(WPBF West Palm Beach)   Three teens with AK-47 in backpack try to escape police by climbing over wall, hide on Mar-a-Lago grounds. They chose poorly   (wpbf.com) divider line
Beaver1224 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, that'll be a stiff fine for the weapons charges and the death penalty for trespassing on a Trump property.
 
AngryTeacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
FTA: He says they're lucky they didn't get shot by Secret Service agents.

I would say they were qwhite lucky.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Don't they know we only let foreign nationals and agents breach security at Mar a Lago?
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
L7 - Dispatch From Mar-a-Lago (Official Audio)
Youtube Wx0ixWJRa8E
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They were released after giving up some dirt on Joe Biden.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They jumped back out when Mar-a-Lago tried to charge them $9,500 for a day pass.

/ because $10,000 triggers the eyes of the IRS
 
Marcos P
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If they weren't all attached to the same backpack they would have made it
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Again?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A mini semiautomatic AK-47 with a 14rd magazine??
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Just trying to exercise their 2nd Amendment rights.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
...which is closed for the summer.  You mean closed for COVID initially lasting the duration of the summer.
/assassination attempt aside
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Im trying to envision what this backpack looked like.  AKs aren't exactly compact.
 
eKonk [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

PaulRB: Just trying to exercise their 2nd Amendment rights.


Donald Trump's attacking there 2nd Amandment rights!
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ah kids.  Gotta love 'em.
 
