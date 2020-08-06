 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   UN discusses Kashmir for the third time, as they attempt to find some common ground between fans of Physical Graffiti and supporters of their later works   (aljazeera.com) divider line
19
    More: Followup, Pakistan, Kashmir conflict, Partition of India, Kashmir, Indus River, Kashmiri language, India's Hindu nationalist government, UN Security Council  
•       •       •

155 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Aug 2020 at 8:15 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"The United Nations's most powerful body did not take any action or issue a statement after the virtual meeting held behind closed doors."

Inaction? In my UN Security Council?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Physical Graffiti is my favorite Zep. But I honestly think Kashmir is overrated. Ten Years Gone, In the Light? Those are my favorite tracks. I even love Down By the Seaside. The Page -Plant record No Quarter has a better version Kash anyway.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dating Tip #5
Youtube kWZ8nTHTH8o
 
Summoner101
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
the snobs...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b1BJf​w​luIWs
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'd just like to Plant this on this Page.

led zeppelin kashmir
Youtube 9vbeilE0UrQ
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They better do something before the levee breaks. Because when the levee breaks, mama you got to move.
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Saw them at Red Rocks,1998. Bewuriful night, awesome concert, and the warm smell of colitas, rising up to the air  :)
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
* Cashmere

cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BlackChickWhiteAccent: Saw them at Red Rocks,1998. Bewuriful night, awesome concert, and the warm smell of colitas, rising up to the air  :)
[Fark user image image 425x422]

[Fark user image image 425x265]


Beautiful too! 🙄
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Physical Graffiti is my favorite Zep. But I honestly think Kashmir is overrated. Ten Years Gone, In the Light? Those are my favorite tracks. I even love Down By the Seaside. The Page -Plant record No Quarter has a better version Kash anyway.


In My Time of Dying....awesome track.

"Oh my Jesus....Oh my JeeEEEeesus"
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mock26: * Cashmere

[cdn.shopify.com image 600x600]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Clearly it's a communication breakdown. Both sides are dazed and confused. The answer is out there, but it's over the hills and far away, so they haven't found it yet. Meanwhile, the commoners are getting trampled under foot. We're getting close to Achilles last stand. If they don't do something soon, they'll all be hanging from the gallows pole.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Zeppelin! - The Louisville Leopard Percussionists
Youtube JYuOZnAqQCY


Watching this always makes me smile.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Jeff Beck Group, with Rod the Mod >>>>>>>Zep
 
carkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Physical Graffiti is my favorite Zep. But I honestly think Kashmir is overrated. Ten Years Gone, In the Light? Those are my favorite tracks. I even love Down By the Seaside. The Page -Plant record No Quarter has a better version Kash anyway.


It's been ages since I listened to it, but I fully agree with your assessment. In My Time of Dying gets a nod for pure balls-outedness, too, in my book.
 
carkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

scanman61: Somacandra: Physical Graffiti is my favorite Zep. But I honestly think Kashmir is overrated. Ten Years Gone, In the Light? Those are my favorite tracks. I even love Down By the Seaside. The Page -Plant record No Quarter has a better version Kash anyway.

In My Time of Dying....awesome track.

"Oh my Jesus....Oh my JeeEEEeesus"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
When asked for comment, Robert Plant replied, "Baby, baby, baby, baby, oh baby, baby, no baby, oh baby, baby, baaaaaaaaaaaaby!"
 
hammettman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Kashmir is their best, better than STH.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.