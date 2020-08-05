 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTIV Sioux City)   Man commits three burglaries in one night. Winds up with hand sanitizer   (ktiv.com) divider line
6
    More: Fail, SIOUX CITY, Sioux City, Iowa, Sioux City police, string of burglaries, downtown Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa, Dakota County, Nebraska, Nebraska  
•       •       •

335 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Aug 2020 at 10:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mtarte [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Yeah with a street value higher than cocaine! I mean...that's what I hear.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
8 bucks a bottle. And it isn't a big bottle. WTF?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He drank it.

Wish I was joking.

/drug and alcohol rehab alum
//now a volunteer client associate
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
People drink that stuff. And I knew a guy once who drank Listerine or other mouthwashes because of the alcohol content. Many hand sanitizers contain methanol, though.

I don't use hand sanitizers. I see the hand sanitizer station when I enter the store and realize that it's a focus for contagion. Doh.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I will trade a quart of rubbing alcohol for one pool filter.   Those things are gold.
 
tasteme [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is that stolen hand sanitizer tucked in your pants, or are you just happy to be within six feet of me?
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.