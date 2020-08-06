 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   American healthcare companies are experiencing an "embarrassment of profits" related to the pandemic. Soon to be experiencing an "embarrassment of laughter" after being asked to consider lowering premiums for their customers   (nytimes.com) divider line
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The companies' staggering pandemic profits stand in stark contrast to the scores of small medical practices and rural hospitals that are struggling to stay open. And the earnings are putting a spotlight on the big insurance companies at a time when government officials in many states are facing massive budget shortfalls as businesses collapse, unemployment rises and tax revenues plummet. Some states are discussing cutting payments to insurers that offer Medicaid plans to their residents.

"This could tilt the politics against insurers on a whole number of fronts," said Larry Levitt, the executive vice president for health policy for the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonpartisan research group.

If Biden and the Democratic Party would embrace a Universal Health Care system, they'd win in a landslide. Makes you wonder why they don't ... Eh, not really.

I mean this is from *before* the Pandemic:

The health insurance industry is donating big to Democrats even amid criticism of the industry and growing calls for "Medicare for All" from the progressive wing of the party.
Four big insurance companies - Blue Cross Blue Shield, UnitedHealth Group, CVS Health and Cigna - and their employees have given about $4.5 million collectively in campaign contributions in the 2020 cycle, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

source

and more
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I'm just going to die sick and uninsured, just to make a statement. It'll be pinned to my body, if the cats don't eat it.

You're welcome
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Capitalism is good in a lot of systems. Healthcare is not one of them.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My workplace received a $98,000.00 donation of epi pens.

Guess how many pens that is!
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xcheopis: My workplace received a $98,000.00 donation of epi pens.

Guess how many pens that is!


You can get a much better deal on epi pens at Pen Island.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xcheopis: My workplace received a $98,000.00 donation of epi pens.

Guess how many pens that is!


15?
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there was real competition, premiums would go down. Too bad the government has set us up for virtual monopolies when it comes to healthcare.
 
fat_free
‘’ 1 hour ago  
csb (from today): Got a new job back in April, was eligible for company healthcare on June 1. I got a short-term insurance plan for May, to be ended in 30 days, paid the insurance premium and I think we're all good.

June 1 comes, I get on the company plan. No bill from short-term insurance for premium.
July 1 comes. No bill from short-term insurance for premium .
Today, I check my credit card on the interwebs and there it is -- a bill for the August short-term premium, in the amount of $550. I called and canceled, the CSR was actually quite helpful, and I will get a refund. Didn't have ta biatch or nuthin'.

I can GUARANTEE, though, that had I needed to get treatment for a broken leg or something in July, they would have said that I did not have coverage for lack of paying the monthly premium. fark this US healthcare system is so shiatty.
 
rgGolf4
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Its just a ton of medical reserves being released and less usage.  In other words, premiums have been earned, but no one is going to the hospital.  Depending on how good things really are (<80% MLR), premiums can/would be returned if ACA coverage.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Newest ripoff is online appointments .. That's like washing your feet with your socks on , but they still get the cash flow from medicare ..
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

OldJames: If there was real competition, premiums would go down. Too bad the government has set us up for virtual monopolies when it comes to healthcare.


I don't believe there is competition, more like collusion.

There is a lot of BS that happens in the health care industry.
From a broad overview, big companies negotiate contracts with hospitals that give their members discounts.  Hospitals have a set amount of time to file the claim or else per contract or else Health Co is not obligated to pay said claim.  Claim is submitted to Health Co. and a lot of them are automatically denied.  Hospital billing then has to resubmit the claim (adjusted of not) per the denial reason before Health Co will consider playing the claim.  Most of this has a time limit of 90 days from date of service.  The bureaucracy of insurance companies is unimaginable, and they don't get rich by paying claims, leaving the hospitals to eat the cost. Thus driving up prices of service and the circle continues.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is VERY TEMPORARY.

People are delaying elective surgeries due to a fear of going to the hospital.  As a result, hospitals are losing their shirt and insurance premiums aren't being spent.

But once the pandemic ends, this will reverse... there will be a surge of elective surgeries, hospitals will do very well, but insurance reserves will be hit hard.
 
dothemath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The last thing we need in this country is a bunch of government bureaucrats sitting around deciding who lives or dies.
I want those decisions to be made by millionaire insurance company executives.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: Capitalism is good in a lot of systems. Healthcare is not one of them.


Nixin was not a crook.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Subby, health insurance is not healthcare.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: This is VERY TEMPORARY.

People are delaying elective surgeries due to a fear of going to the hospital.  As a result, hospitals are losing their shirt and insurance premiums aren't being spent.

But once the pandemic ends, this will reverse... there will be a surge of elective surgeries, hospitals will do very well, but insurance reserves will be hit hard.


I guess this can't be the new normal then.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: SomeAmerican: This is VERY TEMPORARY.

