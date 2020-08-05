 Skip to content
 
(Fox News)   Sad: Great-grandmother humiliated after being arrested, strip searched and more at Disney World for having CBD oil in her bag. Hero: She's suing the shiat out of them to the tune of $18 million in damages   (foxnews.com) divider line
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
If that really happened that way, I hope she gets $18M from whatever Mickey-mouse police department was responsible, and another 18 from the real Mickey Mouse.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Stomp Mickey's nuts!
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
The security there is Goofy!
 
skatedrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
To the person that downvoted, I agree with you, some stories are too sad for Fark.

But I have used CBD oil in the past and with great benefit, I saw this article as a public service announcement to myself, and so in a way this is a bookmark to myself. And also, and more importantly, a light needs to be shined on this type of police misbehavior, I see similar stories in the news all the time. It's disgusting and needs to stop. Now.

If this woman had a GoFundMe I would donate, but I'm pretty sure she won't need my money soon.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I remember this case.  I went searching for an original article.
https://mashable.com/article/woman-ar​r​ested-cbd-oil-disney-world/

"According to the arrest report, the security guard who spotted the CBD oil notified a nearby police officer, who tested the tincture. He said the tincture tested positive for THC and arrested Burkhalter. Although she was carrying the letter of recommendation for CBD oil from her doctor, CBD is illegal in the state of Florida. She spent 12 hours in jail and was released on a $2,000 bail. The charges were later dropped. "

At the time of the incident:

"Possession of CBD oil is currently a felony under Florida State Statute and Deputies are responsible for enforcing Florida law," the statement continued. "Although CBD oil is illegal without a prescription, our top drug enforcement priority and focus at the Orange County Sheriff's Office is to get deadly drugs, like heroin and fentanyl, off the streets of our community."

In this case - I don't think Disney will be held accountable as much as you may think.  The only interaction they had was the bag search - from that point on it was the Orange County police.
 
silvervial [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
At this point, even without a nationwide legalizing, these idiots have to know that going after regular people (not huge dealers, especially foreign ones) for pot and pot-adjacent items is REALLY STUPID.

No one supports your anti-pot shiat, dudes, not any more.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Body-camera video released of Orange County deputies arresting a great-grandmother who was found in possession of CBD oil at Walt Disney World tells a different story from her original claims of her arrest.

It appears she tends to exaggerate.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Disney ain't doing too good lately. They lost a shiatload of money in attendance this quarter, as every park did, they closed a lot of their Disney stores recently, after Endgame Marvel is sort of out of gas and they don't know what to do with  Star Wars.  They were ruling the world last year.  Now they're raping great grandmothers.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Now they're raping great grandmothers.


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The great-grandmother in question is 69 years old.
Sure, these people deserve 18 million dollars. Why not make her President for life?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Idiocra​c​y
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PaulRB: The security there is Goofy!


Which reminds me of that joke:

Judge: "I'm sorry, Mr. Mickey Mouse, but mental illness is not a grounds for divorce from your wife, Minnie."

Mickey: "I didn't say she was crazy, your honour; I said she was f*cking Goofy."
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go git'em.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Now they're raping great grandmothers.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
proteus_b:

Mother at 20, grand mother at 40, great grandmother at 60


Problem?
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it had THC, it was illegal.

i use THC free CBD and it really helps my anxiety issues.  like to try full THC but i do deliveries for a living and get drug tested
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skatedrifter: To the person that downvoted, I agree with you, some stories are too sad for Fark.

But I have used CBD oil in the past and with great benefit, I saw this article as a public service announcement to myself, and so in a way this is a bookmark to myself. And also, and more importantly, a light needs to be shined on this type of police misbehavior, I see similar stories in the news all the time. It's disgusting and needs to stop. Now.

If this woman had a GoFundMe I would donate, but I'm pretty sure she won't need my money soon.


hey, thanks for yesterday!
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AuralArgument: proteus_b:

Mother at 20, grand mother at 40, great grandmother at 60


Problem?


I've met a good number of grannies in their early 40's.  Not endorsing it, but it's certainly a thing.

30 year old Grannie on the other hand, something went horribly wrong in that timeline...
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kkinnison: it had THC, it was illegal.

i use THC free CBD and it really helps my anxiety issues.  like to try full THC but i do deliveries for a living and get drug tested


No.  A field test indicated thc.  Field tests also indicate doughnut frosting is meth, so....
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AuralArgument: proteus_b:

Mother at 20, grand mother at 40, great grandmother at 60


Problem?


