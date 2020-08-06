 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Penn State students required to agree to Covid compact before returning to campus. In return, the university promises not to cover up rhythmic slapping sounds   (wjactv.com) divider line
35
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I assume anyand all risk of exposure ​t​o COVID19 that may result from attendi​ng Penn State, or participating inPenn State activiti​es, and I acknowledge that exposure or inf​ection may result in personal injury,i​llness, permanent disability, or death

I'll take unenforceable contract clauses that prove willful negligence for $100, Alex.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: I'll take unenforceable contract clauses that prove willful negligence for $100, Alex.

$100?  PSU will take that settlement any day.
 
hawaiijenno [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because college students are known for their serious approach to legal issues and contracts. I mean, look at all those completely ridiculous  loans and credit card agreements they routinely negotiate into ones that benefit them.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: I assume anyand all risk of exposure ​t​o COVID19 that may result from attendi​ng Penn State, or participating inPenn State activiti​es, and I acknowledge that exposure or inf​ection may result in personal injury,i​llness, permanent disability, or death

I'll take unenforceable contract clauses that prove willful negligence for $100, Alex.


It's a boilerplate when Sandusky was on campus.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it just me or have I not heard the word compact in this sense in a really, really long time.

/if ever
//my intuition is you sign a compact, not agree to it, like signing a treaty as opposed to agreeing to it. feel free to correct.
///and as said above, if they are not opening up the opportunity to online learning they might still get sued, especially if a large number of students get sick
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Both my kids are gearing up to go back to school.  In less than 2 weeks, we are going to upstate NY.  And we still don't really know what the protocol is.

We know the kids are all supposed to quarantine for 2 weeks.  For those in the hot-zone states, they have to stay in a hotel in NY for 2 weeks.

I fail to see how this is sustainable.  Who is going to pay some $2000 to stay in a hotel for two weeks?
And that's part of the reason that I fail to see how this is enforceable.

My daughter is able to "quarantine" at home, here in NJ, for 2 weeks.  But, it's not really a quarantine.  There are 3 others living here.  And we all go out and do things.

Again...  Not enforceable.

I suppose that in the end, the point is to just SAY these restrictions out loud, and just hope that people play along.  Because there is no way to actually make them do it.
 
Hallows_Eve [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is part of the agreement to use the showers there, too Subby?

/Its a Sandusky thing, only Gym Jordan might understand.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

durbnpoisn: Both my kids are gearing up to go back to school.  In less than 2 weeks, we are going to upstate NY.  And we still don't really know what the protocol is.

We know the kids are all supposed to quarantine for 2 weeks.  For those in the hot-zone states, they have to stay in a hotel in NY for 2 weeks.

I fail to see how this is sustainable.  Who is going to pay some $2000 to stay in a hotel for two weeks?
And that's part of the reason that I fail to see how this is enforceable.

My daughter is able to "quarantine" at home, here in NJ, for 2 weeks.  But, it's not really a quarantine.  There are 3 others living here.  And we all go out and do things.

Again...  Not enforceable.

I suppose that in the end, the point is to just SAY these restrictions out loud, and just hope that people play along.  Because there is no way to actually make them do it.


It's typical "look at me, I'm taking this seriously" theater on the part of the schools.  That way if something goes wrong, they can wash their hands of it and blame the people who got sick.
 
40 degree day [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey kids, try this: I do not accept this attempt to unilaterally modify our existing agreement. If you will not allow me to return to school without agreeing to this new waiver then I demand a full refund of all tuition and fees for the coming semester.
 
scobee1210
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet you're required to promise not to consume alcohol on campus as well. How has that worked out?
 
hagar129
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$PENN also ready for students online gambling...
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: durbnpoisn: Both my kids are gearing up to go back to school.  In less than 2 weeks, we are going to upstate NY.  And we still don't really know what the protocol is.

We know the kids are all supposed to quarantine for 2 weeks.  For those in the hot-zone states, they have to stay in a hotel in NY for 2 weeks.

I fail to see how this is sustainable.  Who is going to pay some $2000 to stay in a hotel for two weeks?
And that's part of the reason that I fail to see how this is enforceable.

My daughter is able to "quarantine" at home, here in NJ, for 2 weeks.  But, it's not really a quarantine.  There are 3 others living here.  And we all go out and do things.

Again...  Not enforceable.

I suppose that in the end, the point is to just SAY these restrictions out loud, and just hope that people play along.  Because there is no way to actually make them do it.

It's typical "look at me, I'm taking this seriously" theater on the part of the schools.  That way if something goes wrong, they can wash their hands of it and blame the people who got sick.


