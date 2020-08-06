 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Buzzfeed News)   You've seen the picture of students crammed into a hallway on the first day of classes in Paulding County, Georgia, maybe three masks among them? Looks pretty bad, right? It's worse. It's so much worse. Sad tag wins out over Fail and Murica   (buzzfeednews.com) divider line
97
    More: Sad, High school, Teacher, high school, Paulding County school, Education, High school football, North Paulding High School, Paulding, Ohio  
•       •       •

3142 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Aug 2020 at 9:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



97 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll repeat myself from another thread: There's no way this ends well. ( ._.)

I can't even fathom threatening suspension or expulsion over not attending classes in person right now. That's just straight up malicious.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arachnophobe: I'll repeat myself from another thread: There's no way this ends well. ( ._.)

I can't even fathom threatening suspension or expulsion over not attending classes in person right now. That's just straight up malicious.


It's a GOP heavy county, so what do you expect?
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gonna be a lot of dead children this fall.  Good job farknuts.

/sigh
 
ytterbium [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is horrifying. Real American freedom is saying no to the administration and keeping your kid at home. So what if they lose a year academically, better than buying half your kin.
 
ytterbium [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
burying
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size


What the actual fark are we doing?
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Won't everyone please stop thinking of the children!

Republican money is at stake! Sacrifice your first born to US!
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: Arachnophobe: I'll repeat myself from another thread: There's no way this ends well. ( ._.)

I can't even fathom threatening suspension or expulsion over not attending classes in person right now. That's just straight up malicious.

It's a GOP heavy county, so what do you expect?


I know, I know, but I just can't wrap my head around that thought process. And on top of that, this all seems so deliberate. Like they really WANT the virus to spread as much as possible.

And I don't have a link yet, but apparently the student who took that pic was suspended and the admin has threatened anyone criticizing their decisions on social media with suspension as well. This is all so farking farked up.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Silly Wabbit. Crowded death hallways are for hospitals.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:"There's a lot of people in the hallways, and you can't do nothing about it, so it's scary."

Oh good. that means you can do something.
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would you rather have them die AFTER they can reproduce? Oh wait; it's Georgia, most already have.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arachnophobe: Like they really WANT the virus to spread as much as possible.


That's the plan, they think they're going to wildfire this thing out of existence.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You can't do nothing about it."

Yeah you can: stay home. You ain't learnin' nothin' there anyways.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: [img.buzzfeed.com image 800x530]

What the actual fark are we doing?


What's this "we" shiat, kemosabe?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just remember: right wingers having no morals, ethics and very little humanity did this

Right wingers: bulldoze the shiat they love
 
Pernicious Q. Varmint
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it's expulsion or exposure to a potentially deadly disease which has unknown but quite possibly serious long term effects even after recovery.  And if the kid does get expelled the parents will be punished if they don't provide an education through other means.

This is an exercise in willful ignorance and magical thinking.  It is due to a mindset that believes will and faith can affect reality.  The kids and staff who are going to suffer and die because of this choice are being sacrificed on the altar of the cult of Trump.
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arachnophobe: I'll repeat myself from another thread: There's no way this ends well. ( ._.)

I can't even fathom threatening suspension or expulsion over not attending classes in person right now. That's just straight up malicious.


I'm kind of wondering how much mask noncompliance is the kids' way of forcing the issue faster.
 
kumanoki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, I'd like to tell you that this is something happening in a deeply red part of the state and that the blue islands are doing a better job. I'd  really like to, but I'd be lying. The MCSD (Muscogee County School District) dithered all summer and finally settled on a both/and approach where you could opt in to in-person classes for the first nine weeks of school. But only last week made the decision to go fully virtual. School starts next week.

This is a deeply blue county. I attribute it to our governor's ass-backward leadership, our school board dithering like usual, and pressure from noisy parents ready to dump their kids back off in school.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kudayta: Gonna be a lot of dead children this fall.  Good job farknuts.

/sigh


They don't generate that much wealth and they're too young to vote GOP, so 'it is what it is'.

/no, I don't think the virus itself is the fault of the GOP and Trump
//the fallout of the virus - fark Trump, the GOP, and whatever abomination they worship (probably Trump)
 
helper_monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in a red county in a red state and even we were smart enough to announce weeks ago that all school would be virtual for at least the first term (at which point they will reevaluate to see if in person is feasible).
 
Sclemens421
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kelwen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel lucky that 2hrs south of this, my daughter's school went the sane route of " online only til December, we'll reevaluate then". Granted, we are lucky enough to 1. Have the option 2. Be in the position to use it, i know everyone isn't able to do so
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

-Darwin.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arachnophobe: I know, I know, but I just can't wrap my head around that thought process. And on top of that, this all seems so deliberate. Like they really WANT the virus to spread as much as possible.


