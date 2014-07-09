 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston)   Hasbro rethinking Trolls doll that laughs out of its private area after being tickled   (wcvb.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Rhode Island, Action figure, Toy, Hasbro, Trolls doll, child abuse.Toymaker Hasbro, Doll, G.I. Joe  
357 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Aug 2020 at 4:05 PM (24 minutes ago)



Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hello-o-o-o!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Did this happen when I was kid (60s)? I mean, I don't know, I was a kid and we didn't pay attention. Kids laugh at stupid stuff all the time. I would have giggled if touching the dolls private parts made it do something. Kid humor is like that; they don't think about it in sexual terms.

Adults look at this stuff and assume kids are thinking in adult terms. They're not.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If your kid is young enough to be fascinated by Trolls dolls, they aren't going to notice or care.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Those who do biot know anatomy are doomed to repeat engineering.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: If your kid is young enough to be fascinated by Trolls dolls, they aren't going to notice or care.


Depends on which trolls.

25yearslatersite.comView Full Size
 
Iggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's just those damn QAnon cultists looking for evidence for their conspiracy theory.  It's obvious that the toy is designed to make noise when you place it in a sitting position.  But the manufacturer is going to humor those nutjobs anyway.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Those who do biot know anatomy are doomed to repeat engineering.


reactiongifs.usView Full Size
 
CzarChasm [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spaceherpes
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Tickle me Smellmo?
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Trolls gonna troll.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Chobits-Turn on
Youtube P5XkSm1UZlk
 
dothemath
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"What will this toy make our innocent, impressionable children think? That it's fun when someone touches your private area?"

Reading this kinda makes me want someone to molest her kids.
 
skyotter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Since the article doesn't have a picture of the button location
consequenceofsound.netView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


These will be collectors items.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

edmo: Did this happen when I was kid (60s)? I mean, I don't know, I was a kid and we didn't pay attention. Kids laugh at stupid stuff all the time. I would have giggled if touching the dolls private parts made it do something. Kid humor is like that; they don't think about it in sexual terms.

Adults look at this stuff and assume kids are thinking in adult terms. They're not.


That is exactly the problem.  This doll will make kids think it is a funny joke to touch some else's private parts.
 
dothemath
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Russ1642: [Fark user image 425x238]

These will be collectors items.


Sold exclusively at the Vatican gift shop.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: edmo: Did this happen when I was kid (60s)? I mean, I don't know, I was a kid and we didn't pay attention. Kids laugh at stupid stuff all the time. I would have giggled if touching the dolls private parts made it do something. Kid humor is like that; they don't think about it in sexual terms.

Adults look at this stuff and assume kids are thinking in adult terms. They're not.

That is exactly the problem.  This doll will make kids think it is a funny joke to touch some else's private parts.


bing.comView Full Size

Will it?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oh, duh. It's designed so that when she falls on her butt that it laughs.

Status: CLOSED
Resolution: Won't Fix
Comments: This is implemented as designed. Doll is expected to play laugh audio when it falls on its butt.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So dolls that wet their diapers are still okay? Not gonna name names but apparently this could be a fetish trigger for some people.
 
khatores
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

edmo: Did this happen when I was kid (60s)? I mean, I don't know, I was a kid and we didn't pay attention. Kids laugh at stupid stuff all the time. I would have giggled if touching the dolls private parts made it do something. Kid humor is like that; they don't think about it in sexual terms.

Adults look at this stuff and assume kids are thinking in adult terms. They're not.


This seems like a commonsense design choice from an engineering standpoint. By having the weight of the doll mostly in the "doll pelvis" region, it makes the doll sit without tipping over. Incidentally this is the same setup as in humanoids. We're able to sit in chairs without falling over because of our weight distribution.

It's possible to change that by making the design far more complicated, but why? To appease some concerns that may not even have merit? Geez.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SirMadness: RogermcAllen: edmo: Did this happen when I was kid (60s)? I mean, I don't know, I was a kid and we didn't pay attention. Kids laugh at stupid stuff all the time. I would have giggled if touching the dolls private parts made it do something. Kid humor is like that; they don't think about it in sexual terms.

Adults look at this stuff and assume kids are thinking in adult terms. They're not.

That is exactly the problem.  This doll will make kids think it is a funny joke to touch some else's private parts.

[bing.com image 289x180]
Will it?


Kancho.

Kids already think it is funny. Because it is.

/Waitresses played grabass all the time back in my college days. A few guys played it back, I smartly, or perhaps foolishly, chose not to return the treatment.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
proco [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Alright, saw the pic, it's bad.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
holly chit subby got this one really wrong.

Hasbro rethinking Trolls doll that laughs out of its after being tickled in the private area.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Seriously how the fook many people did this design get approved by to make it all the way to production and shipping?
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So dolls that wet their diapers are still okay? Not gonna name names but apparently this could be a fetish trigger for some people.


Saying abdl folks are turned on by a child doll because the doll wears a diaper is as silly as saying an adult who likes women in bikinis would be attracted to a child doll if it had a two-piece suit.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Look, there's nothing dirty about this. You just stick your finger under the little girl's dress and press her giggle spot aka g-spot.

OK, maybe it is a little dirty.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Russ1642:
Fark user image

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SirMadness: RogermcAllen: edmo: Did this happen when I was kid (60s)? I mean, I don't know, I was a kid and we didn't pay attention. Kids laugh at stupid stuff all the time. I would have giggled if touching the dolls private parts made it do something. Kid humor is like that; they don't think about it in sexual terms.

Adults look at this stuff and assume kids are thinking in adult terms. They're not.

That is exactly the problem.  This doll will make kids think it is a funny joke to touch some else's private parts.

[bing.com image 289x180] [View Full Size image _x_]
Will it?


It's like boiling the frog, and abusers do it all the time.  First touching the doll's privates is a funny game, then touching the kid is a funny game, then touching the kid's privates is a funny game, and you can extrapolate where the abuser takes it from there.

Go read up on the shiat Ghislaine and Epstein were up to, it's that same stuff just with slightly older kids.
 
