif.comView Full Size

i.makeagif.comView Full Size


/those look like they were great fun to make
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

sirrerun: Were they stabbing each other with steely knives?


run amuck capitalism + drug use is a hellava drug.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: I hate pools, specifically I hate how people behave at pools.  There's always competing factions of "I do what I want" vs.  "I am the pool police, and you will obey my every whim."


divide and conquer works even at pools.
 
HeFixesTheCable
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: sirrerun: Were they stabbing each other with steely knives?

run amuck capitalism + drug use is a hellava drug.


facepalm.jpg

OMG, I just saw who I responded to. How did this guy get off my block list? I am so ashamed.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Why are hotels open in CA during corona?  Are the people at the pool or whatever essential people doing essential things?  If not, they should be welded into their homes, china style.  There is a pandemic going on right now!


IMHO, being in a pool is probably fine.  First, it's an outdoor area (18 times harder to spread the virus outside than inside according to one study).  Second, there should be plenty of sunlight (sunlight kills the virus).  Third, standard pool chemicals (chlorine) probably also help kill the virus.
 
