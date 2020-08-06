 Skip to content
Poll says Americans still love overpolicing

edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Americans simply want a viable and effective police force, not whatever it is we have now.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Americans simply want a viable and effective police force, not whatever it is we have now.


Sure about that? My mother in law seems to be all but salivating at the idea the police can mow blah people down with impunity.
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Americans love security theater, we have it at the airports, restaurants pretend that cleaning some counters helps protect against covid, I don't see why this is any different.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: edmo: Americans simply want a viable and effective police force, not whatever it is we have now.

Sure about that? My mother in law seems to be all but salivating at the idea the police can mow blah people down with impunity.


Greatest typo ever.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Americans simply want a viable and effective police force, not whatever it is we have now.


What they specifically don't want is for funding for the police to be cut (at all) or defunded completely.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People want police, they want local patrols, they want less crime - what they don't want is for police to 'punish' people, they should have their day in court.

The problem seems to be that pro-police right wingers want a judge-dredd style totalitarian system where the police are judge, jury and whenever they feel like it, executioner. You can see it reflected when they say that people shouldn't have talked back if they didn't want a beat down etc.

Amazingly there are plenty of options in the middle, literally dozens of countries have far more effective and fair policing systems, but the main obstacle is that the system needs overhauling nationally for it to have any significant effect with independent systems in place to deal with things that the police themselves have done wrong. Without bipartisan support, no such overhaul is possible since individual states would stand in the way of change.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just stop murdering people.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Sure about that? My mother in law seems to be all but salivating at the idea the police can mow blah people down with impunity.


Blah Lives Matter

/even though they're boring and inconsequential
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Americans simply want a viable and effective police force, not whatever it is we have now.


Most of the people I know who want a police force lack confidence in their ability to defend themselves.  They lack self-esteem, they are the kind of people who think the weapons in Doom are about "ammo management", and not the utility each of the cleverly-designed weapons provides.

I'd even argue that a police force is unnecessary in the first place, there were no police forces in wild nature, other than my dominant ape ancestors.  There would be no reason, in this particular moment, for me to be screaming that they cannot take me alive, if there was no police force at all.

The tear gas coming through my windows at this very moment is prooftha t cops arerb ulksht litertallyt
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least somebody is finally making sense.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never forget, polls accurately represent whatever is said by the kind people who don't immediately hang up on pollsters.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: People want police, they want local patrols, they want less crime - what they don't want is for police to 'punish' people, they should have their day in court.

The problem seems to be that pro-police right wingers want a judge-dredd style totalitarian system where the police are judge, jury and whenever they feel like it, executioner. You can see it reflected when they say that people shouldn't have talked back if they didn't want a beat down etc.

Amazingly there are plenty of options in the middle, literally dozens of countries have far more effective and fair policing systems, but the main obstacle is that the system needs overhauling nationally for it to have any significant effect with independent systems in place to deal with things that the police themselves have done wrong. Without bipartisan support, no such overhaul is possible since individual states would stand in the way of change.


This!

One of the best disinformation jobs the police machine has done is to shield the public from exactly what various parts of what is considered "police" do. State police, county police, municipal police (and so on)- then within them what are the actual departments and divisions. Without that understanding it is difficult to make a reasonable argument on how to reduce the problem areas that doesn't come across as "cut the entire police department!" Sure, in some cases, that's what needs to be done, when it's one division in one municipality tasked with one particular area of policing that is not only ineffective, but proven detrimental, but then the same police machine takes that and applies it to the rest of the greater policing system and spins it like "See, they want to stop investigating rapes!"
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They must have only polled white people in the suburbs, or something.

In any case...  Police to help keep some order is a good thing.  Having them respond when something goes wrong is a good thing.

But what we have is a paranoid, violent, paramilitary force that fires first and asks questions later.  Then they are not held accountable because they are protected.

The only way for the police to function effectively is to give them body cams that MUST be on at all times, and for them to actually be held accountable for their actions.  No protections from unions.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America is a highly punitive society.  Not just in a criminal sense.  In my career doing things related to customer service (via phone, not in person), I have served at times as "the manager" you get transferred to.  The things people wanted to happen to employees who made simple mistakes was incredible.   I mean typos on addresses level stuff that had people demanding someone lose their job.

If there's one thing I'd change about US society if I had the magic wand to do it, it would be to change how out for blood Americans are when they feel they were wronged.  It's a rare circumstance when that is truly warranted.
 
KCinPA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actual headline "Black Americans Want Police to Retain Local Presence"

WTH subby

So will we see the Left soften the "Defund the police" mantra?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: edmo: Americans simply want a viable and effective police force, not whatever it is we have now.

Sure about that? My mother in law seems to be all but salivating at the idea the police can mow blah people down with impunity.