I'm a grand father. 47.
And my mom is only 68.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just another day in the Mouse Kingdom... let's just say she was lucky Donald Duck was not involved
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kkinnison: it had THC, it was illegal.

i use THC free CBD and it really helps my anxiety issues.  like to try full THC but i do deliveries for a living and get drug tested


.3 THC is legal.
Bet the test down was just a positive/negative test.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AuralArgument: proteus_b:

Mother at 20, grand mother at 40, great grandmother at 60


Problem?


Not really, as long as none of the females in that bloodline are interested in an easy path to higher education. My grandmother was pregnant by 17 and much later became an LPN. So on the one hand I wouldn't exist, but on the other, I have to wonder how much better her life might have been if she hadn't been pregnant right out of high school by some psycho.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn!  And I was so close to complaining about Disney for making me pay for Disney+!
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

proteus_b: The great-grandmother in question is 69 years old.
Sure, these people deserve 18 million dollars. Why not make her President for life?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Idiocrac​y


If CBD is illegal, it's illegal.
But what is your point?

If daughter got married at 21 had a kid at 22, her mother and grandmother were the same, so that would put her mother at 44, and her grandmother, the baby's great-grandma at 66.

Or do you expect all women to wait until 45 then chase the IVF dragon?
What happened to her body her choice?
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: Body-camera video released of Orange County deputies arresting a great-grandmother who was found in possession of CBD oil at Walt Disney World tells a different story from her original claims of her arrest.

It appears she tends to exaggerate.


There is no doubt she was humiliated - especially if the cops cavity searched her. I've been cavity searched and it is traumatizing and humiliating. I hope her story gets national attention and the backlash on Disney hurts them.

I came here to rip on the lady and her lawyer, but after reading up and watching the video you posted, I have a message for the Disney "pig" who called the real pigs:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: kkinnison: it had THC, it was illegal.

i use THC free CBD and it really helps my anxiety issues.  like to try full THC but i do deliveries for a living and get drug tested

No.  A field test indicated thc.  Field tests also indicate doughnut frosting is meth, so....


And eating a poppy seed muffin will flag you for opiates via a field test.

It is impossible to 100% eliminate elements of a compound.  You can eliminate them to the point they are no longer noticable.  Think non-alcoholic beer.  It still has alcohol in it, but there is no way in hell you are getting drunk off it.  (Or at least I couldn't...  )
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Thing is this: CBD is NOT illegal in Florida.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

waxbeans: AuralArgument: proteus_b:

Mother at 20, grand mother at 40, great grandmother at 60


Problem?

I'm a grand father. 47.
And my mom is only 68.


Also (and too bad for spoilers):

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Thing is this: CBD is NOT illegal in Florida.


There is no actual law on the books that says it's illegal in Florida.
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
She's playing it up for the lawsuit, as is Crump...but if she was cavity-searched that's going to add some outrage to the mix.
They are clearly panning for settlement gold here. 18 million is a laughable number designed to get the attention of the Mouse and the OCPD insurers. All parties know this.
She will probably walk away with a high five figure (maybe low six figure) settlement, of which Crump will take 50-60%.
 
g.fro
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: proteus_b:

Mother at 20, grand mother at 40, great grandmother at 60


Problem?


They had their kids when they had enough energy to deal with them and are young enough to enjoy their great-grandkids?
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

silvervial: At this point, even without a nationwide legalizing, these idiots have to know that going after regular people (not huge dealers, especially foreign ones) for pot and pot-adjacent items is REALLY STUPID.

No one supports your anti-pot shiat, dudes, not any more.


B.b.b.but drugs are SO SCARY!  We gotta make an example of everyone!!!
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

proteus_b: The great-grandmother in question is 69 years old.
Sure, these people deserve 18 million dollars. Why not make her President for life?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Idiocrac​y


Why not go fark yourself?  How does that sound? Go fark yourself...That sounds good.
 
gobnu
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

waxbeans: AuralArgument: proteus_b:

Mother at 20, grand mother at 40, great grandmother at 60


Problem?

I'm a grand father. 47.
And my mom is only 68.


Great Grandmother 15 yo = Grandmother 29 = GGmother 43 = GGGmother 60
Grandmother 14 yo = Grandmother 31 = GGmother 48
Mother 17 yo = Grandmother 34
Brother 17 yo

\family of sluts
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Tracianne: I remember this case.  I went searching for an original article.
https://mashable.com/article/woman-arr​ested-cbd-oil-disney-world/

"According to the arrest report, the security guard who spotted the CBD oil notified a nearby police officer, who tested the tincture. He said the tincture tested positive for THC and arrested Burkhalter. Although she was carrying the letter of recommendation for CBD oil from her doctor, CBD is illegal in the state of Florida. She spent 12 hours in jail and was released on a $2,000 bail. The charges were later dropped. "

At the time of the incident:

"Possession of CBD oil is currently a felony under Florida State Statute and Deputies are responsible for enforcing Florida law," the statement continued. "Although CBD oil is illegal without a prescription, our top drug enforcement priority and focus at the Orange County Sheriff's Office is to get deadly drugs, like heroin and fentanyl, off the streets of our community."

