(1011 Now Lincoln)   Man takes a motorcycle on a test drive and never comes back   (1011now.com) divider line
10
My Sober Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Okay, who is the youngest Allman Brother?
 
Oreminer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My favorite part is how the moran rode to back to his place and proceeded to spray paint it black.

Dude been listening to way too much Rolling Stones.

/FIVE felony warrants and they only found him after he stole a bike?
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was expecting a guy to die on the test drive after that headline...
 
NEDM [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is literally the exact reason why you require cash in hand before a test ride (that and in case they drop it).
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
As a man who's had a motorcycle stolen from him (and returned MUCH worse for wear), ...

I can say this isn't how it's done.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You know it's a hick town in flyover country when the cops actually do their jobs instead of just taking a report.
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Unlawful taking charges?
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I knew a guy who stole a nice BMW from some poor old man using the same brilliant scheme. This guy once drove a beater car off a dock by putting a brick on the gas pedal than told the cops he thought there was some old couple driving it. The guy was one of the biggest losers I have ever known. The last time I saw him he asked me to give him a ride to the local Chinese restaurant and he came running out to my car with two guys chasing him , he told me to roll . I should have probably known that there was something wrong when he gave them the name Anthony Perkins when they asked for a name for his food.
 
RidgeRacerZX6
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NEDM: This is literally the exact reason why you require cash in hand before a test ride (that and in case they drop it).


This^
 
Mock26
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Uh, yeah, when selling a motorcycle or a bicycle and someone wants to take a test drive or test ride there is an easy way to make sure they do not just take off with it: require a security deposit equal to the full cost of the cycle.
 
