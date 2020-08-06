 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Remember when the biggest problem America faced was maniacs flying tiny planes full of drugs around? (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Vintage, Pablo Escobar, George Jung, Jung's life story, Blow, Jung's rollercoaster life story, Carlos Lehder, Illegal drug trade, cocaine trade  
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 90's were a different time. You wouldn't understand unless you were there, man.
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Reverend Horton Heat - Bales of Cocaine
Youtube z7eD2PFBhlE
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's news from thirty years ago.  The Star is there.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drugs are never the answer.

Drugs are the question.

And the answer is yes.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Drugs are never the answer.

Drugs are the question.

And the answer is yes.


i like drugs
 
Lord Brixton
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Compared to a lot of other major cartel figures he seems like a pretty sweet guy.
 
dothemath
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: dothemath: Drugs are never the answer.

Drugs are the question.

And the answer is yes.

i like drugs


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
brizzle365
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: dothemath: Drugs are never the answer.

Drugs are the question.

And the answer is yes.

i like drugs


Marilyn Manson - I Don't Like The Drugs (But The Drugs Like Me) (Official Music Video)
Youtube 6EefPcht54c
 
skyotter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Dropped in to post Rev. Horton Heat, leaving with Crazy Uncle Joe.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There's a phantom around this site that could knowledgeably comment about this. I wonder if it'll show up.
 
