(Toronto Star)   BC Appeal Court deems woman's requested job title to be too cool   (thestar.com) divider line
RodneyToady [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
MaryMoon claimed she had been providing "death-care services" for more than 40 years and her work has nothing to do with delivering babies.

So that's why she'll outlive all the septuagenarians...

dead eye dick- new age girl.mp4
Youtube TL5ofVC0EDQ
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Oh sure, but "BC-Sanctioned Glory Hole Inspector" is fine?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So...is Sandwoman available?

Or Shinagami? Like Rinne Rokudo?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Death Doula has a nice ring...
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
She should appeal to the AD court. That ruling is positively Stone Age.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
But why male models?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The term is Reaper. Get used to it.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Death Midwife is now the new name of my amateur Megadeth/Four Non-Blondes mashup cover band.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Did anyone figure out what her job actually is? I am a little disappointed that it wasn't at planned parenthood, but I am getting therapy for that side of me.

I just want to meet such a gallows person!
 