In this case - I don't think Disney will be held accountable as much as you may think.  The only interaction they had was the bag search - from that point on it was the Orange County police.


I'm pretty sure one of the few  good things Moscow Mitch has ever done was to legalize hemp and thus hemp-derived products like CBD at the federal level.   At that point both "pre-emption" and "intestate commerce" rules come into effect
 
oukewldave
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Learned something new about Fark; there's apparently a long list of people who seemingly endorse having children when they are barely old enough to legally do porn.
 
Brofar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You're not a hero until you WIN the lawsuit. Anybody can file one.
 
gobnu
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
send her to the cooler
Fark user imageView Full Size

\Shultz saw nothing
\\yeah I'm old
\\\lawn, get off
 
smileyphase
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

kkinnison: it had THC, it was illegal.

i use THC free CBD and it really helps my anxiety issues.  like to try full THC but i do deliveries for a living and get drug tested


THC and CBD together have an entourage effect, greatly magnifying the benefits of each. I'm glad we have legal weed up in Canada, and hope you get to enjoy the benefits one day, too. For me, on medical cannabis, an anti-anxiety/anti-depression med that also works on several other conditions I've got? And no side effects or counteractions against other meds? And I actually feel better? And I can get consistent quality from a pharmaceutical that delivers it to my door OR it grows in my yard? And there are a ton of delivery vectors? Yes, please.

I hope your laws change.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

oukewldave: Learned something new about Fark; there's apparently a long list of people who seemingly endorse having children when they are barely old enough to legally do porn.


All I know is I really appreciated having a young mom when I was in middle school. Everyone's mom and dad was old as dirt. Half dead people.
My mom was 29. My classmates mom's and dad's looked like my grandmother and grandfather. Which is odd. Because they was really really really old people. My mom was the baby. So her oldest sister was adult when my mom was born or shortly after.
 
g.fro
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

oukewldave: Learned something new about Fark; there's apparently a long list of people who seemingly endorse having children when they are barely old enough to legally do porn.


Better than "waiting til you're ready." And then that day never comes. One is never ready, best to get it out of the way early.

Besides, people aren't supposed to have kids (especially their first kid) in their 40s. Like it or not, we are built to reproduce when we are young adults.
 
assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I first started smoking 50 years ago. So the meme below I take seriously. So many people have suffered so much for so long. I knew so many over the years, lives disrupted and broken, families destroyed. So many lawmakers  believing this is BS and also BTW federally it's still a Schedule I drug.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Leadership in this country is nonexistent.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

gobnu: waxbeans: AuralArgument: proteus_b:

Mother at 20, grand mother at 40, great grandmother at 60


Problem?

I'm a grand father. 47.
And my mom is only 68.

Great Grandmother 15 yo = Grandmother 29 = GGmother 43 = GGGmother 60
Grandmother 14 yo = Grandmother 31 = GGmother 48
Mother 17 yo = Grandmother 34
Brother 17 yo

\family of sluts


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Its not like that shiat does anything anyway
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"The War on Drugs": ruining almost-innocent (and many completely innocent) people's lives for how many decades now?
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

oukewldave: Learned something new about Fark; there's apparently a long list of people who seemingly endorse having children when they are barely old enough to legally do porn.


And at least one who isn't very good at math and/or doesn't believe in freedom of choice, and apparently thinks police brutality isn't a problem.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

oukewldave: Learned something new about Fark; there's apparently a long list of people who seemingly endorse having children when they are barely old enough to legally do porn.


perhaps, but that's... still a niche market.  which is fine, as the girls can charge a premium.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I've seen shiattier pornos.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So $18M.  That's the price of a ticket for a family of four for a shoulder season week.  Why is she asking so little?  CBD?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mister Buttons: AuralArgument: proteus_b:

Mother at 20, grand mother at 40, great grandmother at 60


Problem?

I've met a good number of grannies in their early 40's.  Not endorsing it, but it's certainly a thing.

30 year old Grannie on the other hand, something went horribly wrong in that timeline...


I know a few who became grannies at 30 and they were great-grannies by their mid-40s.  Bad decisions are just endemic to some families.
 
