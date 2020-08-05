 Skip to content
Black cartoonist: 'I am being silenced over white feelings'
68
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I know the black professor decided he hates the concept of "white fragility", but what the hell else do you call this? A white person would have twist themselves into a mental pretzel, to feel attacked by that political cartoon.
 
Dancin_In_Anson [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Gary Trudeau, Berkley Breathed, Tom Bautik, etc etc etc and more recently Al Goodwin unavailable for comment.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: I know the black professor decided he hates the concept of "white fragility", but what the hell else do you call this? A white person would have twist themselves into a mental pretzel, to feel attacked by that political cartoon.


You greatly underestimate the lengths some Very Fine People™ will go through in intentionally harming themselves for the opportunity to potentially hurt black people.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
People were offended by that?

Offended to the point that a thousand people complained, the newspaper dropped the strip and demanded an apology?  An apology for what?  Did they articulate what it was in the cartoon they found objectionable?

Who the Hell gets triggered by this cartoon?  People who only read Family Circle and Reader's Digest?  People who get overstimulated by chives on mashed potatoes?  People who watch Antiques Roadshow, and the PAX TV version of Candid Camera?

So basically, people who read paper newspapers?
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm mostly offended by the 4th grade drawing ability.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Other cartoonists should use the same concept and punchline in their strip. On the same day.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How DARE one of those people make white people feel things? That's a white artist's job.

Sofa King many brittle little humans.

These are the same folks who can't understand why Uncle Remus or Mr Yunioshi are offensive as f*ck and accuse anyone of being offended of being snowflakes should just get over those things. And not remind anyone about the unpleasant sh*t that they do in the same damn breath. Which some folks can't do with the full weight of blatant and systemic racism choking them and their communities.

Which this comic encapsulates far clearer, and thus Becky and Karen need to nip this right in the bud.
 
LordZorch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Same thing happened to Doonesbury when Trudeau basically started calling everyone who didn't vote the way he liked either stupid, stupid, stupid, or Hitler.

When your product is no longer in demand, people don't buy it. Cartoons are a product.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

hubiestubert: Uncle Remus


The weird thing about that is my memories from childhood make me feel like he was a warm, welcoming, gregarious guy. I'm sure maybe I missed the racist overtones because that wasn't really a part of my childhood. I understand it was stereotypical, but was he depicted as some evil, less than human being?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Makes me wonder why some people read newspapers at all.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no comment on the cartoons, except to say that perhaps children would appreciate them more than adults.

But, she is not being "silenced," if she is, over racial issues. She is being silenced for expressing her opinions. And that is wrong.
 
Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*raises hand*

"What's a Nubian?"
 
Corvus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMG THAT was so offensive???

WTF!!

I guess right wing white snowflakes gotta snowflake!!
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm much more offended by her constant pluralization of the word "people".
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr: *raises hand*

"What's a Nubian?"


A bian that hasn't been used yet.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xcott: People were offended by that?

Offended to the point that a thousand people complained, the newspaper dropped the strip and demanded an apology?  An apology for what?  Did they articulate what it was in the cartoon they found objectionable?

Who the Hell gets triggered by this cartoon?  People who only read Family Circle and Reader's Digest?  People who get overstimulated by chives on mashed potatoes?  People who watch Antiques Roadshow, and the PAX TV version of Candid Camera?

So basically, people who read paper newspapers?


Anti-maskers have pwecious fee fees and this injured them greatly. Add in that (most) anti-maskers are conservatives who hate ni*BONG!*s anyway...
 
Pincy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xcott: People were offended by that?

Offended to the point that a thousand people complained, the newspaper dropped the strip and demanded an apology?  An apology for what?  Did they articulate what it was in the cartoon they found objectionable?

Who the Hell gets triggered by this cartoon?  People who only read Family Circle and Reader's Digest?  People who get overstimulated by chives on mashed potatoes?  People who watch Antiques Roadshow, and the PAX TV version of Candid Camera?

So basically, people who read paper newspapers?


Hey, I love Antiques Roadshow and I am not offended by that comic. Leave us antiquers out of this.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i guess it sucks when cancel culture hit you.
 
