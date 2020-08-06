 Skip to content
(Vindy News)   Actual headline: "Molotov cocktails found at day care." Kids these days, I tell ya   (vindy.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They grow up so fast.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Cocktails? I don't think these kids are old enough to drink. Somebody better investigate soon.
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's the local drink.
 
groppet
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Arts and crafts?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Jesus christ who's up at 4:30 am to firebomb something
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Whaddya mean you're kicking my little angel out for repeated violence against other children?"

This will be a very short investigation.
 
ForeverTangent
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SPARC Pile: It's the local drink.


...and all they want to do is dance, dance, dance.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"A Molotov cocktail generally consists of a bottle filled with flammable liquid that is ignited."

Occasionally, it consists of a bottle filled with inflammable liquid that is ignited.
 
MiddleAgedWoman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I've been on Fark since I really WAS a middle aged woman in 2002. I don't post often, have only had a few green lit articles (one recently, thankyouverymuch), but I read it most everyday and have since the beginning. I have often felt offended, annoyed or down right disturbed by comments, headlines, what have you. But hey, it's Fark, right?

This headline pisses me off. And the light jokes about it. Sure, no kids were on site at the time, however, as a mother, and a grandmother, during the most horrid of times, this is not something that I find should be made light of.

Go ahead. Pile on. Call me names and tell me to get over it, it's Fark. That's fine. I've seen worse, and there will be worse in the future, but I just felt compelled.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Daycare playground turf wars.  Serious Business.  My daycare as a kid was a few fenced in acres and a few "teachers" and a lot of kids.  We never progressed past rock throwing though this being the stoneage 1980's.  Probably wouldn't be a legal setup these days.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh yeah. That's where I left them.
 
A_fuente
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
At least the perp was being a good citizen and wearing a mask.
 
Last Man on Earth [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MiddleAgedWoman: I've been on Fark since I really WAS a middle aged woman in 2002. I don't post often, have only had a few green lit articles (one recently, thankyouverymuch), but I read it most everyday and have since the beginning. I have often felt offended, annoyed or down right disturbed by comments, headlines, what have you. But hey, it's Fark, right?

This headline pisses me off. And the light jokes about it. Sure, no kids were on site at the time, however, as a mother, and a grandmother, during the most horrid of times, this is not something that I find should be made light of.

Go ahead. Pile on. Call me names and tell me to get over it, it's Fark. That's fine. I've seen worse, and there will be worse in the future, but I just felt compelled.


If any of us were in a position to make some sort of policy or take action about this, and we were making light of it instead of taking actual action, you might have a point.  Hell, if we were in such a position and made light of it in addition to doing something, you might still have a point.  To my knowledge, though, none of us are in such a position.

That being the case, what exactly would you have us do about it?  As pure observers, we basically only have three options:  Ignore it, snark about it, or be horrified and cry "oh my stars, what if the poor babies had been hurt?"  The first one defeats the entire purpose of the site, and quite frankly, if we were reduced to the third one, that limits us on a whole lot more topics that are way darker than this, but we snark about those on a regular basis too.  I understand where you're coming from, you feel a personal closeness to the topic and that's fine, but as someone who doesn't share that personal frame of reference, I ask again:  What specifically would you have us do instead?
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GameSprocket [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Then they had a whole different problem.
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Jesus christ who's up at 4:30 am to firebomb something


My money is on a jilted ex who got kicked the curb the night before.
Pissed off parent whose kid got rejected or kicked out would be my next guess.

One guy here in town protested outside of a private high school for 10 years after he dismissed for his behavior. His kid was then forced to leave the school.
https://www.centralmaine.com/2020/07/​2​7/freedom-to-protest-takes-center-stag​e-in-decade-long-dispute-between-water​ville-christian-school-former-parent/
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
+2 subby

I read that headline twice, and I loled both times.
 
MiddleAgedWoman
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Last Man on Earth: What specifically would you have us do instead?


Nothing, actually.   Like I said, I understand this is Fark.  This particular theme just rabbit kicked my gut, and I felt compelled to react.  Trust me, I know nothing will or should change at Fark. Why else would I come here every day for nearly the two decades?  Honestly (and oddly) enough, Fark is one of the safer places I know to express an opinion, and get some true dialog (snark aside).

I will say, it is not nearly has uninviting as it was back in the day (when NSFW wasn't enforced yet) when someone took issues with me posting while female. Don't remember the subject only the comment. I shook my head and moved alonkg.
 