People are delaying elective surgeries due to a fear of going to the hospital.  As a result, hospitals are losing their shirt and insurance premiums aren't being spent.

But once the pandemic ends, this will reverse... there will be a surge of elective surgeries, hospitals will do very well, but insurance reserves will be hit hard.

I guess this can't be the new normal then.


Well, if COVID-19 is the new normal, eventually people will just say fark it and go to get their hip & knee replacements anyway.  But right now, people are delaying any care that isn't strictly necessary.  It's not something that anyone could have predicted going into 2020.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
(stop_youre_going_to_make_me_pee.​jpg)
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Sum Dum Gai: Subby, health insurance is not healthcare.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: If Biden and the Democratic Party would embrace a Universal Health Care system, they'd win in a landslide.


[Citation Needed]

Make sure you adjust average voter preference to topics like this to reflect actual voting power.  IE, the Senate gives excess political power to physically large states with small populations that have lots of conservative voters in them.  Liberal California has 68 times the population of conservative Wyoming, but both states get two Senators.  So a conservative Wyoming voter has 68 times the political power as a liberal California voter.

The Electoral College reflects this bias in a slightly watered down form (every state gets at least 3 EC votes, two coming from the Senators).

This is why the average voter when polled seems to be for lots of liberal political positions, but their elected representatives are not-because some voters' votes count up to 68 times more than others.  If you adjusted for this, giving 67 bonus votes to a Wyoming voter's opinion over a California voter's opinion, liberal policy positions would always fail.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
There's always a way to find an expense if your profit isn't where you want it.
 
MoriartyLives
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I got a 15% discount from my car insurance company in May; it was a portion of their cost savings from a reduction in claims as a direct result of so many people driving so much less so abruptly.  I'm not sure COVID is causing fewer healthcare-related claims overall, but surely a case could be made that we get an extra premium-free month or two next year.

Once the white house is occupied by someone who understands that this is a good idea, anyway.

Or you could just buy stock in a health insurance company and shut up.  But I don't do that, so I'm not a proponent.  Better investment opportunities elsewhere.
 
1funguy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
National
Healthcare
Now
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: The companies' staggering pandemic profits stand in stark contrast to the scores of small medical practices and rural hospitals that are struggling to stay open. And the earnings are putting a spotlight on the big insurance companies at a time when government officials in many states are facing massive budget shortfalls as businesses collapse, unemployment rises and tax revenues plummet. Some states are discussing cutting payments to insurers that offer Medicaid plans to their residents.

"This could tilt the politics against insurers on a whole number of fronts," said Larry Levitt, the executive vice president for health policy for the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonpartisan research group.

If Biden and the Democratic Party would embrace a Universal Health Care system, they'd win in a landslide. Makes you wonder why they don't ... Eh, not really.

I mean this is from *before* the Pandemic:

The health insurance industry is donating big to Democrats even amid criticism of the industry and growing calls for "Medicare for All" from the progressive wing of the party.
Four big insurance companies - Blue Cross Blue Shield, UnitedHealth Group, CVS Health and Cigna - and their employees have given about $4.5 million collectively in campaign contributions in the 2020 cycle, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

source

and more


https://www.npr.org/2020/06/27/884307​5​65/after-pushing-lies-former-cigna-exe​cutive-praises-canadas-health-care-sys​tem
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Nadie_AZ: If Biden and the Democratic Party would embrace a Universal Health Care system, they'd win in a landslide.

[Citation Needed]

Make sure you adjust average voter preference to topics like this to reflect actual voting power.  IE, the Senate gives excess political power to physically large states with small populations that have lots of conservative voters in them.  Liberal California has 68 times the population of conservative Wyoming, but both states get two Senators.  So a conservative Wyoming voter has 68 times the political power as a liberal California voter.

The Electoral College reflects this bias in a slightly watered down form (every state gets at least 3 EC votes, two coming from the Senators).

This is why the average voter when polled seems to be for lots of liberal political positions, but their elected representatives are not-because some voters' votes count up to 68 times more than others.  If you adjusted for this, giving 67 bonus votes to a Wyoming voter's opinion over a California voter's opinion, liberal policy positions would always fail.


Alright. This is from 2019:

Fifty-six percent of Americans think providing access to affordable health care coverage for all Americans is the responsibility of the federal government, and two-thirds favor the creation of a national, government-administered health insurance plan similar to Medicare that would be available to all Americans.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/2020-pol​l​s-national-health-care-plan-favored-by​-most-americans-cbs-news-poll-finds/

And from Yesterday:

In total, Medicare for All was supported by 67 percent of registered voters and opposed by 33 percent. Voters between the ages of 35-49 showed the greatest support for Medicare for All with 80 percent of that demographic saying they were in favor of the program. Surveyed voters between 18-34 also thought highly of the idea with 78 percent of then giving Medicare for All their support.

https://www.newsweek.com/87-democrats-​support-medicare-all-though-joe-biden-​doesnt-1522833

As to Rural America, home of your GOP "No" bloc:

Voters in the 2018 midterm, especially in rural America, offered a ringing endorsement of Medicaid and a desire to protect, preserve, and improve the ACA.