It's simple, the sooner everyone gets it and gets over it, life gets back to normal.  As normal as things are with chronic health issues and millions dead.


What we really truly need is a fast and inexpensive test.  So when someone comes to work with symptoms, they can be tested before they walk in the door and we know if they're carrying or not.  Or if I wake up in the morning with a headache and a cough, is it just my allergies, or is it Covid?  Do I stay home, or believe that it's another round of pollen kicking my lungs?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfft. Babies only matter BEFORE they're born. After that, who really cares?
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Students, teachers, and parents fear the Paulding County school's rushed reopening plans may be spiraling out of control just two days after students - who said they were told they could face expulsion for remaining home - returned to class despite reports of positive coronavirus cases among students and staff. "

"The district said the majority of parents had chosen in-person schooling, despite the overfilling of its virtual schools.  "We have faith in our governor," said Mary Wells, the grandmother of multiple students in the district, referring to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp."

"Any student found criticizing the school on social media could face disciplinary consequences. "

"James' parents saw the photograph that had been circulating Tuesday and told him, "You are not going back to school again," he said. But a few hours later, his mother had spoken to the school and was told that students who "chose not to go to school" could face suspension or expulsion. On Wednesday, he went back to school. "I had no choice," he said."

This is ghoulish and entirely political.
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the hell are they doing? That district is a farking hotzone and just about everybody is going around like nothing is happening. This is just so sad
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ongbok: What the hell are they doing? That district is a farking hotzone and just about everybody is going around like nothing is happening. This is just so sad


And the worst part is that they are threatening anybody who doesn't want to participate in their suicide drill or speaks up about it.
 
OMFG Help Us
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And this is why we can not have nice things.
 
mojo_the_helper_monkey [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: What the actual fark are we doing?


Conservatives in this country have decided to sacrifice school-age children, their parents, their grandparents, teachers, school staff, and all their families at the altar of their orange god.  All to aid in his re-election.

The schools need to re-open so the parents can get back to work.  The parents need to get back to work so that the economy improves.  The economy needs to improve so that Cheeto Benito's poll numbers go up.

That is the calculus the GOP is operating on right now.  They are sentencing thousands of people to death, and even more to lingering and debilitating health issues, to make Trump's poll numbers go up.
 
AnnoyingBuzz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Arachnophobe: I know, I know, but I just can't wrap my head around that thought process. And on top of that, this all seems so deliberate. Like they really WANT the virus to spread as much as possible.

It's simple, the sooner everyone gets it and gets over it, life gets back to normal.  As normal as things are with chronic health issues and millions dead.


What we really truly need is a fast and inexpensive test.  So when someone comes to work with symptoms, they can be tested before they walk in the door and we know if they're carrying or not.  Or if I wake up in the morning with a headache and a cough, is it just my allergies, or is it Covid?  Do I stay home, or believe that it's another round of pollen kicking my lungs?


Unfortunately the virus doesn't even allow that...reinfection has occurred within months of getting over the virus. A single individual could  catch the virus 2 or 3 times in the same year. Each time their body is weaker and they are less likely to survive.

There is a huge concern that we may not be able to create a vaccine that works because of this. In even a small school district, kids will wind up passing this around all year like a bad case of mono among the popular kids.
 
Nabb1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

kumanoki: Look, I'd like to tell you that this is something happening in a deeply red part of the state and that the blue islands are doing a better job. I'd  really like to, but I'd be lying. The MCSD (Muscogee County School District) dithered all summer and finally settled on a both/and approach where you could opt in to in-person classes for the first nine weeks of school. But only last week made the decision to go fully virtual. School starts next week.

This is a deeply blue county. I attribute it to our governor's ass-backward leadership, our school board dithering like usual, and pressure from noisy parents ready to dump their kids back off in school.


Forget it.  They're rolling.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Great! So this means the White House is open for tours, right? Federal courthouses are open? The VA is going to reschedule the appointment they canceled due to Covid? Right?


*crickets*
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"students who "chose not to go to school" could face suspension or expulsion."

Meh, just go get your GED then... its the same thing.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Be the first one on your block to have your kid come home in a box.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
There was little the district could do, he said, beyond encouraging masks.

How about requiring masks?  All the talk about schools reopening in other countries but when you saw what those countries were doing, requiring masks, maintaining social distancing, small class sizes, etc... you just knew that would not happen here. And even in other countries there have been major problems.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ongbok: What the hell are they doing? That district is a farking hotzone and just about everybody is going around like nothing is happening. This is just so sad


If things don't get back to normal there's no hope that the GOP will stay in power.

