(Fox 5 Atlanta)   Atlanta In-Person School Update: Four Days, Four Schools
    More: Followup, High school, Education, school year, school officials, Middle school, Test results, first-grade student, Elementary school  
•       •       •

hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: [Fark user image 600x662]



Everything old is new again

https://health.howstuffworks.com/preg​n​ancy-and-parenting/latchkey-kids-child​ren-home-alone-now-then.htm
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Millions of children are currently realizing that they can bring everything to a standstill by just saying they might have interacted with someone who had Covid-19. For kicks. This school year is toast.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: hubiestubert: [Fark user image 600x662]


Everything old is new again

https://health.howstuffworks.com/pregn​ancy-and-parenting/latchkey-kids-child​ren-home-alone-now-then.htm


I was an Army Brat. In the 70s, I could heat up soup and make a sammich, and I watched TV after I did my homework and walked the dogs. And I didn't turn out a serial killer nor terribly antisocial. Well, maybe a little, but that's because there are a good number of dumbasses out there.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's that one Trump County up there that doesn't take this liberal hoax seriously.  I've learned that many people have to see something first hand to believe that it's real.  Give them a few weeks.
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am hoping the rest of the country comes to its senses and puts their collective hand in the path of the falling dominoes. This should be a cautionary tale of what's to come. Remember this whole world outbreak started with a single sick person.
 
kumanoki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a Georgia parent of a 4yo and a 9yo, I'd rather my kids miss in-person schooling than inadvertently infect us. You can catch up on learning. You can reconnect with friends. But you can't get back an immuno-compromised parent or grandparent if they die.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: GardenWeasel: hubiestubert: [Fark user image 600x662]


Everything old is new again

https://health.howstuffworks.com/pregn​ancy-and-parenting/latchkey-kids-child​ren-home-alone-now-then.htm

I was an Army Brat. In the 70s, I could heat up soup and make a sammich, and I watched TV after I did my homework and walked the dogs. And I didn't turn out a serial killer nor terribly antisocial. Well, maybe a little, but that's because there are a good number of dumbasses out there.


Not an Army brat, just the kid of two barely middle class working parents.  From 10 or 11 rode the bus home, called mom, watched TV (said I did my homework) and maybe hung around with friends.  Spent summers running around the neighborhood with my friends.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: hubiestubert: [Fark user image 600x662]


Everything old is new again

https://health.howstuffworks.com/pregn​ancy-and-parenting/latchkey-kids-child​ren-home-alone-now-then.htm


I was a "latch key kid". It taught me to be independent and figure stuff out for myself. I wouldn't change the experience for the world and I think kids who don't get to experience that independence are lesser for it.
 
chuggernaught [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been told a neighboring school district already has 10 teachers in quarantine, their school does not start until next week. They picked it up from planning meetings.
There is also a big fear of a substitute teacher shortage.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TimeCubeFan: I am hoping the rest of the country comes to its senses and puts their collective hand in the path of the falling dominoes.


HA HA HA.  No.  What the rest of the country is doing is what they've always done.

"I don't know anyone who has it."
"They were doing it wrong there.  We do things right here."
"The problem with them is their governor was not doing a good job.  Ours is doing a good job."
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: Millions of children are currently realizing that they can bring everything to a standstill by just saying they might have interacted with someone who had Covid-19. For kicks. This school year is toast.


Like kids would ever do that.

/Got 3 days off in high school from bomb threats.
//2 days off in college.
///I wasn't involved.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chuggernaught: I've been told a neighboring school district already has 10 teachers in quarantine, their school does not start until next week. They picked it up from planning meetings.
There is also a big fear of a substitute teacher shortage.
There is also a big fear of a substitute teacher shortage.


Thats pretty much everywhere.  Know a few retired teachers that would sub.  They've removed themselves from the lists.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrosine: GardenWeasel: hubiestubert: [Fark user image 600x662]


Everything old is new again

https://health.howstuffworks.com/pregn​ancy-and-parenting/latchkey-kids-child​ren-home-alone-now-then.htm

I was a "latch key kid". It taught me to be independent and figure stuff out for myself. I wouldn't change the experience for the world and I think kids who don't get to experience that independence are lesser for it.


I guess I was too.  3rd grade was the first year I came home alone every day.