Greatest typo ever.


Not a typo.

I'm quoting Rick Santorum who denigrated black people and then tried to walk it back saying he really said "blah" people.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myk-House of El: America is a highly punitive society.  Not just in a criminal sense.  In my career doing things related to customer service (via phone, not in person), I have served at times as "the manager" you get transferred to.  The things people wanted to happen to employees who made simple mistakes was incredible.   I mean typos on addresses level stuff that had people demanding someone lose their job.

If there's one thing I'd change about US society if I had the magic wand to do it, it would be to change how out for blood Americans are when they feel they were wronged.  It's a rare circumstance when that is truly warranted.


This.

Americans have an overdeveloped need for punishment.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myk-House of El: America is a highly punitive society.  Not just in a criminal sense.  In my career doing things related to customer service (via phone, not in person), I have served at times as "the manager" you get transferred to.  The things people wanted to happen to employees who made simple mistakes was incredible.   I mean typos on addresses level stuff that had people demanding someone lose their job.

If there's one thing I'd change about US society if I had the magic wand to do it, it would be to change how out for blood Americans are when they feel they were wronged.  It's a rare circumstance when that is truly warranted.


Follow up: I think part of the problem is a huge percentage of white Americans have never been attacked by cops, never been harassed at work, never been bullied in school, never lived under a dictatorship. They don't see themselves as the punished but as the punishers.

Discuss.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
overpolicing the underserved

pick the right poll question and you can engineer whatever result you are looking for.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mike_LowELL: edmo: Americans simply want a viable and effective police force, not whatever it is we have now.

Most of the people I know who want a police force lack confidence in their ability to defend themselves.  They lack self-esteem, they are the kind of people who think the weapons in Doom are about "ammo management", and not the utility each of the cleverly-designed weapons provides.

I'd even argue that a police force is unnecessary in the first place, there were no police forces in wild nature, other than my dominant ape ancestors.  There would be no reason, in this particular moment, for me to be screaming that they cannot take me alive, if there was no police force at all.

The tear gas coming through my windows at this very moment is prooftha t cops arerb ulksht litertallyt


Are we talking OG doom or Quake 3 are....uh I mean Doom Eternal
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Non-compliance will never go well in police confrontations.  They'll never let it happen and voters will never vote for it.  Protestors might mob it into submission here and there but it'll never stick.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Myk-House of El: America is a highly punitive society.  Not just in a criminal sense.  In my career doing things related to customer service (via phone, not in person), I have served at times as "the manager" you get transferred to.  The things people wanted to happen to employees who made simple mistakes was incredible.   I mean typos on addresses level stuff that had people demanding someone lose their job.

If there's one thing I'd change about US society if I had the magic wand to do it, it would be to change how out for blood Americans are when they feel they were wronged.  It's a rare circumstance when that is truly warranted.

Follow up: I think part of the problem is a huge percentage of white Americans have never been attacked by cops, never been harassed at work, never been bullied in school, never lived under a dictatorship. They don't see themselves as the punished but as the punishers.

Discuss.


I've heard it said:
'The people getting into physical fistfights over masks, calling them "oppressive"; is the voice of a people who have never been oppressed.'
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Myk-House of El: America is a highly punitive society.  Not just in a criminal sense.  In my career doing things related to customer service (via phone, not in person), I have served at times as "the manager" you get transferred to.  The things people wanted to happen to employees who made simple mistakes was incredible.   I mean typos on addresses level stuff that had people demanding someone lose their job.

If there's one thing I'd change about US society if I had the magic wand to do it, it would be to change how out for blood Americans are when they feel they were wronged.  It's a rare circumstance when that is truly warranted.

Follow up: I think part of the problem is a huge percentage of white Americans have never been attacked by cops, never been harassed at work, never been bullied in school, never lived under a dictatorship. They don't see themselves as the punished but as the punishers.

Discuss.


There's no whitesplaining like liberal whitesplaining.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KCinPA: So will we see the Left soften the "Defund the police" mantra?


Not the hardcore Marxists. They want total chaos.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

JesseL: Never forget, polls accurately represent whatever is said by the kind people who don't immediately hang up on pollsters.


Also never forget, any poll that is published is the one that shows the desired results.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

edmo: Americans simply want a viable and effective police force, not whatever it is we have now.


We do have a viable and effective police force.  It serves the wealthy and well to do very well, keeps poors and minorities in line and afraid, and funnels money into prison coffers very efficiently.

Or did you mean, "protects the lives and rights of individual citizens, regardless of skin color or income level?"  Sir, this is America, we don't stand for that kind of thing here.
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: edmo: Americans simply want a viable and effective police force, not whatever it is we have now.