I mean, yeah, some people will die, but that's a sacrifice they're willing to make.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Because my wife is an elementary school teacher, I particularly "liked" how the superintendent pushed back saying the photo was -- wait for it -- "taken out of context." He then proceeded to not say what the context was, as if using that phrase results in absolution.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Much like the tests that were done on POWs, or undesirable or expendable people in a recent world war, this is just part of the grand scheme to allow for human testing without the red tape of government or ethical regulations.

The past weeks stories of White House celebrities pushing for their own stockpiled labels. Trump's announcement (just before the news hour) yesterday of a batch of 70,000 of his "new" discovery to Arizona.  His unusual exemption for mail in voting by a favored (an official his home) state, shows the unconscionable merging of power politics and sheer financial greed and utter disregard for the human toll of the virus.

That Trump will change "policy" on a dime makes this even worse.  After killing or maiming for life by interfering with local children (he claims they are invulnerable) their fate is local.  Next week he may decide to "spare" other states, if they can come up with dirt on Joe Biden.
 
buttercat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is unbelievable to see happening and really kind of nightmarish.

If you're right and the disease is not that bad and it's not going to mutate and going forward without fear is the right thing to do then turns out you're right.

If you're wrong it's death or destruction and medical bills and maybe permanent injury and the sacrifice of your children.  And the same for anyone they might infect.

This doesn't strike me as sound risk management.  This is cray.
 
MadHatter500
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Face Expulsion.

So by not showing up, you are going to make me not show up?

Ok.  Sounds like a plan.  Everyone gets what they want.  You can be an authoritarian dickbag, I get to not get sick.

See you... never?
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

mojo_the_helper_monkey: AdmirableSnackbar: What the actual fark are we doing?

Conservatives in this country have decided to sacrifice school-age children, their parents, their grandparents, teachers, school staff, and all their families at the altar of their orange god.  All to aid in his re-election.

The schools need to re-open so the parents can get back to work.  The parents need to get back to work so that the economy improves.  The economy needs to improve so that Cheeto Benito's poll numbers go up.

That is the calculus the GOP is operating on right now.  They are sentencing thousands of people to death, and even more to lingering and debilitating health issues, to make Trump's poll numbers go up.


Liberals aren't stepping in to oppose these things strongly enough. It would seem Americans don't care about anyone but themselves. This includes other Americans.
 
buttercat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MadHatter500: Face Expulsion.

So by not showing up, you are going to make me not show up?

Ok.  Sounds like a plan.  Everyone gets what they want.  You can be an authoritarian dickbag, I get to not get sick.

See you... never?


This right here.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Despite recommendations from CDC health officials, the district has called mask-wearing a "personal choice" and said that social distancing "will not be possible to enforce" in "most cases."

Is wearing clothes a "personal choice"
I guarantee you if a student showed up naked to school you'd have a way to enforce the clothes must be worn rule.
 
LurkingCat
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Uh, time to relocate, and while it might take money you don't have, frankly, money doesn't go with you when you are dead, either.

And now the bitter part of me speaks up:  Go ahead, you red counties, kill yourselves and kill your children.  Unfortunately, the world will be better off without you in the long run.  I'll send you my thoughts and prayers. Putting politics over survival gets you what you deserve.  In a way, you can all become martyrs for your cause.  Congrats.

I've become too bitter I think /sigh
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

runwiz: How about requiring masks?


If your plan involves having children do what you tell them to do for 8 hours? Without exception?

Then your plan has already failed.

\ They're gonna be trading masks. Just watch.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

kudayta: Gonna be a lot of dead children this fall.  Good job farknuts.

/sigh


More likely a lot of dead parents and grandparents. And orphaned kids burdened with the knowledge they were the one bringing the killer home.

I'm not one to fall for conspiracy theories, yet the outcome here seems so obvious I can't rule out this being a deliberate intent to effectively destroy public K-12 education.
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

kudayta: Gonna be a lot of dead children this fall.  Good job farknuts.

/sigh


Coronavirus is much less deadly/detrimental to children and teenagers than the seasonal flu is.  This is an actual fact, not some ridiculous anti-vax ignorant opinion.

The people that will be impacted are the parents and teachers.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

JRoo: Won't everyone please stop thinking of the children!

Republican money is at stake! Sacrifice your first born to US!


BLOOD FOR THE BLOOD GOD!
SKULLS FOR THE SKULL THRONE!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kumanoki
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: Coronavirus is much less deadly/detrimental to children and teenagers than the seasonal flu is.  This is an actual fact, not some ridiculous anti-vax ignorant opinion.


I know what you're trying to say, but the way you say it comes across as dismissive and callous.
 
Displayed 50 of 97 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.