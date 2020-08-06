 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Radio.com)   Don't mess with 84 year old men before they've had their morning coffee   (1010wins.radio.com) divider line
10
    More: Dumbass, World War II, NEW YORK, Oliver Neligan, face mask, 84-year-old man, RIGHT EYE, Rego Park, Queens, OLIVER NELGAN  
•       •       •

1402 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Aug 2020 at 11:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
VimFuego
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He fought in WWII when he was 9?

Oh, World Ware II. I can see that.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah my dad just turned 74 and is a Vietnam vet. Good jorb radio.com
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was raised by a cup of coffee.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I guess he had good grounds for self defense.
 
NotARocketScientist [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How about don't attack ANYONE holding a very hot liquid as it's going to end up in your face.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Nods approvingly
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: How about don't attack ANYONE holding a very hot liquid as it's going to end up in your face.


No, if you're piece o' shiate who mugs people for a living, please continue doing that. Play assh*le games, win scalding prizes.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He was ' standing his grounds '.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.