Sure about that? My mother in law seems to be all but salivating at the idea the police can mow blah people down with impunity.


anecdote =/= data
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Are we talking OG doom or Quake 3 are....uh I mean Doom Eternal


Doom Eternal does not have the excellent balance of its predecessors, but I will admit that it is still an excellent documentary, like Devil May Cry with guns, which is saying something, because Devil May Cry already has guns.

You have no idea how I feel when I pull out the Minigun.  It's like fifth period gym class all over again.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Xai: People want police, they want local patrols, they want less crime - what they don't want is for police to 'punish' people, they should have their day in court.

The problem seems to be that pro-police right wingers want a judge-dredd style totalitarian system where the police are judge, jury and whenever they feel like it, executioner. You can see it reflected when they say that people shouldn't have talked back if they didn't want a beat down etc.

Amazingly there are plenty of options in the middle, literally dozens of countries have far more effective and fair policing systems, but the main obstacle is that the system needs overhauling nationally for it to have any significant effect with independent systems in place to deal with things that the police themselves have done wrong. Without bipartisan support, no such overhaul is possible since individual states would stand in the way of change.


I've yet to meet a "small government Conservative" that supports increased accountability and oversight of the police. The hypocrisy is astounding.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

KCinPA: Actual headline "Black Americans Want Police to Retain Local Presence"


Of course they do. If your scuba tank malfunctions, you fix it or get a new one. You don't try to get along without one.

Who kills more young black males, cops or gang violence? Is less police presence going to increase or decrease gang violence? It's not a difficult logic to grasp.

The only ones calling for defunding and abolishing the police are the liberal, white larpers who don't even live anywhere near the neighborhoods they are trying to "help"
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Johnny Q. Law walking the beat in your neighborhood and buying ice cream for some kids playing hopscotch is one thing.

Rolling an Amry surplus mine-resistant vehicle down Main St. as a show of force is a complete other thing.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Moopy Mac: Xai: People want police, they want local patrols, they want less crime - what they don't want is for police to 'punish' people, they should have their day in court.

The problem seems to be that pro-police right wingers want a judge-dredd style totalitarian system where the police are judge, jury and whenever they feel like it, executioner. You can see it reflected when they say that people shouldn't have talked back if they didn't want a beat down etc.

Amazingly there are plenty of options in the middle, literally dozens of countries have far more effective and fair policing systems, but the main obstacle is that the system needs overhauling nationally for it to have any significant effect with independent systems in place to deal with things that the police themselves have done wrong. Without bipartisan support, no such overhaul is possible since individual states would stand in the way of change.

I've yet to meet a "small government Conservative" that supports increased accountability and oversight of the police. The hypocrisy is astounding.


You have, you just refuse to listen to what people have to say, if it doesn't align with what you want to hear.

Don't take that as offensive, a lot of people do it, just try to be honest with yourself.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Myk-House of El: America is a highly punitive society.  Not just in a criminal sense.  In my career doing things related to customer service (via phone, not in person), I have served at times as "the manager" you get transferred to.  The things people wanted to happen to employees who made simple mistakes was incredible.   I mean typos on addresses level stuff that had people demanding someone lose their job.

If there's one thing I'd change about US society if I had the magic wand to do it, it would be to change how out for blood Americans are when they feel they were wronged.  It's a rare circumstance when that is truly warranted.

Follow up: I think part of the problem is a huge percentage of white Americans have never been attacked by cops, never been harassed at work, never been bullied in school, never lived under a dictatorship. They don't see themselves as the punished but as the punishers.

Discuss.


This is accurate.   And their view of reality is almost entirely distilled through television and movies.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The left destroys everything it touches.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Nice photo to lead off the article: a cop walking on a street most people would not want to walk on.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Mask up!
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Myk-House of El: America is a highly punitive society.  Not just in a criminal sense.  In my career doing things related to customer service (via phone, not in person), I have served at times as "the manager" you get transferred to.  The things people wanted to happen to employees who made simple mistakes was incredible.   I mean typos on addresses level stuff that had people demanding someone lose their job.

If there's one thing I'd change about US society if I had the magic wand to do it, it would be to change how out for blood Americans are when they feel they were wronged.  It's a rare circumstance when that is truly warranted.

Follow up: I think part of the problem is a huge percentage of white Americans have never been attacked by cops, never been harassed at work, never been bullied in school, never lived under a dictatorship. They don't see themselves as the punished but as the punishers.

Discuss.

This is accurate.   And their view of reality is almost entirely distilled through television and movies.


I think part of the problem is a huge percentage of white Privileged Americans, many who are also white, have never been attacked by cops, never been harassed at work, never been bullied in school, never lived under a dictatorship.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Most people are happy to have police nearby. Where the issues come up is when you ask if they want police to keep or disturb the peace.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.