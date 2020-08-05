 Skip to content
 
(Vox)   Facemask mandates won't work if we don't educate the morons opposed to them   (vox.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Jailing people seems to be the republican things for other things  so maybe try that for people that don't wear masks in public.
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Educate?

Did they not have a high school where they grew up?
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They can't be educated.

We're farked.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

mr_a: Educate?

Did they not have a high school where they grew up?


And I told that teacher lady...
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Here's the problem with educating people: even if you were to spend 8 hours a day educating them, they can still go to their idiot echo chambers online and get uneducated real fast.
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

eurotrader: Jailing people seems to be the republican things for other things  so maybe try that for people that don't wear masks in public.


Or at least tasing the sh*t out of them.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

eurotrader: Jailing people seems to be the republican things for other things  so maybe try that for people that don't wear masks in public.


TB laws allow for involuntary quarantine.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

pueblonative: Here's the problem with educating people: even if you were to spend 8 hours a day educating them, they can still go to their idiot echo chambers online and get uneducated real fast.


Education happens both ways.  We are trying to educate them about the actual science behind this.  Then they go home and they have thousands of people who think like them on other things educating them on the "real" story, how science has already contradicted itself on this and mask mandates are a means of control - control of your communication, control of your thinking. Accepting this control is the first step on the slippery slope of left-wing control of every aspect of life, which is a threat to the nation and the world.

It's really simple, actually - for people who are convinced that Democrats and left-leaning people are a fundamental danger to the Republic and to society, mask mandates are nothing more than the Left taking advantage of a panic to push forward their agenda of control.  It's not rational, and you can't educate it away.
 
Iczer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Saw a woman in Fred Meyers tonight I had an urge to rip into... She had a mask on - around her chin (state currently requires everyone to wear one in public buildings). And her two young kids (I'm guessing under 10) didn't have jack on their faces.
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Anti-maskers are like Bart Simpson putting his hand over the stove burner repeatedly. All we can do is hope that they expire before they spread the virus to the innocent.

/WTF autocorrect? "Anti-maskers" does not equal "headline?".
 
fusillade762
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Jailing people seems to be the republican things for other things  so maybe try that for people that don't wear masks in public.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Given how willing American cops are to beat, taser, and/or shoot, random people for no reason at all, it could be possible to kill two birds with one stone by giving the police carte blanche to attack plague rats in exchange for stricter rules against unjustified police brutality.
 
DogParkSniper
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
We could fix this fast if everyone with a mask had an eight foot piece of lumber. You know, two feet to get a good grip on, while keeping the proper six feet of distance as they beat the piss out of any idiot without a mask.

I think Lowe's still sells 2x4's for under $3.00. It'd be a great start.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

DogParkSniper: We could fix this fast if everyone with a mask had an eight foot piece of lumber. You know, two feet to get a good grip on, while keeping the proper six feet of distance as they beat the piss out of any idiot without a mask.

I think Lowe's still sells 2x4's for under $3.00. It'd be a great start.


I'd even splurge $4.00 for the treated lumber, just want to do my part not to spread the 'Rona.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

DogParkSniper: We could fix this fast if everyone with a mask had an eight foot piece of lumber. You know, two feet to get a good grip on, while keeping the proper six feet of distance as they beat the piss out of any idiot without a mask.

I think Lowe's still sells 2x4's for under $3.00. It'd be a great start.


And you know what else? Bullets for my Glock 27 are about 50 cents each. Please bring a club to a gun fight.
 
DogParkSniper
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jmr61: DogParkSniper: We could fix this fast if everyone with a mask had an eight foot piece of lumber. You know, two feet to get a good grip on, while keeping the proper six feet of distance as they beat the piss out of any idiot without a mask.

I think Lowe's still sells 2x4's for under $3.00. It'd be a great start.

And you know what else? Bullets for my Glock 27 are about 50 cents each. Please bring a club to a gun fight.


Found the internet tough guy. How many bullets does it take to shoot that virus out of the air?
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Or fine them.  Same fines as speeding/reckless driving should work since it's a similar matter of endangering the public.  500$/infraction and escalate to criminal charges and non-financial penalties on the third infraction within six months.

The above is me being forgiving and gentle, by the way.

The more realistic method would be to treat entering any enclosed building with strangers in it without a face covering in place as assault, so one misdemeanor charge per incident and then on incident three it becomes a felony with minimum jail time.  This is the correct way to handle it within the context of existing law, my first, more forgiving suggestion would actually require passing new laws at the municipal level so it's really going out of our way to coddle the snowflakes.
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jmr61: And you know what else? Bullets for my Glock 27 are about 50 cents each. Please bring a club to a gun fight.


While there's be a certain poetic justice to just straight-up shooting people without masks and you could actually potentially field a self-defense argument for immediately capping anyone without one, that seems like it might be a little excessive.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I actually read that headline as "eradicate the morons opposed".

I mean, it would work... technically.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What the hell more education do we need?

Small children understand PPE and masks.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jmr61: DogParkSniper: We could fix this fast if everyone with a mask had an eight foot piece of lumber. You know, two feet to get a good grip on, while keeping the proper six feet of distance as they beat the piss out of any idiot without a mask.

I think Lowe's still sells 2x4's for under $3.00. It'd be a great start.

And you know what else? Bullets for my Glock 27 are about 50 cents each. Please bring a club to a gun fight.


So, you're willing to kill someone either way? Instead of simply taking a basic action of public health and compassion that doesn't cost you more than a 20 rd box of ammo?
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Skwishmitten
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Send 'em to school with the kids!
Kill all the things!
 
maggartron
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: jmr61: And you know what else? Bullets for my Glock 27 are about 50 cents each. Please bring a club to a gun fight.

While there's be a certain poetic justice to just straight-up shooting people without masks and you could actually potentially field a self-defense argument for immediately capping anyone without one, that seems like it might be a little excessive.


There is more of a chance that you'll run someone over with your car than kill someone by spreading CV to them by spitting into their face. The immune system is nearly 100% effective at fighting it off. Think about that.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: Given how willing American cops are to beat, taser, and/or shoot, random people for no reason at all, it could be possible to kill two birds with one stone by giving the police carte blanche to attack plague rats in exchange for stricter rules against unjustified police brutality.


Lol. "Random" people. Sure.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

maggartron: Jim_Callahan: jmr61: And you know what else? Bullets for my Glock 27 are about 50 cents each. Please bring a club to a gun fight.

While there's be a certain poetic justice to just straight-up shooting people without masks and you could actually potentially field a self-defense argument for immediately capping anyone without one, that seems like it might be a little excessive.

There is more of a chance that you'll run someone over with your car than kill someone by spreading CV to them by spitting into their face. The immune system is nearly 100% effective at fighting it off. Think about that.


Apparently the 160k dead  and 100s of thousands more with apparent lifelong damagedon't count in your world.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

maggartron: There is more of a chance that you'll run someone over with your car than kill someone by spreading CV to them by spitting into their face. The immune system is nearly 100% effective at fighting it off. Think about that.


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
DogParkSniper
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

maggartron: Jim_Callahan: jmr61: And you know what else? Bullets for my Glock 27 are about 50 cents each. Please bring a club to a gun fight.

While there's be a certain poetic justice to just straight-up shooting people without masks and you could actually potentially field a self-defense argument for immediately capping anyone without one, that seems like it might be a little excessive.

There is more of a chance that you'll run someone over with your car than kill someone by spreading CV to them by spitting into their face. The immune system is nearly 100% effective at fighting it off. Think about that.


Except when it isn't, somewhere between 0.5-3%, depending on your source. Think about that.
 
Orallo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yeah... good luck with that...
 
