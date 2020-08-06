 Skip to content
(KTNV Las Vegas)   $5,000 reward if you know who's putting Trump 2020 stickers on bears   (ktnv.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These bears are already suffering enough with the heavy collars and metal ear mutilations. But to put a political sticker on the collar? No words can describe my anger and sadness.

Now it's friends think it's a Trump supporter.  It's getting shunned by the group for being racist, it tried to explain some of it's friends are black bears, but it couldn't seem to name any of them.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would you believe this man has gone as far
As tearing Biden stickers off the haunches of bears?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How would a giant, hairy man allow someone to put a tRump sticker on him?
 
Flincher
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

blatz514: How would a giant, hairy man allow someone to put a tRump sticker on him?


They love turning homophobic republicans into bottoms.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This sounds like a problem which will eventually correct itself.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How much for pointing out that this is a repeat from last week?
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Whoever put it on there got lucky they didn't get a wee bit of mauling.....I suggest folks from the GOP make it a "thing" and have more try and copy this act.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wanted for questioning.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They're probably hoping the bear is poorly-informed enough to actually vote for Trump.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Another Bear for Trump

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I give it a 32% chance that the lady reporting it put the sticker on the bear.
 
Number 216
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Bears are not garbage cans, the only place anything related to President Plague belongs.

Fark user imageView Full Size


And to further illustrate said point, a response to a 2 scoops text message

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: These bears are already suffering enough with the heavy collars and metal ear mutilations. But to put a political sticker on the collar? No words can describe my anger and sadness.

Now it's friends think it's a Trump supporter.  It's getting shunned by the group for being racist, it tried to explain some of it's friends are black bears, but it couldn't seem to name any of them.


Please, bears can't read English.
 
jfclark27
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ain't it obvious who's doing this?

Bears?
Trump?

Putin did it!
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Maybe it was a wildlife conservationist trying to prevent a gun nut from shooting the bear by making it look like the bear was on his side?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If somebody is dumb enough to do this, so what? They're risking their lives for a political message that nobody is going to see or pay attention to if they do. Their choice.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I encourage the person to continue.
 
spanarkelspinner
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The person already came forward and apologized.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

elaw: They're probably hoping the bear is poorly-informed enough to actually vote for Trump.


It's for the bear market. Think of Trump while your 401K evaporates.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
All I gotta say is that trump supporters are insane
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

spanarkelspinner: The person already came forward and apologized.


Exactly. He realized his behavior was ursinie so he has pawsed.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sheila Chapman, wrote, "These bears are already suffering enough with the heavy collars and metal ear mutilations. But to put a political sticker on the collar? No words can describe my anger and sadness."

Heavy collar? It's a farking bear. Ear mutilations?Whoever would suffer such a terrible thing except damn near half the people on the planet. And she thinks the worst part is a farking sticker. The bear can't vote so it's just trying to be part of the process. This must be an Onion piece.
 
hej
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm going to guess "same guy putting the collars on"?
 
black_knight
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There's a bear in the woods.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Would you believe this man has gone as far
As tearing Biden stickers off the haunches of bears?


I ain't even got a garage.
You can call and ask my wife!
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jjorsett: If somebody is dumb enough to do this, so what? They're risking their lives for a political message that nobody is going to see or pay attention to if they do. Their choice.


They are probably tranquilizing the bear risking it's life.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
