 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Zookeepers bamboozled as pandas not bamboozled enough   (cbc.ca) divider line
13
    More: Sad, Giant Panda, giant pandas, Calgary Zoo, B.C. bamboo supply, Red Panda, CBCNews, bamboo supply lines, officerGreg Royer  
•       •       •

560 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Aug 2020 at 12:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should check out some Asian supermarkets in Richmond. I bet they can get a lot of bamboo there.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: They should check out some Asian supermarkets in Richmond. I bet they can get a lot of bamboo there.


If they could find somewhere to plant it where it could be prevented from spreading out of control, that'd solve the problem pretty quick too. Bamboo grows *fast*. Of course that also makes the 'preventing it from spreading out of control' part tricky.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Get a rich cannabis producer to lend some greenhouse space as a promotion.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Bamboo + greenhouse = fed Panda.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Get a rich cannabis producer to lend some greenhouse space as a promotion.


I know that bamboo is traditional, but have we ever tried offering weed to a panda? They might like it.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Russ1642: Get a rich cannabis producer to lend some greenhouse space as a promotion.

I know that bamboo is traditional, but have we ever tried offering weed to a panda? They might like it.


What do you feed them when they get the munchies? More weed?
 
khatores
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

LordJiro: We Ate the Necco Wafers: They should check out some Asian supermarkets in Richmond. I bet they can get a lot of bamboo there.

If they could find somewhere to plant it where it could be prevented from spreading out of control, that'd solve the problem pretty quick too. Bamboo grows *fast*. Of course that also makes the 'preventing it from spreading out of control' part tricky.


Who cares if it grows out of control? The pandas will eat it quickly enough. At least they'll have their own food supply...in a pinch you can pull it up with heavy equipment.

They could probably find lots of people who would be happy to have their bamboo ripped directly out of the ground and transplanted to a greenhouse in Canada full of well-fed pandas.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Russ1642: What do you feed them when they get the munchies? More weed?


Hemp.
 
khatores
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Ivo Shandor: Russ1642: Get a rich cannabis producer to lend some greenhouse space as a promotion.

I know that bamboo is traditional, but have we ever tried offering weed to a panda? They might like it.

What do you feed them when they get the munchies? More weed?


Dude, did I...already feed that panda more weed or did I just think about feeding that panda more weed?

Dude, did I...ask you whether I already fed that panda more weed or did I just think about feeding that panda more weed? I mean did I think about...or did I, yeah...did I think about asking you about that? About feeding the panda more weed?

Dude, did I...are we...are we pandas? Are we weed? Are we pandas eating weed but thinking we are humans thinking about feeding the pandas more weed? Or are we just pandas...a weed...??

I think I'm a sandwich...in Candyland...dancing...shaped like a panda, color like a panda...everything is pandas.
 
anfrind
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

LordJiro: We Ate the Necco Wafers: They should check out some Asian supermarkets in Richmond. I bet they can get a lot of bamboo there.

If they could find somewhere to plant it where it could be prevented from spreading out of control, that'd solve the problem pretty quick too. Bamboo grows *fast*. Of course that also makes the 'preventing it from spreading out of control' part tricky.


According to TFA, they do have a backup source of bamboo that is grown in British Columbia, but it isn't enough to feed both pandas.  And even with bamboo's fast rate of growth, they probably can't expand that plantation before the current stockpile runs out.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Is it not possible to place the pandas into a medically induced coma, and just pump some other nutritional food supplement into them via a feeding tube since these idiot animals refuse to eat anything else?
 
holyflurkingschnitt [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

khatores: Russ1642: Ivo Shandor: Russ1642: Get a rich cannabis producer to lend some greenhouse space as a promotion.

I know that bamboo is traditional, but have we ever tried offering weed to a panda? They might like it.

What do you feed them when they get the munchies? More weed?

Dude, did I...already feed that panda more weed or did I just think about feeding that panda more weed?

Dude, did I...ask you whether I already fed that panda more weed or did I just think about feeding that panda more weed? I mean did I think about...or did I, yeah...did I think about asking you about that? About feeding the panda more weed?

Dude, did I...are we...are we pandas? Are we weed? Are we pandas eating weed but thinking we are humans thinking about feeding the pandas more weed? Or are we just pandas...a weed...??

I think I'm a sandwich...in Candyland...dancing...shaped like a panda, color like a panda...everything is pandas.


Stop taking the brown acid
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.