(CNN)   Superspreader infects 91 at Ohio church. GOP Governor sends strongly-worded letter to all churches to please pretty please wear masks, is more afraid of "faith-based leaders" than of COVID. Deep Church   (cnn.com) divider line
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Closer, My God, To Thee.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump is going to sign an executive order allowing old people who vote R to proxy their vote to relatives who will vote for them if they die before Election Day.

Even better: proxy voting by pastors for their congregation. By mail. Totally legit.
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And Jesus said, Suffer the little children.

/that is all
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Death Cultist plague rats.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

neongoats: Death Cultist plague rats.


But enough about Skaven.
 
jtown
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Good.  Sometimes, the only purpose a person can serve is as a warning to others.  Learn from these assholes.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They don't even have the balls to identify the community where this happened
 
rcain
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jtown: Good.  Sometimes, the only purpose a person can serve is as a warning to others.  Learn from these assholes.


Difficulty: willful ignorance is the true religion of America

Nothing shall be learned
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Closer, My God, To Thee.


Pretty sure you meant "nearer".

/articulated that very, very carefully
//former seminarian
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
was anything of value lost? *looks around* nope. proceed.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Those collection plates ain't gonna fill themselves.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Prey some more.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

JTtheCajun: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Closer, My God, To Thee.

Pretty sure you meant "nearer".

/articulated that very, very carefully
//former seminarian


Fewer...
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"It spread like wildfire, wildfire. Very, very scary," Gov. MIke De Wine said Tuesday. "We know that our faith-based leaders want nothing more than to protect those who come to worship."


Pfffttt. LOL.  Yeah sure, keep telling yourself that.
 
jtown
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: "It spread like wildfire, wildfire. Very, very scary," Gov. MIke De Wine said Tuesday. "We know that our faith-based leaders want nothing more than to protect those who come to worship."


Pfffttt. LOL.  Yeah sure, keep telling yourself that.


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

rcain: jtown: Good.  Sometimes, the only purpose a person can serve is as a warning to others.  Learn from these assholes.

Difficulty: willful ignorance is the true religion of America

Nothing shall be learned


And while they're not learning, they are spreading it to innocent people who don't need the lesson.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Self-righteousness is a problem that sometimes solves itself.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
GOP governors should be afraid of "faith-based leaders": their mindless flocks of sheep play a big part in getting them into office and keeping them there.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well now they get to have that martyrdom that they think they have had all these years. Some people are just too stupid to live.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Religion makes you stupid.
 