Corvus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: I have no comment on the cartoons, except to say that perhaps children would appreciate them more than adults.

But, she is not being "silenced," if she is, over racial issues. She is being silenced for expressing her opinions. And that is wrong.


This is what she said:

'I am being silenced over white feelings'


And it true. I am not sure what you mean by "Racial issue" but doesn't seem to me what she is saying at all.
 
Corvus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTP 2: i guess it sucks when cancel culture hit you.


Yes this is the first time every black voices were silenced by white people.

*eyeroll*
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't believe that there are still White people who are unfamiliar with the saying "the hit dog hollers".
 
Corvus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTP 2: i guess it sucks when cancel culture hit you.


Through the whole history of the United States non-white voices have been silenced because others didn't want to  empower those voices.

It was just called "cancel culture" once it was done to white racist voices!!!
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
initiate a Kickstarter for her, drum up a million dollars and she can have the last laugh sitting back penning a great 'murican novel and doing the talk show circuit.

I hope Oprah puts her on TV and makes her mega famous.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this offends you then you are one pathetic piece of shiat:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTP 2: i guess it sucks when cancel culture hit you.


In America, silencing black people who step out of line is just called "culture".
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People get offended to easily.  Usually it's the liberal SJWs who get their panties in a twist over the tiniest little thing, but the right is guilty of it, too.  There was nothing offensive about that comic.  Even if it was, when people make noise, it means they are actually reading your shiatty paper.  You want that to happen.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
saturdayeveningpost.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaylectricity: I'm mostly offended by the 4th grade drawing ability.


Then you must just hate XKCD.
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordZorch: Same thing happened to Doonesbury when Trudeau basically started calling everyone who didn't vote the way he liked either stupid, stupid, stupid, or Hitler.


If that was true, how'd it ever get syndicated in the first place?  That was kind of the schtick since I was in sixth grade decades ago.
 
JNowe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About as edgy as a Ziggy strip.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTP 2: i guess it sucks when cancel culture hit you.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Corvus: WTP 2: i guess it sucks when cancel culture hit you.

Through the whole history of the United States non-white voices have been silenced because others didn't want to  empower those voices.

It was just called "cancel culture" once it was done to white racist voices!!!


theres also a fundamental difference between being "canceled" for being a racist twat, and having your voice silenced by racist twats because they don't want you to point out their racism.
 
Akuinnen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Furthermore I want this comic to challenge liberal whites who assume that every white person they feel superior over is racist.

I've never assumed it, but you hang out with enough white people a good number will show their true colors. A lot of racists think it's safe to say racist shiat because your the same color. Only the severe ones openly act racist in front of people of color.
 
tdyak [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm offended that I had to click three links and wait two minutes for a strip that was less offensive than a Marmaduke strip.

You want an edgy, offensive strip?   Draw Donald Trump in a "i can't breath" shirt, kneeling at a national anthem in front of a line of African American police officers, while he's holding skittles.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meanmutton: If this offends you then you are one pathetic piece of shiat:

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x948]


I'm more offended that the pic takes up my whole screen.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't we all just get along?
 
Hypnotic Harlequin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
.

Lambskincoat: A white person would have twist themselves into a mental pretzel, to feel attacked by that political cartoon.


Reading through the comments, it seems like its disliked by both anti-maskers, who feel it's unfairly painting them as racist and ignorant (of which only one is fair), and white liberals who don't realize the cartoonist is black, and think you're being asked to sympathize with the white woman.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her comic just isn't very good.

Better to use the space for ads or something.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right wingers need to stop being such easily triggered snowflakes.
 
wozzeck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article subby linked to is shiatty and doesn't tell the story, or at least leaves most of it out.

The cartoon pictures two shoppers, one black and one AA, the AA one wearing an "I can't breathe" and a mask, the white one not wearing a mask and saying, "If you can't breathe, then take that silly mask off."

If you know that the cartoonist is a black woman you can see that it is cartoon meant to criticize the unfeeling, stupid white lady. Unfortunately, if you don't know the cartoonist is a black woman you take the cartoon as a piece of right wing tripe criticizing the AA woman and her BLM sympathies. In fact, the only gag in the cartoon, the line the white lady speaks, is something that's probably been on a many a cops and confederacy meme group's postings.

