 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   China sentences Canadian to death for drug production, in dramatic escalation of the Communist party's war on Tim Horton's   (aljazeera.com) divider line
41
    More: Scary, Crime, People's Republic of China, Chinese court, United States, Canadian national, Xu Weihong, Capital punishment, Local media  
•       •       •

805 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Aug 2020 at 4:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Some schoolteacher who is as likely to have produced drugs as Donald Trump is likely to have produced quality, affordable medical care or PTT. This isn't some popular TV show, you know. This is Gyna.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you got maple syrup who needs ketamine?
 
Sir Paul [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that's what's in a double-double...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China doesn't seem like the place to be farking around with drugs.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canada has 400 planes.
China has 4000.

Though I did not realize how close the two nations were in land area.
 
gimmeafuckinname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/r/Canada says Tim Horton's is shiat now. And has been for awhile evidently.

You know - the source being what the source is....
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: China doesn't seem like the place to be farking around with drugs.


Just don't go to China if you are Chinese either. China likes to claim you are still a Chinese citizen long after moved on and will straight up kidnap you if you go back and a family member is a problem or l you said anything mean a about the ccp.

This is one of the things that sparked the war of 1812 between USA and the British
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm... let me guess, there is a Huawei angle to this?
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "Like many Asian nations, China deals out stiff penalties for manufacturing and selling illegal drugs, including the death penalty."

Doesn't China export a shiat ton of meth?
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: MythDragon: China doesn't seem like the place to be farking around with drugs.

Just don't go to China if you are Chinese either. China likes to claim you are still a Chinese citizen long after moved on and will straight up kidnap you if you go back and a family member is a problem or l you said anything mean a about the ccp.

This is one of the things that sparked the war of 1812 between USA and the British


Why were the US and UK fighting over China?
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Some schoolteacher who is as likely to have produced drugs as Donald Trump is likely to have produced quality, affordable medical care or PTT. This isn't some popular TV show, you know. This is Gyna.


Partial thromboplastin time?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: China doesn't seem like the place to be farking around with drugs.


They kill people for all sorts of things that would be jail time anywhere else. Like white collar crimes.

https://www.businessinsider.com/chines​e-white-collar-criminals-death-sentenc​e-2013-7#wang-yang-death-sentence-12
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Intrepid00: MythDragon: China doesn't seem like the place to be farking around with drugs.

Just don't go to China if you are Chinese either. China likes to claim you are still a Chinese citizen long after moved on and will straight up kidnap you if you go back and a family member is a problem or l you said anything mean a about the ccp.

This is one of the things that sparked the war of 1812 between USA and the British

Why were the US and UK fighting over China?


They fought over them 30 minutes before and felt like fighting again.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
China has a history of picking up random foreigners and sentencing them to death when they are having a dispute with a country.  There's an Australian on death row who was given a gift of luggage, which happened to be packed full of drugs in the lining.  It's entirely possible the guy really is a drug smuggler, but this happens often enough at "just the right time" that it is highly suspicious.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Trik: FTFA: "Like many Asian nations, China deals out stiff penalties for manufacturing and selling illegal drugs, including the death penalty."

Doesn't China export a shiat ton of meth?


Key word. The meth / fentanyl / etc are supposed to end up in the West, not sold on China's streets by some non-Party yahoo who doesn't know the plan.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MythDragon: China doesn't seem like the place to be farking around with drugs.


If I recall, this is an act of chest pounding and the likelihood of drugs being manufactured by the person were slim to none.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Canada has 400 planes.
China has 4000.

Though I did not realize how close the two nations were in land area.


Count American planes in that total.  If Canada is attacked, we'd be there for them.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Hmmm... let me guess, there is a Huawei angle to this?


Canada is holding a Huawei execute for an extradition hearing to the US.  She is being charged with some kind of banking fraud.
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

gimmeafarkinname: /r/Canada says Tim Horton's is shiat now. And has been for awhile evidently.

You know - the source being what the source is....


THIS, unfortunately. At least here in Montreal. Rotten Ronnie's (McD's) has better coffee, if you have to go with the ubiquitous drive through route. It's really gone downhill for the past ten years or so.
To compensate we have these pretty well everywhere else.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah, China IS VERY unhappy with us and putting the screws to any Canadian in their clutches.
No real surprise there. All we did was honour a treaty with our 800 lb gorilla to the south and arrest
a very highly connected Huawei exec/spy.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
China's customs agency is also still slow-walking the export approval on CanSino's vaccine candidate that was approved for human trials by Health Canada in May.

The only consolation is that it's a human adenovirus vectored type, which have a hit or miss reputation for effectiveness because of pre-existing immunity to the vector component. Fortunately, there's been progress on securing access to other types in the meantime.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Welp.  This should be interesting.

