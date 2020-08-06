 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Germany begins requiring purity tests and papers in an effort to control ze contagion   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    European Union, high risk, health minister, coronavirus tests, national disease control center, rate of travelers testing positive, lot of small outbreaks, Robert Koch Institute  
•       •       •

29 Comments
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image image 425x248]


Nice. The next part of that scene is River destroying all the Nazis.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is it with socialists and purity tests?

/ducks
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally. A solution.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
History repeats itself.
The US does nothing.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so, im confused, is this an attempt to bailout the tattoo industry in Germany?

Otherwise, how will the rest of us know who is pure and who isnt?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes perfect sense if you have rapid, accurate testing.  Indeed, you can actually lock this down with rapid, accurate testing, and by rapid, I mean one minute or less.

Positive? 14 day quarantine.
Negative? 24 hour quarantine, test again, if negative, they can be presumed clear.

Oh, and screw this "unless they bring a recent test with them." Printers are cheap, I can make up any result you want.
 
nursetim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image image 425x248]


Thread Godwined from the start.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Printers are cheap, I can make up any result you want.


You want a toe? I can get you a toe, believe me. There are ways, Dude. You don't wanna know about it, believe me.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: History repeats itself.
The US does nothing.


As before, we're an impotent non-player on the world stage who can't be bothered with anyone else. So you're correct.
 
H31N0US [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you test positive, you get a gold star!
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When trying to control a virus or other health issue, this makes sense.  Have you traveled outside your home area for any reason?  Prove you're not infected so that you don't spread the disease to others.

You have a right to live your life the way you chose.  You do NOT have a right to spread disease to others because you felt you needed a vacation in an area outside of "home".
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Enough with the purity tests. If someone is symptomatic for COVID-19 and coughs in your face, you should be thankful and grateful they didn't set you on fire and murder your family instead. We can't afford this infighting.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Once again, Germany finds a scapegoat for their problems.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This thread: "We 'muricans farked up our covid-19 response because a lot of us are stupid, behave like little children, or both. Also, our government is incompetent. So let's make fun of another country by trying to tie a tragedy that happened there almost 100 years ago to their present pandemic response." Very clever, much edgy.
 
suid
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

nursetim: Private_Citizen: [Fark user image image 425x248]

Thread Godwined from the start.


Well, it was a self-Godwinning thread.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: This thread: "We 'muricans farked up our covid-19 response because a lot of us are stupid, behave like little children, or both. Also, our government is incompetent. So let's make fun of another country by trying to tie a tragedy that happened there almost 100 years ago to their present pandemic response." Very clever, much edgy.


How dare we speak ill of the master race!
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"MORE testing?  Why would they want to make more cases???"
 
dothemath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: This thread: "We 'muricans farked up our covid-19 response because a lot of us are stupid, behave like little children, or both. Also, our government is incompetent. So let's make fun of another country by trying to tie a tragedy that happened there almost 100 years ago to their present pandemic response." Very clever, much edgy.


That makes you mad doesnt it?

I bet you just want to round us all up and throw us in a camp dont you?
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dothemath: ParallelUniverseParking: This thread: "We 'muricans farked up our covid-19 response because a lot of us are stupid, behave like little children, or both. Also, our government is incompetent. So let's make fun of another country by trying to tie a tragedy that happened there almost 100 years ago to their present pandemic response." Very clever, much edgy.

That makes you mad doesnt it?
I bet you just want to round us all up and throw us in a camp dont you?


I see what you did there, Hogan.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dothemath: ParallelUniverseParking: This thread: "We 'muricans farked up our covid-19 response because a lot of us are stupid, behave like little children, or both. Also, our government is incompetent. So let's make fun of another country by trying to tie a tragedy that happened there almost 100 years ago to their present pandemic response." Very clever, much edgy.

That makes you mad doesnt it?

I bet you just want to round us all up and throw us in a camp dont you?


Wait - who are you alluding to, Germany or the US?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Makes perfect sense if you have rapid, accurate testing.  Indeed, you can actually lock this down with rapid, accurate testing, and by rapid, I mean one minute or less.


If you added a test station at the entrance to the security checkpoint lines, even with a 15 minute not-so-rapid test, you could divert people into quarantine before they got on their plane.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Spain and France doing the same.

Frankly the US should have tried to do something similar inside it's borders.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Spain and France doing the same.

Frankly the US should have tried to do something similar inside it's borders.


Yup.

Now you are just international porias that every country in the world (almost) is denying entry to.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: BafflerMeal: Spain and France doing the same.

Frankly the US should have tried to do something similar inside it's borders.

Yup.

Now you are just international porias that every country in the world (almost) is denying entry to.


Sweet jebus the fark app is twitchy today.

*pariahs*
 
Rent Party
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Makes perfect sense if you have rapid, accurate testing.  Indeed, you can actually lock this down with rapid, accurate testing, and by rapid, I mean one minute or less.


They are developing a 40 minute test now.  Ireland is considering a test for everyone stepping off an airplane.

Positive? 14 day quarantine.

Quarantine?   Turn around and go home, plague rat.

Negative? 24 hour quarantine, test again, if negative, they can be presumed clear.

Oh, and screw this "unless they bring a recent test with them." Printers are cheap, I can make up any result you want.

Yeah that.  I printed up a certificate stating I'm the King of All England.  Didn't prevent that restraining order, though.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yeah.  This is actually what countries serious about controlling the spread of Covid will do.  Germany, now de facto leader of the free western world, seems to have a good handle on this.

I'm OK with this.
 
