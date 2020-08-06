 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Wife of suspect in Burger King slaying arrested. Wendy, Ronald, Grimace, Colonel Sanders, and Jack already being rounded up for the lineup of usual suspects   (clickorlando.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Assault, 37-year-old Kelvis Rodriguez-Tormes, Ashley Mason, Murder, white truck, Felony, restaurant employee, block of E. Colonial Drive  
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farking animals
 
buttercat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They both deserve to be locked up forever.  But it's Florida.  They'll probably get worse.

That poor young man and his family.   What a senseless tragedy.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
did she at least get her nuggies?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Why the long face?


Oh yeah.... duh
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brizzle365
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Grimace is obviously Benicio Del Toro
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Umm, that's not a human head.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Farking loser.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
$40 worth of BK during dinner rush?  Yeah that's gonna take a minute.  I hope both these people get life.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Mason's 13-year-old daughter told officers she was in the front seat of her mom's car and said Joshua was disrespectful to her mother, according to court documents. She told officers she thought Joshua was talking about them behind the drive-thru window, according to court documents. Mason waited in the parking lot in her black sedan for a few minutes, then drove away and returned with a white truck with a man identified as 37-year-old Kelvis Rodriguez-Tormes, who was demanding that Joshua fight him, deputies said.

Aww, "Respect"-culture has been such a blessing to our country.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mofa: Umm, that's not a human head.


On meth it is
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
About damned time.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The jury will consist of Five Guys.

Prosecutors expect an In-n-Out case.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Mason's 13-year-old daughter told officers she was in the front seat of her mom's car and said Joshua was disrespectful to her mother, according to court documents. She told officers she thought Joshua was talking about them behind the drive-thru window, according to court documents. Mason waited in the parking lot in her black sedan for a few minutes, then drove away and returned with a white truck with a man identified as 37-year-old Kelvis Rodriguez-Tormes, who was demanding that Joshua fight him, deputies said.

Aww, "Respect"-culture has been such a blessing to our country.


Yep, the '50s were hell.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Read the article, Subby:

Mason's lawyer clarified in court Thursday that Rodriguez-Tormes is his client's longtime boyfriend, not her husband.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bughunter: The jury will consist of Five Guys.

Prosecutors expect an In-n-Out case.


One juror, known only as Big Montana to conceal his identity, stated that they were tired of horsing around and that turnovers were inevitable, but they just had to roast him.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
FAST FEUD
Youtube uqwPsO2j18o
 
RedComrade
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fast food place should have never reopened their dine in areas. If fact the only access the public should have to such places is the small window were they take your money and give you your food. The general public is on the whole the worst of humanity and allowing them to interact more personally with people doing a high paced low pay job is pointless.

Imagine getting killed because some Karen didn't get her chicken nuggets on time. These people should be shot out of a cannon into the sun, nothing of value would be lost.
 
Ayukawa
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hevach
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: did she at least get her nuggies?


TFA says she got a full refund and wave goodbye.
 
PaulCenji
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ronald McDonald Team vs Colonel Sanders Team | KOF MUGEN
Youtube g_5suMq80eo
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wife of suspect in Burger King slaying arrested.

I'm pretty sure that, when a king is slain (even a Burger King), it is called "assassination."
 
moike [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Line up the Dude, mother, and daughter, shoot them all in the back of the head.

There is no shortage of humans on this planet, if you can't play nice, onto the compost heap with you.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Training people 'the customer is always right,' has been interpenetrated to refusing a refund on set of unwashed used sheets used by Sam Kinison is considered a lack of 'respect.'
 
Marcos P
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ayukawa: [Fark user image image 850x1313]


Lol "Little" Caesar and The Subway Boys
 
wegro
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Springfield Police Department Rescue Phone
Youtube FAsIx3oPY-8


You have selected Regicide. If you know the name of the King or Queen being murdered, press one.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Mac Sabbath "Frying Pan"
Youtube m1wkfJY3AZM
I have nothing constructive to add so I'm just going to share this video
 
Veloram
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The sense of entitlement these spoiled brats have is astounding
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Wife of suspect in Burger King slaying arrested.

I'm pretty sure that, when a king is slain (even a Burger King), it is called "assassination."


Buttbuttination.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: set of unwashed used sheets used by Sam Kinison


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.