This.
 
Doctor Funkenstein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Raping kids by the baker's dozen at a time didn't get in the way of  them and their sub-par football team.  Why should a global pandemic that's devastating the United States in particular slow them down?
 
hawaiijenno [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, when the school closes/goes online only due to the upcoming outbreak will the students that complied with the state's advice for social distancing/masks/etc get a full room & board refund?

Holy cow!  I actually typed it all without being overcome by laughter!
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the Covid-19 timeline, patent pending. This is just my estimates drawn from Chinese New Year, the Feb. NYC parade (don't remember what it was for), Italy, Iran, Memorial day in the US and July 4th.

Week 0: Some event where people go out en masse like derps
Week 1-2: Mass positive tests
Week 3-4: Mass hospitalizations
Week 5-8: Mass deaths ... this one seems to vary the most since the effectiveness of treatment varies by hospital and region.

So around the 5-8 week mark after the majority of school districts and universities have re-started, hold your breath. I hope it doesn't happen, but it has.. repeatedly and predictably.
 
Hallows_Eve [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: This is the Covid-19 timeline, patent pending. This is just my estimates drawn from Chinese New Year, the Feb. NYC parade (don't remember what it was for), Italy, Iran, Memorial day in the US and July 4th.

Week 0: Some event where people go out en masse like derps
Week 1-2: Mass positive tests



See also: Pledge Week.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hawaiijenno: So, when the school closes/goes online only due to the upcoming outbreak will the students that complied with the state's advice for social distancing/masks/etc get a full room & board refund?

Holy cow!  I actually typed it all without being overcome by laughter!


More likely a partial refund like in the spring for some schools for the time you aren't there.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh, after reading, this seems fine to me.

It's basically "you agree to wear a mask in public, practice physical distancing, be regularly tested for coronavirus, fully cooperate with all contact tracing investigations, and quarantine if necessary".

Obviously it's a bad idea to re-open schools in Pennsylvania right now, but if you're going to try, this is about as good as you could try.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: I assume anyand all risk of exposure ​t​o COVID19 that may result from attendi​ng Penn State, or participating inPenn State activiti​es, and I acknowledge that exposure or inf​ection may result in personal injury,i​llness, permanent disability, or death

I'll take unenforceable contract clauses that prove willful negligence for $100, Alex.


waivers and assumed assumed liability are worth less than the toilet paper they were conceived on.

Lets see them trot out a hold harmless contract and let the pre-law kids have some fun with it.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

durbnpoisn: Both my kids are gearing up to go back to school.  In less than 2 weeks, we are going to upstate NY.  And we still don't really know what the protocol is.

We know the kids are all supposed to quarantine for 2 weeks.  For those in the hot-zone states, they have to stay in a hotel in NY for 2 weeks.

I fail to see how this is sustainable.  Who is going to pay some $2000 to stay in a hotel for two weeks?
And that's part of the reason that I fail to see how this is enforceable.

My daughter is able to "quarantine" at home, here in NJ, for 2 weeks.  But, it's not really a quarantine.  There are 3 others living here.  And we all go out and do things.

Again...  Not enforceable.

I suppose that in the end, the point is to just SAY these restrictions out loud, and just hope that people play along.  Because there is no way to actually make them do it.


We're doing about the same thing with my daughter, Lil'Chronic. We're sending her to farking Florida (U Miami) in a couple of weeks. Somehow Ron DeSantis still thinks NY/NJ are the problem, so the state still has a mandatory quarantine for anyone coming in from there. Students arriving for school are exempt; parents are not. So the kid is on her own. Fortunately, she's mature enough to handle it, as much as we'd love to go down and help her move in. Yeah, there's no way we go down, hunker down in a hotel for two weeks (how the hell would we even get food?), move in, come home... and then, of course, quarantine at home for two more weeks, adding up to a month indoors.

The good news is that the university president is an epidemiologist and public health expert. They've been communicating well and have a system in place of mandatory random testing, temperature checks, classroom redesign, moving many classes online, installing sanitizer dispensers everywhere, staggered meal schedules, strictly enforced curfews, on and on. About 25% of the undergrad student body has opted to go remote, which I guess will at least ease the crowding a bit.

She also had a mandatory pre-arrival coronavirus test. Result came in negative yesterday. So, all systems are go.
 
PlusCestLaMeme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The compact also includes behaviors -- it's not just a liability waiver. Students must agree to mask indoors and social (physical) distance, and to self-quarantine if they test positive or if they're notified about being exposed. They must agree to be tested and to cooperate in contact tracing.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hawaiijenno: So, when the school closes/goes online only due to the upcoming outbreak will the students that complied with the state's advice for social distancing/masks/etc get a full room & board refund?