People complained to the papers about the stupidity of the right wing crap they thought the cartoon to be, complained, and that is why one paper ran an apology stating the cartoon was the direct opposite of their values.

So on the one hand, oppressed cartoonist. On the other hand, oppressed cartoonist executed a joke so ineptly that not only did a significant portion of the readers not get the joke, but also didn't even know it was a joke and took it literally.

Usually even when a gag fails, people at least know there was a joke.  For people to not even be able to tell you are making a joke, you have to be either really good (Andy Kaufman, Ali G level good) or really, really depressingly bad (Mallard Fillmore on any day ending in y).

So honestly I am sad that oppressed cartoonist is being unfairly punished but at least for a day oppressed cartoonist flew too close to the sun as the AA Mallard Fillmore.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pincy: Xcott: People were offended by that?

Offended to the point that a thousand people complained, the newspaper dropped the strip and demanded an apology?  An apology for what?  Did they articulate what it was in the cartoon they found objectionable?

Who the Hell gets triggered by this cartoon?  People who only read Family Circle and Reader's Digest?  People who get overstimulated by chives on mashed potatoes?  People who watch Antiques Roadshow, and the PAX TV version of Candid Camera?

So basically, people who read paper newspapers?

Hey, I love Antiques Roadshow and I am not offended by that comic. Leave us antiquers out of this.


Yes, this right here.  If we can handle Nicholas Lowry's crazy three piece suits each week, a little comic panel isn't going to register on our trigger scale.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KodosZardoz: I'm much more offended by her constant pluralization of the word "people".


I'm not offended, I just find it inappropriate (and definitely unhelpful) to generalize; "white feelings", "how white people see issues", etc.
These types of statements even alienate those who stand with you.

The issue is when you associate, you no longer differentiate between behavior and the person. It's like calling a kid naughty. It becomes a classification and that person is dealt with that way. Instead of classifying behavior as naughty, not the kid.

I was on the phone with my martial arts instructor who worked days at a school. He suddenly says "hold on, hold on. Hey! Get over here! (Calling to one of the kids). What was that you just did?! Man, I love you, but I hate what you just did."
That statement literally made my jaw drop. I was blown away by the depth, impact and meaning it carried.

/summary; powerful, satirical cartoon. Not sure her reaction is well thought out.
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Nicholas Lowry


I wouldn't kick him out of my four posters.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Corvus: WastrelWay: I have no comment on the cartoons, except to say that perhaps children would appreciate them more than adults.

But, she is not being "silenced," if she is, over racial issues. She is being silenced for expressing her opinions. And that is wrong.

This is what she said:

'I am being silenced over white feelings'


And it true. I am not sure what you mean by "Racial issue" but doesn't seem to me what she is saying at all.


I think it's odd the paper knew, let alone disclosed, the race of the complainers.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

meanmutton: If this offends you then you are one pathetic piece of shiat:

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x948]


Ah, she went the blue eyed devil route. Huh.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I know the black professor decided he hates the concept of "white fragility", but what the hell else do you call this? A white person would have twist themselves into a mental pretzel, to feel attacked by that political cartoon.


This all seems silly, but I think democrats might be throwing stones in their little glass house if they're calling out white people for being too touchy about race.  Seems like I've read articles just this month explaining how ice cream, sunsets, and even like wide brimmed hats are all somehow racist but it's also somehow ok to call any white woman doing something deemed inappropriate "Karen".
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It took more than one person to write that, huh? Too many cooks, I guess.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: Lambskincoat: I know the black professor decided he hates the concept of "white fragility", but what the hell else do you call this? A white person would have twist themselves into a mental pretzel, to feel attacked by that political cartoon.

This all seems silly, but I think democrats might be throwing stones in their little glass house if they're calling out white people for being too touchy about race.  Seems like I've read articles just this month explaining how ice cream, sunsets, and even like wide brimmed hats are all somehow racist but it's also somehow ok to call any white woman doing something deemed inappropriate "Karen".


Oooh, someone sounds triggered.
 
