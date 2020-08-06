 Skip to content
(News 3 Las Vegas)   Critics lament that 2 Fast 2 Furious: Vegas Child Custody Hearing Edition suffers from a predictable ending   (news3lv.com) divider line
11
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
She was arrested, admitting to officers that she had consumed two alcoholic seltzer beverages prior to driving.

It's always two. She had seven.

And that's all the "bad custody stories" I can take. But for the grace of my impeccable coping skills......

/I'm on drugs.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
...they were on their way to a custody exchange when Prescia began racing Hubbard-Jones there.

Well, no more custody means they'll never do this again, so...we good here?
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ain't no Law while drinkin White Claw!!!!!

Dumb Azz.......The prison she's made for herself is pure hell on wheels now.....Dumb Azz!!!!!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: She was arrested, admitting to officers that she had consumed two alcoholic seltzer beverages prior to driving.

It's always two. She had seven.

And that's all the "bad custody stories" I can take. But for the grace of my impeccable coping skills......

/I'm on drugs.


I can drink the whole box. Their only 4.5. it's practically mineral water.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, if we didn't shame people for abandoning their children, just maybe this kid would still be alive.
But, you do you American public. Just keep up the expectations.
We can get another few Casey Anthony's on the books.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After a fair trial, for each of them, if they are found guilty, make them eat the corpse of their kid.  Stream it on youtube in 4k60hz3D.  Asking people nicely to not race at 100mph with a kid in the car (or at all on public roads) hasn't worked.  We need to go to ultra fear.  The fear of prison is not enough.  Now in the age of instagram, we need people to have their punishments streamed online.  Time for hard punishments.  Time for pants pooping.  Time for wailing and gnashing of teeth.  Time for forcing people to eat their own children they kill in car accidents.

After their baby feast, make them fight each other to the death and have the winner eat the loser.  Also stream that on youtube.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Insain2: Ain't no Law while drinkin White Claw!!!!!

Dumb Azz.......The prison she's made for herself is pure hell on wheels now.....Dumb Azz!!!!!


Pour one out for Jagermeister 2Chainz Dumbass, Jr.
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Always buckle your toddler into his child safety seat before recklessly racing your spouse on your way to your custody hearing after drinking.
 
khatores
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

waxbeans: You know, if we didn't shame people for abandoning their children, just maybe this kid would still be alive.
But, you do you American public. Just keep up the expectations.
We can get another few Casey Anthony's on the books.


But if child abandonment is legal, then only the outlaws will have kids. Wait, that's not right. Only the outlaws will...not have children? No, because it's not illegal any more.

What will outlaws have that no one else has? How are we supposed to have an us vs. them situation if there's no more outlaws?

/There's a Garth Brooks song in there somewhere
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

khatores: waxbeans: You know, if we didn't shame people for abandoning their children, just maybe this kid would still be alive.
But, you do you American public. Just keep up the expectations.
We can get another few Casey Anthony's on the books.

But if child abandonment is legal, then only the outlaws will have kids. Wait, that's not right. Only the outlaws will...not have children? No, because it's not illegal any more.

What will outlaws have that no one else has? How are we supposed to have an us vs. them situation if there's no more outlaws?

/There's a Garth Brooks song in there somewhere


Oooooo
I love that one song.
Roping the wind.

/
But, Yeah, I love how society thinks me being aborted or having to be in foster care is worse than being killed by a jacked up mom or dad. How?  Jailing my Killer don't bring me back.
 
johndalek
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
so who gets the kid?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.