Step 1:  Pick up afternoon paper (old school!)
Step 2:  Go to side door of garage.
Step 3:  Get hidden key.
Step 4:  Enter house.
Step 5:  Get snack
Step 6:  Turn the UHF  dial to Channel 32 to watch Transformers.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump is sending 70,000 doses of Remdesivir (Fark cost estimate $1/ea) to Arizona, as an undercover test of emergency efficacy and side effects.  "Who will rake in all the loot?" is a horrible question to ask, since Trump has been the best leader America could elect to fight the plague.   He's a great risk taker and spin/blame China and it's Democratic Party if things go south after pushing the state to reopen and schools to reopen.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Tyrosine: GardenWeasel: hubiestubert: [Fark user image 600x662]


Everything old is new again

https://health.howstuffworks.com/pregn​ancy-and-parenting/latchkey-kids-child​ren-home-alone-now-then.htm

I was a "latch key kid". It taught me to be independent and figure stuff out for myself. I wouldn't change the experience for the world and I think kids who don't get to experience that independence are lesser for it.

I guess I was too.  3rd grade was the first year I came home alone every day.

Step 1:  Pick up afternoon paper (old school!)
Step 2:  Go to side door of garage.
Step 3:  Get hidden key.
Step 4:  Enter house.
Step 5:  Get snack
Step 6:  Turn the UHF  dial to Channel 32 to watch Transformers.


You're a Chicago to Atlanta transplant like me, huh.

I walked home to watch Beverly Hills Teens. I have no shame in this
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: hubiestubert: [Fark user image 600x662]


Everything old is new again

https://health.howstuffworks.com/pregn​ancy-and-parenting/latchkey-kids-child​ren-home-alone-now-then.htm


My childhood: It's 10am. Cartoons are over. Get outside. And don't come back in until the street lights come on. There is water in the hose, and lunch will be placed on the porch at 12.

40 years from now: Parents accompany kids to school, and take turns standing watch in their room while they sleep to make sure nothing bad happens.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ways to lock down a school, circa 1985:
-Pull a fire alarm
-Call in a bomb threat from a pay phone (likely from inside the school)

Ways to lock down a school, circa 2010:
-Say you saw a box (i.e. a ream of paper) next to the photocopier that looked like it didn't belong there
-Say you were concerned about changes in someone's behavior, particularly if the person isn't known to have lots of friends

Ways to lock down a school, 2020:
-Say you feel a little sick
-Say someone you know is feeling a little odd, but you don't know why
-Say you've been out of state
-Cough
-Sneeze
-Stand facing the sun for a minute before your temperature check
-Say you saw someone cough, sneeze, look sickly, but you aren't sure who they are because, hell it's a school and not everyone knows everyone
-Post a picture on Twitter/Facebook/Instagram/Fark of what it is really like inside the walls of the school
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Rapmaster2000: Tyrosine: GardenWeasel: hubiestubert: [Fark user image 600x662]


Everything old is new again

https://health.howstuffworks.com/pregn​ancy-and-parenting/latchkey-kids-child​ren-home-alone-now-then.htm

I was a "latch key kid". It taught me to be independent and figure stuff out for myself. I wouldn't change the experience for the world and I think kids who don't get to experience that independence are lesser for it.

I guess I was too.  3rd grade was the first year I came home alone every day.

Step 1:  Pick up afternoon paper (old school!)
Step 2:  Go to side door of garage.
Step 3:  Get hidden key.
Step 4:  Enter house.
Step 5:  Get snack
Step 6:  Turn the UHF  dial to Channel 32 to watch Transformers.

You're a Chicago to Atlanta transplant like me, huh.

I walked home to watch Beverly Hills Teens. I have no shame in this


Yes.  Alternately, you could turn to WGN and catch the Cubs game if it was April or May.  You could also watch the Cubs if it was September, but they would already be hopelessly out of the playoffs at that point, and not trying.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: GardenWeasel: hubiestubert: [Fark user image 600x662]


Everything old is new again

https://health.howstuffworks.com/pregn​ancy-and-parenting/latchkey-kids-child​ren-home-alone-now-then.htm

I was an Army Brat. In the 70s, I could heat up soup and make a sammich, and I watched TV after I did my homework and walked the dogs. And I didn't turn out a serial killer nor terribly antisocial. Well, maybe a little, but that's because there are a good number of dumbasses out there.


What is it like to be a little serial killery?
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: hubiestubert: [Fark user image 600x662]


Everything old is new again

https://health.howstuffworks.com/pregn​ancy-and-parenting/latchkey-kids-child​ren-home-alone-now-then.htm


I was a latchkey kid both ways. I let myself in after coming home from kindergarten, and, our class often let themselves into the class when arriving at the school. Yeah, our kindergarten teacher was something of a drunk and didn't show up much, so the room would be locked when we got there (it had it's own door to the outside where the bus would drop us off), and eventually we'd get tired of waiting in the parking lot. Someone would walk around to the front of the building, through the halls, and through the interior door (which was always open) and let everyone in. Never did this seem odd.