Hundreds of thousands of Americans voted to expand Medicaid in Idaho, Nebraska, and Utah. In Kansas and Maine, voters elected new Governors who have pledged to expand Medicaid.

https://www.healthaffairs.org/do/10.1​3​77/hblog20190124.621253/full/

And didn't Missouri just pass a Medicare expansion plan under the ACA? People want .. no, need it.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

1funguy: National
Healthcare
Now


You want it?  Here's the only two ways to do it:

Way One:

A. We need a few million excess liberals to move from extremely blue states like New York and California to either low population red states like Wyoming or North Dakota or swing states like Ohio, Florida, Texas, Georgia, or Arizona.

B. Then, with nobody switching their actual party voting preference, the Democrats should pick up 15+ Senate seats (enough to get past 60 with a few left over) and to firmly secure an Electoral College victory for the Democratic Presidential nomination.

Way Two:

Wait until there's enough non-white voters in enough states to pick up 15+ Senate seats (enough to get past 60 with a few left over) and to firmly secure an Electoral College victory for the Democratic Presidential nomination.  ETA: Two or three decades.

Way One, although fun to think about, probably ain't gonna happen.

So, see you circa 2045 or so.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: This is VERY TEMPORARY.

People are delaying elective surgeries due to a fear of going to the hospital.  As a result, hospitals are losing their shirt and insurance premiums aren't being spent.

But once the pandemic ends, this will reverse... there will be a surge of elective surgeries, hospitals will do very well, but insurance reserves will be hit hard.


Stop using logic and reason.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Geotpf: Nadie_AZ: If Biden and the Democratic Party would embrace a Universal Health Care system, they'd win in a landslide.

[Citation Needed]

Make sure you adjust average voter preference to topics like this to reflect actual voting power.  IE, the Senate gives excess political power to physically large states with small populations that have lots of conservative voters in them.  Liberal California has 68 times the population of conservative Wyoming, but both states get two Senators.  So a conservative Wyoming voter has 68 times the political power as a liberal California voter.

The Electoral College reflects this bias in a slightly watered down form (every state gets at least 3 EC votes, two coming from the Senators).

This is why the average voter when polled seems to be for lots of liberal political positions, but their elected representatives are not-because some voters' votes count up to 68 times more than others.  If you adjusted for this, giving 67 bonus votes to a Wyoming voter's opinion over a California voter's opinion, liberal policy positions would always fail.

Alright. This is from 2019:

Fifty-six percent of Americans think providing access to affordable health care coverage for all Americans is the responsibility of the federal government, and two-thirds favor the creation of a national, government-administered health insurance plan similar to Medicare that would be available to all Americans.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/2020-poll​s-national-health-care-plan-favored-by​-most-americans-cbs-news-poll-finds/


Now take the voters in that poll who live in places like Wyoming and count their vote 68 times and redo the percentages.  That 56% will turn into 26% really quickly.

And from Yesterday:

In total, Medicare for All was supported by 67 percent of registered voters and opposed by 33 percent. Voters between the ages of 35-49 showed the greatest support for Medicare for All with 80 percent of that demographic saying they were in favor of the program. Surveyed voters between 18-34 also thought highly of the idea with 78 percent of then giving Medicare for All their support.

https://www.newsweek.com/87-democra ...

This is a shiatty Harris Interactive on-line poll.  But the same logic applies; make the adjustments I suggested and 67% turns into 37%.

Your red state polls are about the ACA's Medicare/Medicaid expansion, not for Medicare for All.

Due to the make up of the Senate, the votes to pass such simply aren't there.  Biden, if and when he is President, has little to no say in what does or does not pass Congress.
 
VanillaEnvelope
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MoriartyLives: I got a 15% discount from my car insurance company in May; it was a portion of their cost savings from a reduction in claims as a direct result of so many people driving so much less so abruptly.  I'm not sure COVID is causing fewer healthcare-related claims overall, but surely a case could be made that we get an extra premium-free month or two next year.

Once the white house is occupied by someone who understands that this is a good idea, anyway.

Or you could just buy stock in a health insurance company and shut up.  But I don't do that, so I'm not a proponent.  Better investment opportunities elsewhere.


This is already happening in healthcare. Insurers are bound by MLRs which mandate the percentage of every premium dollar that must be spent on healthcare. Because COVID has resulted in far fewer claims than normal, insurers are going to have to give back, although it might be to something like a state fund rather than a direct payment to individuals.
 