Holy cow!  I actually typed it all without being overcome by laughter!


Umm, yes, they will if Spring semester is any guide.

Blew a $9 million dollar hole in our budget because we still have to pay for the buildings and we tried not to layoff all the employees.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Hey kids, try this: I do not accept this attempt to unilaterally modify our existing agreement. If you will not allow me to return to school without agreeing to this new waiver then I demand a full refund of all tuition and fees for the coming semester.


Try that on your off-campus landlord. Those folks are totally understanding of student situations and always willing to change signed leases on demand.
 
stuffy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Because one thing collage students are known for is abiding by agreements.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: durbnpoisn: Both my kids are gearing up to go back to school.  In less than 2 weeks, we are going to upstate NY.  And we still don't really know what the protocol is.

We know the kids are all supposed to quarantine for 2 weeks.  For those in the hot-zone states, they have to stay in a hotel in NY for 2 weeks.

I fail to see how this is sustainable.  Who is going to pay some $2000 to stay in a hotel for two weeks?
And that's part of the reason that I fail to see how this is enforceable.

My daughter is able to "quarantine" at home, here in NJ, for 2 weeks.  But, it's not really a quarantine.  There are 3 others living here.  And we all go out and do things.

Again...  Not enforceable.

I suppose that in the end, the point is to just SAY these restrictions out loud, and just hope that people play along.  Because there is no way to actually make them do it.

We're doing about the same thing with my daughter, Lil'Chronic. We're sending her to farking Florida (U Miami) in a couple of weeks. Somehow Ron DeSantis still thinks NY/NJ are the problem, so the state still has a mandatory quarantine for anyone coming in from there. Students arriving for school are exempt; parents are not. So the kid is on her own. Fortunately, she's mature enough to handle it, as much as we'd love to go down and help her move in. Yeah, there's no way we go down, hunker down in a hotel for two weeks (how the hell would we even get food?), move in, come home... and then, of course, quarantine at home for two more weeks, adding up to a month indoors.

The good news is that the university president is an epidemiologist and public health expert. They've been communicating well and have a system in place of mandatory random testing, temperature checks, classroom redesign, moving many classes online, installing sanitizer dispensers everywhere, staggered meal schedules, strictly enforced curfews, on and on. About 25% of the undergrad student body has opted to go remote, which I guess will at least ease ...


I'm starting to wonder if the 14 day cornteen isn't just a way to get dupes to stay in a hotel for 2 weeks, using money they dont have to buy shiat they cant afford. In the name of a healthy economy society.

Nah, of course not. Politicians are pure as the driven snow!
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

tuxq: This is the Covid-19 timeline, patent pending. This is just my estimates drawn from Chinese New Year, the Feb. NYC parade (don't remember what it was for), Italy, Iran, Memorial day in the US and July 4th.

Week 0: Some event where people go out en masse like derps
Week 1-2: Mass positive tests
Week 3-4: Mass hospitalizations
Week 5-8: Mass deaths ... this one seems to vary the most since the effectiveness of treatment varies by hospital and region.

So around the 5-8 week mark after the majority of school districts and universities have re-started, hold your breath. I hope it doesn't happen, but it has.. repeatedly and predictably.


"As long as it's late enough in the semester that students can't get refunds for dropping dead in a class, who cares?" said the VP for finance.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

tuxq: This is the Covid-19 timeline, patent pending. This is just my estimates drawn from Chinese New Year, the Feb. NYC parade (don't remember what it was for), Italy, Iran, Memorial day in the US and July 4th.

Week 0: Some event where people go out en masse like derps
Week 1-2: Mass positive tests
Week 3-4: Mass hospitalizations
Week 5-8: Mass deaths ... this one seems to vary the most since the effectiveness of treatment varies by hospital and region.

So around the 5-8 week mark after the majority of school districts and universities have re-started, hold your breath. I hope it doesn't happen, but it has.. repeatedly and predictably.


Mass deaths are unlikely except indirectly or when the derping group in question is mostly 65+.  Again, almost nobody under 50 dies from this disease, other than those with pre-existing health issues or medical workers who treat Covid patients and are repeatedly exposed to large doses of the virus.
 
40 degree day [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: 40 degree day: Hey kids, try this: I do not accept this attempt to unilaterally modify our existing agreement. If you will not allow me to return to school without agreeing to this new waiver then I demand a full refund of all tuition and fees for the coming semester.