1st grade was better (that teacher was new), but 2nd grade I had another drunk for a teacher (This one was really bad, she did something that got her suspended for two weeks in the middle of the year). By this point my parents had caught on to the destitute state of the school, and that the problem was at the top (hearing about it now it was not possible to get an appointment with a principal less than 8 weeks in advance). That was the year my parents and most of my friends parents realized it was time to move out of the district or send their kids to private school. First move of several for me, not all related to the schools.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: GardenWeasel: hubiestubert: [Fark user image 600x662]


Everything old is new again

https://health.howstuffworks.com/pregn​ancy-and-parenting/latchkey-kids-child​ren-home-alone-now-then.htm

I was an Army Brat. In the 70s, I could heat up soup and make a sammich, and I watched TV after I did my homework and walked the dogs. And I didn't turn out a serial killer nor terribly antisocial. Well, maybe a little, but that's because there are a good number of dumbasses out there.


That's what you want us to think.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Rapmaster2000:
Yes.  Alternately, you could turn to WGN and catch the Cubs game if it was April or May.  You could also watch the Cubs if it was September, but they would already be hopelessly out of the playoffs at that point, and not trying.

I remember when Chicago Mayor Harold Washington died... because WGN went wall-to-wall coverage, interrupting cartoons. Pretty sure more people watched the Cubs (and Braves, on WTBS) around here than who ever was the designated MLB team for the market.

/nowhere near Chicago
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: hubiestubert: GardenWeasel: hubiestubert: [Fark user image 600x662]


Everything old is new again

https://health.howstuffworks.com/pregn​ancy-and-parenting/latchkey-kids-child​ren-home-alone-now-then.htm

I was an Army Brat. In the 70s, I could heat up soup and make a sammich, and I watched TV after I did my homework and walked the dogs. And I didn't turn out a serial killer nor terribly antisocial. Well, maybe a little, but that's because there are a good number of dumbasses out there.

What is it like to be a little serial killery?


I am a chef, so pretty much SOP for the industry.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wait until kids start trading their designer masks............

Here's a sample for your viewing pleasure.....

9b16f79ca967fd0708d1-2713572fef44aa49ec323e813b06d2d9.ssl.cf2.rackcdn.comView Full Size


Beginning year thirty-four in the classroom........ Yes, I am getting to old for this shiat......
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I bought my daughter a mask with her favorite critter on it so she'd wear it at school.  Then they switched to virtual only.

For the record, Atlanta schools don't go back until August 24th.  This is Cherokee County, which is 1 1/2 counties away from Atlanta.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SoFlaNative52: Wait until kids start trading their designer masks............

Here's a sample for your viewing pleasure.....

[9b16f79ca967fd0708d1-2713572fef44aa49​ec323e813b06d2d9.ssl.cf2.rackcdn.com image 850x594]

Beginning year thirty-four in the classroom........ Yes, I am getting to old for this shiat......


They already are. Paw Patrol for Spiderman, etc
 
rewind2846
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: hubiestubert: [Fark user image 600x662]


Everything old is new again

https://health.howstuffworks.com/pregn​ancy-and-parenting/latchkey-kids-child​ren-home-alone-now-then.htm


I was a latchkey kid for a couple of years while my mom went back to work as pop was working 2 part time gigs before he landed his "retirement" job. That is where I learned to cook (still make an awesome bread pudding) from my father, wash, iron and repair clothes (buttons, hems, pockets etc) from my mother, and even do minor appliance repairs. Knew where all the breakers and valves in the house were, the numbers for my parents jobs, fire, police and 6 different neighbors, and was instructed to go to any of them if something went seriously tits-up that i couldn't handle.
I was 11 years old.

Some of the other guys I know now still depend on their wives and even mothers to do that stuff. In their fifties.

Teach your kids. They will surprise you.
 
stray_capts
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: I've been told a neighboring school district already has 10 teachers in quarantine, their school does not start until next week. They picked it up from planning meetings.
There is also a big fear of a substitute teacher shortage.
There is also a big fear of a substitute teacher shortage.


My wife is one of the few substitute teachers willing to work for what our very small district pays (about $80 per day or slightly above minimum wage).  Also, our district's plan is kind of middle of the road on protections (yes masks, temperature checks are voluntary, pretty much no other protections).  I've asked her not to work at the school, it's just not worth it.  We are very likely not sending our kiddos, so she'll be busy with them at home anyway.  I just think it is safer if we all stay in our bubble on the compound farm.
 
Shiboleth [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's like a redneck re-imagining of the Sweden plan, without the health care, social safety net or contact tracing.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.