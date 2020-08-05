 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun)   Teacher fired for sex with student. Just kidding, she took TFD's advice and farked his dad (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
31
    More: Dumbass, Teacher, employment tribunal, School, The Sun, FEMALE primary school teacher, Pleading, tribunal judgment, The Times  
•       •       •

1103 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Aug 2020 at 11:03 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
honk [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"In her evidence to the tribunal, [Mrs Brenen] said she started a sexual relationship with the father of pupil F, a child at her school."

Then shouldn't that be pupil A?
 
sinner4ever [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

honk: "In her evidence to the tribunal, [Mrs Brenen] said she started a sexual relationship with the father of pupil F, a child at her school."

Then shouldn't that be pupil A?


Just because dad is getting some, doesn't me she has to give the child an A.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
British hot tepid.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Keep your neo-Victorian bullshiat on your side of the pond.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

honk: "In her evidence to the tribunal, [Mrs Brenen] said she started a sexual relationship with the father of pupil F, a child at her school."

Then shouldn't that be pupil A?


She certainly got F'd in the A.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is The Sun, so now I question if there are such things as "schools"...
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This may be the first actual case of "the son is there!"
 
Hypnotic Harlequin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get it.  What did she do wrong?  The article doesn't make it clear if the dad was married or not.  I can kind of understand why she was terminated if by "affair" they mean an illicit affair involving cheating on a spouse, but that's a really weird detail to leave out.  If it was just two consenting, unattached adults making sweaty snugglebunnies off-campus outside of school hours, then who the fark cares?  And why?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

honk: "In her evidence to the tribunal, [Mrs Brenen] said she started a sexual relationship with the father of pupil F, a child at her school."

Then shouldn't that be pupil A?


C. The answer is always Pupil C. And butt stuff.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I thought this was why dads actually go to those parent teacher meetings.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Hypnotic Harlequin: I don't get it.  What did she do wrong?  The article doesn't make it clear if the dad was married or not.  I can kind of understand why she was terminated if by "affair" they mean an illicit affair involving cheating on a spouse, but that's a really weird detail to leave out.  If it was just two consenting, unattached adults making sweaty snugglebunnies off-campus outside of school hours, then who the fark cares?  And why?


Teachers must be robots. No drugs, no alcohol, no partying, no money, forever chaste unless you are married.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Hypnotic Harlequin: I don't get it.  What did she do wrong?  The article doesn't make it clear if the dad was married or not.  I can kind of understand why she was terminated if by "affair" they mean an illicit affair involving cheating on a spouse, but that's a really weird detail to leave out.  If it was just two consenting, unattached adults making sweaty snugglebunnies off-campus outside of school hours, then who the fark cares?  And why?


To be honest, if Daddy's farking the teacher, either you're getting an easy A or you'll fail no matter what b/c Daddy dumped her right before finals. It's a bad look no matter what.
 
crazydave023
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

honk: "In her evidence to the tribunal, [Mrs Brenen] said she started a sexual relationship with the father of pupil F, a child at her school."

Then shouldn't that be pupil A?


No. But I'm betting she got the D in the A.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is a pretty fair approximation of my son's 1st grade teacher when we lived on Oahu (skirts were almost to the knees however):

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/ I went to all parent/teacher conferences
 
morg
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Hypnotic Harlequin: I don't get it.  What did she do wrong?  The article doesn't make it clear if the dad was married or not.  I can kind of understand why she was terminated if by "affair" they mean an illicit affair involving cheating on a spouse, but that's a really weird detail to leave out.  If it was just two consenting, unattached adults making sweaty snugglebunnies off-campus outside of school hours, then who the fark cares?  And why?


Definitely puzzling. As far as I can tell it's one of those things that you don't get punished for the act itself but get punished for lying about it to the headmaster?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What is TFD?  Is that like a STD?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It must be rough for older, single teachers when their dating pool is so restricted by sticks in the mud.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: British hot tepid.

[Fark user image image 519x498]


That's a hard....whatever
 
vinn01
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Consenting adults can't hook up?  What did she do wrong?
 
FutherMucker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: What is TFD?  Is that like a STD?



I'd like to know that as well...It's like subby thinks we have ESP or something.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Subby forgot to tell us that she's smoking hot
 
Brawndo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: What is TFD?  Is that like a STD?


Total Fark Discussion.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Unless she boinked him in the classroom, I don't see how this is any of the school's business.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Hypnotic Harlequin: I don't get it.  What did she do wrong?  The article doesn't make it clear if the dad was married or not.  I can kind of understand why she was terminated if by "affair" they mean an illicit affair involving cheating on a spouse, but that's a really weird detail to leave out.  If it was just two consenting, unattached adults making sweaty snugglebunnies off-campus outside of school hours, then who the fark cares?  And why?

Teachers must be robots. No drugs, no alcohol, no partying, no money, forever chaste unless you are married.


When my parents were kids, you couldn't even be married.  Female school teachers were expected to resign if they got married.  It seems the point was to make sure the kiddos never spent time around someone who farked, except maybe mom.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: This is a pretty fair approximation of my son's 1st grade teacher when we lived on Oahu (skirts were almost to the knees however):

[i.pinimg.com image 236x457]

/ I went to all parent/teacher conferences


So you're saying your children were educated by Japanese robotic fark dolls?
 
SirMadness
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well, that's what you get for taking the advice of a bunch of pent-up incels.
 
mrparks
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
By "after" do they mean right after in the parking lot or a short time later after a dinner, movie, hockey tickets and so on?

I'm guessing her boss was jealous.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Brawndo: trappedspirit: What is TFD?  Is that like a STD?

Total Fark Discussion.


So the answer is yes but worse.

Hypnotic Harlequin: I don't get it.  What did she do wrong?  The article doesn't make it clear if the dad was married or not.  I can kind of understand why she was terminated if by "affair" they mean an illicit affair involving cheating on a spouse, but that's a really weird detail to leave out.  If it was just two consenting, unattached adults making sweaty snugglebunnies off-campus outside of school hours, then who the fark cares?  And why?


Things might be different in the UK. I guess one could make the case that teachers and parents getting it on could be problematic as it might bring personal issues into the classroom...eg, favoritism for one student over others, punishing a kid if a relationship is broken off, creating an awkward learning environment if the kid were to see the teacher and parent dating and having the jilted parent coming back and starting something, etc.

There's a case to be made that it might not be such a good idea.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
the disgraced teacher, who joined Westoe Crown Primary school, North Shields

Sounds like a South Shield should have been used.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.