Try that on your off-campus landlord. Those folks are totally understanding of student situations and always willing to change signed leases on demand.


You may be on the hook for a month or two rent but it beats getting COVID.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: Both my kids are gearing up to go back to school.  In less than 2 weeks, we are going to upstate NY.  And we still don't really know what the protocol is.

We know the kids are all supposed to quarantine for 2 weeks.  For those in the hot-zone states, they have to stay in a hotel in NY for 2 weeks.

I fail to see how this is sustainable.  Who is going to pay some $2000 to stay in a hotel for two weeks?
And that's part of the reason that I fail to see how this is enforceable.

My daughter is able to "quarantine" at home, here in NJ, for 2 weeks.  But, it's not really a quarantine.  There are 3 others living here.  And we all go out and do things.

Again...  Not enforceable.

I suppose that in the end, the point is to just SAY these restrictions out loud, and just hope that people play along.  Because there is no way to actually make them do it.


It's not going to be enforced, but it certainly could be if they wanted to.  New York State has police that certainly could round up out of staters and force them to do so.   But all indications are they aren't going to.  There was talk about checkpoints, but it also looked like they were merely informational.  Also, what your daughter is doing doesn't technically qualify, unless she stays in her bedroom for two weeks without leaving, has an attached bathroom only she uses, and has her food delivered to said bedroom and then trash taken out.
 
Fano
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

koder: I assume anyand all risk of exposure ​t​o COVID19 that may result from attendi​ng Penn State, or participating inPenn State activiti​es, and I acknowledge that exposure or inf​ection may result in personal injury,i​llness, permanent disability, or death

I'll take unenforceable contract clauses that prove willful negligence for $100, Alex.


Yep, nice try Dean Wormer.

You are also making contact tracing difficult since no one will come forward to admit they were at the parties that of course students will go to.
 
Fano
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: durbnpoisn: Both my kids are gearing up to go back to school.  In less than 2 weeks, we are going to upstate NY.  And we still don't really know what the protocol is.

We know the kids are all supposed to quarantine for 2 weeks.  For those in the hot-zone states, they have to stay in a hotel in NY for 2 weeks.

I fail to see how this is sustainable.  Who is going to pay some $2000 to stay in a hotel for two weeks?
And that's part of the reason that I fail to see how this is enforceable.

My daughter is able to "quarantine" at home, here in NJ, for 2 weeks.  But, it's not really a quarantine.  There are 3 others living here.  And we all go out and do things.

Again...  Not enforceable.

I suppose that in the end, the point is to just SAY these restrictions out loud, and just hope that people play along.  Because there is no way to actually make them do it.

It's typical "look at me, I'm taking this seriously" theater on the part of the schools.  That way if something goes wrong, they can wash their hands of it and blame the people who got sick.


Yes. The appearance of doing the right thing is most important, especially if the failure can be blamed upon the victims. Not the schools fault if the kids fail to live up to e standard.
 
Fano
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

tuxq: This is the Covid-19 timeline, patent pending. This is just my estimates drawn from Chinese New Year, the Feb. NYC parade (don't remember what it was for), Italy, Iran, Memorial day in the US and July 4th.

Week 0: Some event where people go out en masse like derps
Week 1-2: Mass positive tests
Week 3-4: Mass hospitalizations
Week 5-8: Mass deaths ... this one seems to vary the most since the effectiveness of treatment varies by hospital and region.

So around the 5-8 week mark after the majority of school districts and universities have re-started, hold your breath. I hope it doesn't happen, but it has.. repeatedly and predictably.


This really screws with my Dumpsgiving Advent Calendar
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I hope they enjoy whatever time they have on campus, because it's going to go sideways quickly.

Also, F Penn State and the people that enabled and conveniently ignored child abuse.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: Both my kids are gearing up to go back to school.  In less than 2 weeks, we are going to upstate NY.  And we still don't really know what the protocol is.

We know the kids are all supposed to quarantine for 2 weeks.  For those in the hot-zone states, they have to stay in a hotel in NY for 2 weeks.

I fail to see how this is sustainable.  Who is going to pay some $2000 to stay in a hotel for two weeks?
And that's part of the reason that I fail to see how this is enforceable.

My daughter is able to "quarantine" at home, here in NJ, for 2 weeks.  But, it's not really a quarantine.  There are 3 others living here.  And we all go out and do things.

Again...  Not enforceable.

I suppose that in the end, the point is to just SAY these restrictions out loud, and just hope that people play along.  Because there is no way to actually make them do it.


So you're going to let them endanger other students?

Classy.
 
