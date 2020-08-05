 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Because cash rules everything around me Georgia universities are making students LESS safe this fall   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 7 hours ago  
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
But for decades I've been promised by Republicans that private enterprise is a better way to run everything. They wouldnt do that, would they?  Just lie?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

weddingsinger: But for decades I've been promised by Republicans that private enterprise is a better way to run everything. They wouldnt do that, would they?  Just lie?


I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: weddingsinger: But for decades I've been promised by Republicans that private enterprise is a better way to run everything. They wouldnt do that, would they?  Just lie?

They believe in nothing but cruelty.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Dolla Dolla Bill Y'all.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Dolla Dolla Bill Y'all.


Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
P3s

PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Unverified Twitter accounts are news now?

/I know my mom's account has a few timelines about how aliens are stealing Earth's supply of toilet paper.  Sounds outrage worthy to me.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's not the cure that works but people will buy your cure when you force them to get sick.
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It was inevitable that the peasants would discover our place and how little the US leaders really gives a crap.

So when November rolls around and the protests get wild, remember something: you have more in common with the counter-protesters than the politicians you're shilling for.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

tuxq: It was inevitable that the peasants would discover our place and how little the US leaders really gives a crap.

So when November rolls around and the protests get wild, remember something: you have more in common with the counter-protesters than the politicians you're shilling for.


.....unless it's Biden. Then we are all good, right?
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Benevolent Misanthrope: weddingsinger: But for decades I've been promised by Republicans that private enterprise is a better way to run everything. They wouldnt do that, would they?  Just lie?

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x290]

They believe in nothing but cruelty.


Not quite true.  They also believe in hierarchy and rigid social stratification.  Cruelty is both a privilege they reserve for themselves and a way to keep their lessers in line.
 
