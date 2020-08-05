 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Helpful satellite images showing what 2750 tons of ammonium nitrate can do when it explodes   (nbcnews.com) divider line
20
    More: Scary, Nitrogen, undated photo, Ammonia, NBC News' Social, Fertilizer, Lebanon, tons of ammonium nitrate, Ammonium nitrate  
•       •       •

1022 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Aug 2020 at 12:41 AM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That's one nasty crater
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I don't believe any of this.  It is just a little strange that as soon as we find out about the existence of space demon semen this place mysteriously blows up.

It is also odd as fark that we have not heard from or seen Hillary lately.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It went BOOM
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Damn, that's some devastation!

Surprised that grain elevator is still standing - it was right next to the blast
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Imagine if that had gone off in the middle of the city?
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

OldRod: Damn, that's some devastation!

Surprised that grain elevator is still standing - it was right next to the blast


Standing in only the most academic sense

/wouldn't be surprised if it just collapses on its own
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

whither_apophis: OldRod: Damn, that's some devastation!

Surprised that grain elevator is still standing - it was right next to the blast

Standing in only the most academic sense

/wouldn't be surprised if it just collapses on its own


Bits of it are still standing.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

blastoh: I don't believe any of this.  It is just a little strange that as soon as we find out about the existence of space demon semen this place mysteriously blows up.

It is also odd as fark that we have not heard from or seen Hillary lately.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: blastoh: I don't believe any of this.  It is just a little strange that as soon as we find out about the existence of space demon semen this place mysteriously blows up.

It is also odd as fark that we have not heard from or seen Hillary lately.

[Fark user image image 320x382]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or at ground level

https://imgur.com/gallery/AkwNJXY
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It fixes the plumbing?
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That crater!  It reminds me of after pictures from some of the tests at Bikini atoll.
 
SonOfSpam [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Makes this look kinda cute.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mr intrepid: That crater!  It reminds me of after pictures from some of the tests at Bikini atoll.


This was a very small blast compared to the bomb that was dropped on Hiroshima (which leveled everything within a 1km/1000yard radius), much less the weapons that were tested at Bikini Atoll.

For some strange reason, the post I made about this last night was deleted by the Fark staff. Perhaps using the code name for the Hiroshima bomb triggers a CP filter of some sort.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: mr intrepid: That crater!  It reminds me of after pictures from some of the tests at Bikini atoll.

This was a very small blast compared to the bomb that was dropped on Hiroshima (which leveled everything within a 1km/1000yard radius), much less the weapons that were tested at Bikini Atoll.

For some strange reason, the post I made about this last night was deleted by the Fark staff. Perhaps using the code name for the Hiroshima bomb triggers a CP filter of some sort.


Current estimates of the force of the Beirut explosion put it up to 800 tons of TNT.

The Halifax explosion of 1917, the largest before Hiroshima, may have had a force of 2,900 tons of TNT. Hiroshima was closer to 15,000 tons of TNT.
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mjjt: Or at ground level

https://imgur.com/gallery/AkwNJXY


That is an amazing video showing the power of the blast.  Using the rough flash to bang ratio, the residence was about 2/3 to 3/4 of a mile away and suffered that kind of damage.  Those people, while traumatized are so fortunate they weren't cut up or seriously hurt.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

blastoh: I don't believe any of this.  It is just a little strange that as soon as we find out about the existence of space demon semen this place mysteriously blows up.

It is also odd as fark that we have not heard from or seen Hillary lately.


Hillary tweeted her condolences to the Lebanese people earlier this morning.

https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton/st​a​tus/1291025444683350017?s=21

The timing seems a little TOO convenient.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: OldRod: Damn, that's some devastation!

Surprised that grain elevator is still standing - it was right next to the blast

Standing in only the most academic sense

/wouldn't be surprised if it just collapses on its own


It was full.

From a structural standpoint it was basically a gi-farking-gantic sandbag with a concrete shell formed around it. Of course it's still somewhat upright.
 
NEDM [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: Current estimates of the force of the Beirut explosion put it up to 800 tons of TNT.

The Halifax explosion of 1917, the largest before Hiroshima, may have had a force of 2,900 tons of TNT. Hiroshima was closer to 15,000 tons of TNT.


I think you might have old information.  The numbers I've seen are 1.2 kilotons, with some people starting to estimate 1.9 kilotons or higher based on how large the crater is.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.