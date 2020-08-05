 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Good news for bald people who catch Covid-19, you won't have to worry about hair loss. For the rest of you though   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
19
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now, THIS will get everybody's attention.

/appeal to vanity
//works every time
///see Jonathan Snow for further instructions
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn. I'm 45 and a head full of hair was one of the few things I had going for me.

f*ck.
 
Salmon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It can take my ass hair, that's for sure.
 
hammershapedtomato
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is anecdotal but, a lot of people I know including myself haven't had Covid but have lost a lot of hair since March. It's just a generally high-stress time for a lot of people which can def trigger hair loss. Im taking vitamins now but they probably won't do much *shrug*
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Bot v2.38beta [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm bald, lost it at 19. Thought the good news was catching COVID meant I wouldn't have to figure out a 5 year plan for corporate.
 
morg
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A couple months ago everybody was complaining because they couldn't get a haircut. There's no pleasing some people.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Bullshiat. Covid now causes everything from hangnails to leprosy.

Stop believing everything you read.
 
Shrapnel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sweet, I'm safe! No more masks for me!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Damn. This virus is the Apostle Paul of disease:  it's all things to all men (women and children).
 
Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Damn. I'm 45 and a head full of hair was one of the few things I had going for me.


Oh man, 45 is a cakewalk hair or not. In two or so weeks you'll be in your 50s where shiat actually falls apart. And even if it doesn't, you're still in your 50s and effectively "dead" to most of society.

Yes, I said two or so weeks.

/Enjoy those weeks like a bastard!
//Not bitter, as I'm sure you can tell from this reply
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well, just because my hair won't grow back doesn't mean I have to stop freebasing Rogaine.

Sometimes I shoot it right into my eyeball, Keith Richards style...

/Sadly, this approach doesn't work
//The dreams are fantastic
///Third slashie just can't get enough...
 
Zipf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I had COVID.. hair is now thinner.  Wife and mom had it too, and they concur.
 
gretzkyscores [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Bullshiat. Covid now causes everything from hangnails to leprosy.


Well, we just can't have people making their own assessment of risk or deciding to not be fearful.

Fear. Terror. Sickness. Death. Be afraid.

Now pick up that can, plague rat.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Damn. I'm 45 and a head full of hair was one of the few things I had going for me.

f*ck.


Aw, come here buddy, it ain't that bad.

*cough* *cough*
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Zipf: I had COVID.. hair is now thinner.  Wife and mom had it too, and they concur.


That ain't farking fair that THEIR covid gives YOU thinner hair. Fark this virus
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

hammershapedtomato: This is anecdotal but, a lot of people I know including myself haven't had Covid but have lost a lot of hair since March. It's just a generally high-stress time for a lot of people which can def trigger hair loss. Im taking vitamins now but they probably won't do much *shrug*


Yeah, I'm preemptively letting mine grow out.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr: ecmoRandomNumbers: Damn. I'm 45 and a head full of hair was one of the few things I had going for me.

Oh man, 45 is a cakewalk hair or not. In two or so weeks you'll be in your 50s where shiat actually falls apart. And even if it doesn't, you're still in your 50s and effectively "dead" to most of society.

Yes, I said two or so weeks.

/Enjoy those weeks like a bastard!
//Not bitter, as I'm sure you can tell from this reply


You're forgetting that with Trump in office, two weeks feels like 2 years.
 
Znuh [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm the guy who wrote the long post about surviving COVID.

I used to have super-thick long hair down to the small of my back. After getting out of the hospital, it started coming out to the point each brushing resulted in a hamster amount of hair. Ponytail is thin now to the thickness of my index finger.

It's a brutal disease and it beyond thrashes everything in your body.
 