Mr. Pretty Face is actually in enough shiat over his latest scandel that he *might* actually stand up to China over this, so that there is something else in the news other than his family getting massive kickbacks from a charity he basically hand picked to recieve $900M.
 
Trik
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Welp.  This should be interesting.

Mr. Pretty Face is actually in enough shiat over his latest scandel that he *might* actually stand up to China over this, so that there is something else in the news other than his family getting massive kickbacks from a charity he basically hand picked to recieve $900M.


Nah, he'll go get a mani / pedi and relax.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: MurphyMurphy: Canada has 400 planes.
China has 4000.

Though I did not realize how close the two nations were in land area.

Count American planes in that total.  If Canada is attacked, we'd be there for them.


I was certain of that fact up until the Trump administration.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Trik: FTFA: "Like many Asian nations, China deals out stiff penalties for manufacturing and selling illegal drugs, including the death penalty."

Doesn't China export a shiat ton of meth?


meth, designer drugs of every kind, precursors.....all of them except weed
 
dywed88
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hey now Subby, Timmies has opened multiple restaurants in China recently.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Guess Trudeau spit instead of swallowing this time and China got pissed.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: MythDragon: China doesn't seem like the place to be farking around with drugs.

They kill people for all sorts of things that would be jail time anywhere else. Like white collar crimes.

https://www.businessinsider.com/chines​e-white-collar-criminals-death-sentenc​e-2013-7#wang-yang-death-sentence-12


So you're saying they do some thing right? I'd be all for the death penalty in any white collar case involving over  say, $100 million.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Trik: GrogSmash: Welp.  This should be interesting.

Mr. Pretty Face is actually in enough shiat over his latest scandel that he *might* actually stand up to China over this, so that there is something else in the news other than his family getting massive kickbacks from a charity he basically hand picked to recieve $900M.

Nah, he'll go get a mani / pedi and relax.


I wish you were joking.

At least he isn't the Orange Shiat-Gibbon...  that is the ONLY good thing about this spineless twunt.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Getting real tired of Canadians bearing the brunt of China being pissed at America.

614 days.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MythDragon: China doesn't seem like the place to be farking around with drugs.


China doesn't seem like the place to be accused of farking around with drugs.

Doesn't much matter if you actually were or not.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Some schoolteacher who is as likely to have produced drugs as Donald Trump is likely to have produced quality, affordable medical care or PTT. This isn't some popular TV show, you know. This is Gyna.


Put the bong down.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: MurphyMurphy: Canada has 400 planes.
China has 4000.

Though I did not realize how close the two nations were in land area.

Count American planes in that total.  If Canada is attacked, we'd be there for them.


That would be an unexpectedly great leap forward in China's currently-understood offensive capabilities.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Trik: FTFA: "Like many Asian nations, China deals out stiff penalties for manufacturing and selling illegal drugs, including the death penalty."

Doesn't China export a shiat ton of meth?


fentanyl
 
bfh0417
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Man, some Farkers just can't decide whether to hate China or not.

In the long run, why go to that freaking place? Like Americans who go to Afghanistan, Pakistan or the like. Oh yeah, you're a way cool travelling douche who thinks they are making a point. You get murdered? That's all on you.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: OgreMagi: MurphyMurphy: Canada has 400 planes.
China has 4000.

Though I did not realize how close the two nations were in land area.

Count American planes in that total.  If Canada is attacked, we'd be there for them.

I was certain of that fact up until the Trump administration.


Know whats awesome? We got Mexico's back, too.

And if asked to, Canadia would have our back too. But lets be honest, if we are asking Canadia for help, shiats already gone tits up. No offense to Canada or their armed forces. They are some of the best in the world for sure. But it would be like comparing apples to volvos.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: Getting real tired of Canadians bearing the brunt of China being pissed at America.

614 days.


.......how I wish I was in Sherbrooke now
 
morg
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Does anyone ever get busted for producing Fentanyl?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MythDragon: China doesn't seem like the place to be farking around with drugs.


or cheap hookers. trust me.
 
zeaper12
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

waxbeans: When you got maple syrup who needs ketamine?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Obscure?  In any case it's a good book.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bfh0417: Man, some Farkers just can't decide whether to hate China or not.

In the long run, why go to that freaking place? Like Americans who go to Afghanistan, Pakistan or the like. Oh yeah, you're a way cool travelling douche who thinks they are making a point. You get murdered? That's all on you.


Americans are idiots that don't feel free if they can't travel the world.
Hard eye roll.
Meh F people that can't just say home and enjoy not living in a war zone or some other place that isn't a nice first world place.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

zeaper12: waxbeans: When you got maple syrup who needs ketamine?

[Fark user image image 260x400]

Obscure?  In any case it's a good book.


(^～^;)ゞ
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.