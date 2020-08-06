 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Mississippi schools opened last week with few restrictions. Now, 116 students are at home in quarantine   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Just because you begin to have positive cases, that is not a reason for closing school," Superintendent Lee Childress said in a Facebook Live broadcast on Tuesday on the school district's Facebook page.

He then went on to add, "And chances are that *I* will not be the one to die or suffer a hospital stay because of this so it is all good."
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sincere thoughts and prayers that Superintendent Lee Childress contracts COVID-19 very, very soon.
 
Znuh [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There's a certain segment of our society that's been wrong on COVID since the first days. Wrong in every way. Wrong then. Wrong now. Wrong tomorrow. And they wont change no matter what. They don't give a fark.

What do you do with people like that?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kryllith
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

edmo: There's a certain segment of our society that's been wrong on COVID since the first days. Wrong in every way. Wrong then. Wrong now. Wrong tomorrow. And they wont change no matter what. They don't give a fark.

What do you do with people like that?


Elect them.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

UberDave: "Just because you begin to have positive cases, that is not a reason for closing school," Superintendent Lee Childress said in a Facebook Live broadcast on Tuesday on the school district's Facebook page.

He then went on to add, "And chances are that *I* will not be the one to die or suffer a hospital stay because of this so it is all good."


Technically, Mississippi's test scores are going up, as long as you don't care what *kind* of test.  Fox News headline: "MI school test scores lead the nation!"
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: UberDave: "Just because you begin to have positive cases, that is not a reason for closing school," Superintendent Lee Childress said in a Facebook Live broadcast on Tuesday on the school district's Facebook page.

He then went on to add, "And chances are that *I* will not be the one to die or suffer a hospital stay because of this so it is all good."

Technically, Mississippi's test scores are going up, as long as you don't care what *kind* of test.  Fox News headline: "MI school test scores lead the nation!"


d'oh, MS
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

UberDave: "Just because you begin to have positive cases, that is not a reason for closing school," Superintendent Lee Childress said in a Facebook Live broadcast on Tuesday on the school district's Facebook page.

He then went on to add, "And chances are that *I* will not be the one to die or suffer a hospital stay because of this so it is all good."


Just one question. Is this superintendent in the schools, or are they working from home?
 
jtown
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If they didn't test so much, there wouldn't be so many cases.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"We've had a good start of school," Childress said. "We're going to have some more positive cases. We know that. We know it will happen. We're going to have to deal with it..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flh70 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
We moved to Oxford, MS in December, and it's weird to live in a town that has actually been well ahead of the curve in precautions. Masks were mandated in all businesses back in April. The mayor took a lot of shiat for it but held firm. They just rolled back school opening to the end of the month and my guess is that before we get there they will go all online due to the massive increase in cases.

Over the summer I've traveled back and forth to IL three times, and in each trip I've been amazed(but not surprised) by the complete disregard of using masks anywhere I've stopped. I'm so used to it being mandatory here that its shocking to see.
 
wage0048 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Opening schools in July?  WTF is wrong with people?
 
