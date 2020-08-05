 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Drive-ins of Walmart   (nypost.com)
    New York City, Film, Tribeca Film Festival, series of free drive, TriBeCa, Gowanus Canal, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Movie theater  
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Outside of healthcare, I don't think anyone has been adapting faster than Walmart.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The ones by us won't have it. Still a great idea.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I bet it will be packed. It is a good idea.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Alcohol is not allowed, nor is leaving your vehicle.

So it's a guys-only thing?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this headline was about some old person crashing into a Walmart.

Definitely relieved, but kinda disappointed.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They totally ripped off my idea for parking garage social distancing drive-in movie team building event with co-workers stuck working from home. I'm not even mad though. I hope everybody has fun, does not wear pants to attend these events.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
not coming to a "theater" near me, but can i just smile for them putting "space jam" in the movie line up?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luna1580: not coming to a "theater" near me, but can i just smile for them putting "space jam" in the movie line up?


Never seen it.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
David Bowie - Drive-In Saturday
Youtube zGcLw_bkh9U
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't be fooled; this is actually a nefarious plot by Walmart to get back all of their stolen motorized shopping carts. Use the one you stole from Target instead.
 
HempHead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Outside of healthcare, I don't think anyone has been adapting faster than Walmart.


It's free which is definitely not one of Walmart's main tenets.
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HempHead: edmo: Outside of healthcare, I don't think anyone has been adapting faster than Walmart.

It's free which is definitely not one of Walmart's main tenets.


Any extra people seeing the movie have zero marginal cost. (Outside of potential insurance liability) So as long as they get you in the parking lot, they are certainly going to make more money than if they didn't show anything.

Kinda the same with gas stations. The fuel might only keep the lights on, it's all those snacks and cokes they sell that gets the profits rollin in.
 
Stibium
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Stibium:

Also, a local Dollar General is going to do the same. Not sure what they will play, but I'm sure the parking lot will be packed.

/thankfully MS just got a mask mandate for public gatherings
//hopefully the covidiots will stay home and party in their own back yards
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I imagine modern drive-ins would be at least ten times better of an experience than those crap-holes that all died off some 30 years ago (if only for the audio quality).
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: I imagine modern drive-ins would be at least ten times better of an experience than those crap-holes that all died off some 30 years ago (if only for the audio quality).


The drive in by me is awesome. Tuesdays  first person in the car  is a penny, owner drives a golf cart around with snacks for sale,we bring a card table and chairs and pizza (pre covid) to sit outside together. Sound via your car stereo, Me and my partner love it for comedies, and we'll stick around after to watch half the latest dumb star wars flick or kids movie. Bottle of wine, some fruit and chopped veggies, great night

I bring a jump pack b/c somebody always kills their battery and can't start their car.

We only stopped because my partner has back problems and even my kazillion-way adjustable seats don't help.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Stibium: Stibium:

Also, a local Dollar General is going to do the same. Not sure what they will play, but I'm sure the parking lot will be packed.

/thankfully MS just got a mask mandate for public gatherings
//hopefully the covidiots will stay home and party in their own back yards


The movie Hercules vs the Tentacle Women
 
