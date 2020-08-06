 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   Test your knowledge of art. Hint: #7 is not Harry Potter in a dress   (theguardian.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I got 1. I'm pretty bad at art.
 
ThrillaManilla
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
0/8.  Tomorrow is a new day
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Is it Timothée Chalamet in a dress?
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Of course not, if there is one thing JK can't stand it is men who wear dresses.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Of course not, if there is one thing JK can't stand it is men who wear dresses.


transvestite != transsexual
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Bizarre quiz. The questions are akin to "What do I have in my pocket?"
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Didn't even want to attempt answering any of them. I'm an artless slob, I guess.
 
Pershing123 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Three of eight, I must be a genius!
Lucky guesses...
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Sorelian's Ghost: Of course not, if there is one thing JK can't stand it is men who wear dresses.

transvestite != transsexual


You must be a hit at parties, people tellin' jokes and you not getting them, laughing awkwardly after everyone has stopped just tryin' to fit in.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Someone managed to put their art history degree to use.
 
