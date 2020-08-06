 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(9News (Australia))   Remember that Tanzanian small-scale miner who struck it rich with a huge gem find a little over a month ago? Well he's done it again, this time with one worth $3m   (9news.com.au) divider line
22
    More: Spiffy, Tanzanite, Gemstone, Tanzanian miner, Tanzania, third stone, large stone, Mr Laizer, Mining  
•       •       •

818 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Aug 2020 at 11:05 AM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dude's going to need some security on his sites pretty soon.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
52-year-old husband to four wives

And all 4 of them file for divorce Friday.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: 52-year-old husband to four wives

And all 4 of them file for divorce Friday.


And they will all say "I want half"!!!
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: 52-year-old husband to four wives

And all 4 of them file for divorce Friday.


...and 30 children

He definitely needs the 3 mil.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What is it with people's obsession with worthless shiny things.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
OK I was beaten to the punch on this dude having four wives... a bunch of times.
 
stuffy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
4 Wives 30 kids. No wonder he needs the money.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: What is it with people's obsession with worthless shiny things.


They are shiny.

Nothing says I love you like a rock.
 
dothemath
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If you were a poor Indian with no weapons, and a bunch of conquistadors came up to you and asked where the gold was, I don't think it would be a good idea to say, "I swallowed it. So sue me."

- Jack Handey
 
Mock26
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Dude's going to need some security on his sites pretty soon.


His 30 kids are his security.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

stuffy: 4 Wives 30 kids. No wonder he needs the money.


Presumably he can afford condoms now.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
don't get vain over your vein
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I had read that he was putting money back into his community

"According to Africa News, Mr Laizer is keen to help his community with the money he has earned. "With the money we are getting, we will give back to our community. I personally have set up two schools for children with the money I received from mining," he said"

But that's probably just to cover his kids
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: 52-year-old husband to four wives

And all 4 of them file for divorce Friday.


4 women don't go and marry a deadbeat.  Polygamy favors wealthy and powerful men.  If he has four wives that means there are 3 men who are never going to be married or reproduce because they are not successful enough.  With more money this guy is going to get more wives, not less.

People often don't realize that polygamy ALSO favors women, because it allows women to choose highly successful mates even if they're already married.  The reason why many cultures ban polygamy is because it is very bad to a country's long term success to have 2/3 of its male population single, horny, and desperate.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user image
With that money he can up that to 8 wives and 60 kids.
Its Africa after!! Land of plenty and in no way have massive starvation, basic healthcare and security issues.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

stuffy: 4 Wives 30 kids. No wonder he needs the money.


No wonder he keeps finding these gemstones. He probably never goes home.
 
Fano
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: 52-year-old husband to four wives

And all 4 of them file for divorce Friday.


"Consequences Schmonsequnces as long as I'm rich"
 
DVD
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Fano: Random Anonymous Blackmail: 52-year-old husband to four wives

And all 4 of them file for divorce Friday.

"Consequences Schmonsequnces as long as I'm rich"


HALF, EDDIE!!!
 
Fano
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: [Fark user image image 425x92]
With that money he can up that to 8 wives and 60 kids.
Its Africa after!! Land of plenty and in no way have massive starvation, basic healthcare and security issues.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: What is it with people's obsession with worthless shiny things.


Wives?
 
dryknife
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Dear Mr. Laizer:

I am an American prince in need of your assistance. Due to the political instability in my country at the moment my fortune is tied up in legal troubles.
For a small loan from you, I will be able pay the fees associated with my bank accounts and unlock my assets, from which I will be able to reimburse to you your loan amount and an additional amount of 10% of my substantial holdings...
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is the Tanzania equivalent to some millionaire having his company bought and and now he is a billionaire. This isn't some poor guy digging in his back yard. He is a wealthy mine operator.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.