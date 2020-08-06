 Skip to content
(Politico)   Today in explanations that don't ring true: "Um it was a costume party and she was dressed like she was pregnant, but she was really pregnant and I was dressed like I was pregnant but I was really fat, and she was an assistant and she um assisted. We good?"   (politico.com) divider line
    Jerry Falwell, Lynchburg, Virginia, Liberty University, Jerry Falwell, Jr., Jonathan Falwell, Morningline show, Thomas Road Baptist Church, Instagram account  
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having a degree from this school should permanently bar you from any meaningful employment.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude, you're a Falwell. Just admit you're a grifter and a creeper and be done with it.

Oh, wait, you kept your Dad's name, so pretty much, you've already done that.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Having a degree from this school should permanently bar you from any meaningful employment.


I have to travel out there from time to time.  I feel dumber just driving by the school.  It's like too many idiots in one place is causing a veritable aurora of stupidity.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

UberDave: Pocket Ninja: Having a degree from this school should permanently bar you from any meaningful employment.

I have to travel out there from time to time.  I feel dumber just driving by the school.  It's like too many idiots in one place is causing a veritable aurora of stupidity.


If that could happen, driving past the White House right now would reduce someone to being unable to type due to a lack of opposable thumbs.....
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
'I'm gonna try to be a good boy'

So you'll stop fooling around with the pool boy?
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Having a degree from this school should permanently bar you from any meaningful employment.


It should be the university equivalent of getting a face tattoo.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I think that we should get Jerry's pool boy, Giancarlo's, opinion....
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I think both Jerry and the Liberty students would be a lot happier if he just quit running the university so he could openly party and have weird creepy middle-aged swinger sex.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Anyone who enrolled in Liberty and posted pictures like this on social media would find themselves unenrolled quickly.

So, yeah, time for Jesus to show up with whips at the Temple....
 
palelizard
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And, anyway, long story short it was just in good fun.

I have problems forgiving people who don't forgive others with the same explanation.
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Does anyone have said photo? Erm... asking for a friend... a disgusting friend....
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
As was stated in the original thread: We don't mind that Falwell is drinking and farking aboard his yacht (well, maybe a little). It's that he specifically bans his students from it.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Falwell and Trump sure have brought a lot of class to their presidencies.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: Does anyone have said photo? Erm... asking for a friend... a disgusting friend....


s.hdnux.comView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'd assumed that subby had made up a ridiculous quote, but now I remember that it's 2020 and that basically any random sequence of words is probably real.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Who enrolls at a school like that? Is it a place you settle on after being rejected by 4 or 5 actual universities?
 
Pop and Miracle Whip [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Do as I say. Not as I do. Why? Because I'm better than you.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wow! So that's not his wife? Lucky bastard on a yacht with a very cute woman, I want to be a Jesus Grifter. What would Karen Pence think of this?
 
Crook [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

palelizard: And, anyway, long story short it was just in good fun.

I have problems forgiving people who don't forgive others with the same explanation.


Well Brother Ezekiel, you know what it says in the Good Book about not forgiving?
 
slantsix
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"I can't promise I'll try, but I'll try to try."
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Having a degree from this school should permanently bar you from any meaningful employment.


Unlike the glory days when it guaranteed you a position in the Bush/Cheney administration?
 
Rocket To Russia
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Walker: 'I'm gonna try to be a good boy'

So you'll stop fooling around with the pool boy?


He didn't say THAT!

Baby steps
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: Who enrolls at a school like that? Is it a place you settle on after being rejected by 4 or 5 actual universities?


It may come as a surprise to you, but there is an entire fundiban subculture.  And they often so insular that Chasids look like libertine social gadflies in comparison.  They carefully cultivate the idea that the Secular World is defiling by its very existence.  And your average university is a Satanic pit of pure vice and depravity, run by Communist, pagan hippies (instead of the actuality of retrograde neo-Victorian sociopaths doing their best to stifle learning at all costs while recreating the plantation system with sportsball).  Thus, fundiban families see places like Liberty as a way to give their children just enough education to allow them to secure a middle management job without getting so much that they become Islamo-Jewish feminists for Ba'al.

According to accounts from some students, they are also hotbeds of pure evil, as rape is seen as the woman's fault and ruthlessly quashed to protect the man's upstanding reputation, while such activities are at least tacitly encouraged by the administration as an outlet for "natural urges".
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You must cry on television and then ask for money and forgiveness and more money.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So the dude had his belly showing and his pants unzipped but he was wearing underwear and there wasn't anything sexual about it?

c'mon, that's not a big deal, why's that even in the news? Hell why'd he have to apologize.
It's not like he had his dick out.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Walker: fuzzybacchus: Does anyone have said photo? Erm... asking for a friend... a disgusting friend....

[s.hdnux.com image 850x1342]


And who the fark would carry around "black water", most people would just use a cola of some sort.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I believe that Jim Bakker is the reference standard by which all evil-scumbag-evangelical-con artist-hypocrite-preachers are measured, but this guy is giving him a run for his stolen-from-weak-minded-people money.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Here is the audio of a very drunk Jerry Falwell, Jr. calling into a *morning* radio show to explain (unintentionally) why he looked like a drunk, unzipped mess on his yacht. He had posted this photo on Instagram, which would have gotten a student kicked out of his own @LibertyU." pic.twitter.com/ouzZIZ5​c07
- Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) August 5, 2020
 
