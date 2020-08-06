 Skip to content
 
(SFGate)   Silicon Valley investor sparks privilege backlash after advertising for 'best teacher in Bay Area' to create micro-school of seven kids in his backyard and promising a salary that will 'beat whatever they are getting paid'   (sfgate.com) divider line
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Jason Calacanis is the biggest douche to ever have douched.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sounds like we're reverting to the 19th century.  Yipee!
 
H31N0US [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Slowly easing our way back into the feudal system.
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If this were not a pandemic, I'd probably feel the same way the author wants me to feel. What he's doing is socially responsible for both the teacher and children. Small class, outdoors, and good pay for the teacher?

There used to be a time where we didn't use groupthink to convince ourselves that envy is someone else's fault. Take your ass to jelly school because if I had school-age kids right now and could afford to hire a private teacher, you bet your ass I would.
 
