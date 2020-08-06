 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Okay, people...last time: DON'T DRINK THE HAND SANITIZER   (nbcnews.com) divider line
18
    More: Obvious, Ethanol, cases of methanol poisoning, CDC report, Alcohol, Methanol, hand sanitizer, Hand sanitizer, average age  
•       •       •

307 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Aug 2020 at 6:30 AM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, that's just what they want you to do.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids, this is why you don't methyl with your ethyl...
 
Noah_Tall [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Or just maybe the manufacturers could stop using methanol just because it's cheaper.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Really, people. It's injectable only.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
But they look so drinkable
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chaosangel
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
No! Obama does not want u drinking or injecting that.....
 
jso2897
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: Or just maybe the manufacturers could stop using methanol just because it's cheaper.


This.
Using it topically, as intended, will make you sick too. It's methanol, FFS.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Damn meth heads.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My Cabo Wabo is still ok tho right? It too comes from Mexico.
 
whosits_112
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If you are dumb enough to drink hand sanitizer...
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Or...we could be a civilized country and have ETHANOL hand sanitizer without denaturing to prevent kids and idiots from drinking it (who will end up drinking it anyways).

/farking nanny state
 
tpmchris
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: /farking nanny state


Nanny state, during a pandemic? How ironic.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Or...we could be a civilized country and have ETHANOL hand sanitizer without denaturing to prevent kids and idiots from drinking it (who will end up drinking it anyways).

/farking nanny state


Especially considering it's so expensive.
Which I don't get.
It's actually cheaper to buy Everclear.
WTH is going on?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

whosits_112: If you are dumb enough to drink hand sanitizer...


...you might be an alcoholic.

Alcoholics do this.  The dumb ones, anyhow.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I eagerly await the administration's response from Steve Bannon explaining how if you all weren't such lame squares and could just be cool for a minute, you can build up some capacity.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: whosits_112: If you are dumb enough to drink hand sanitizer...

...you might be an alcoholic.

Alcoholics do this.  The dumb ones, anyhow.


But why? There are $1.37 6.0 beer.

And 15 packs of 8.0 beer. That are only 10 and tax.
WTF?
 
whosits_112
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: whosits_112: If you are dumb enough to drink hand sanitizer...

...you might be an alcoholic.

Alcoholics do this.  The dumb ones, anyhow.


Except wouldn't it be cheaper to just get a jug of rotgut from the liquor store?
 
JAYoung
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Squeeze was effective against the Andromeda Strain. Why not COVID 19?
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.