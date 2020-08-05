 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Dot)   "If oven gloves were essential to remove hot food from hot stoves, our hands would have evolved into them by now"   (god.dailydot.com) divider line
26
    More: Dumbass, Natural selection, Infectious disease, British journalist, Evolutionary biology, Epidemiology, Evolution, Neil Clark, Species  
•       •       •

627 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Aug 2020 at 6:40 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I never heard of this guy, but I've got to believe he doesn't really believe what he said about evolution. He appears to be just another anti-mask a$$hole trying to be clever.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Welp, I suppose we should also get rid of prescription glasses and stuff too.
 
Dumski [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hey look! Another Maskhole!
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We did, that's why the nose and sinuses are the way they are. And if stuff gets past that we have a kick-ass immune system. And when that's not enough we have a GIANT FARKING BRAIN to think up other ideas like masks to help us along.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My 80 year old breadbakin' (since the 80s) dad:

"Yeah, those silicone oven mitts are not so great."

I have yet to know what the alleged problems are.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Gee, where have I heard this logic before?

"If The Creator wanted us to fly, he'd have given us wings!"
 
noitsnot
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: My 80 year old breadbakin' (since the 80s) dad:

"Yeah, those silicone oven mitts are not so great."

I have yet to know what the alleged problems are.


No those silicone oven mitts are FREAKIN AMAZING!  Grab a corningware casserole out of the 450 oven?  No problemo!  I'm so done with burning the shiat out of my hands.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If we needed weapons to kill wild animals, we'd have developed them already.
 
FarkQued
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Only people with bad breath don't wear masks in public, they should get a toothbrush, toothpaste, and mask handed to them when seen in public.

Also, on you chin, forehead, under you nose, that's not how it works you covidiots.

/i think I created the term "covidiots" back in January on fark, should have TM'd it...
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Shoes.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NotCodger: I never heard of this guy, but I've got to believe he doesn't really believe what he said about evolution. He appears to be just another anti-mask a$$hole trying to be clever.


It's always so painful to watch when people who are complete assholes and are the exact opposite of clever try to be clever.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Idiots of this magnitude should not be allowed the use of tools. Strip him and throw him into the middle of the Siberian forest, tell him to go live like god intended.

/Of course he doesn't believe his own bullshiat. Still an idiot for spewing it.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If we needed to wear clothes in public, we'd have evolved them by now.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If evolution really worked, my right hand would be a vagina.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Welp, I suppose we should also get rid of prescription glasses and stuff too.


You do realize that many of us who are nearsighted are likely this way due to the "modern lifestyle"?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: My 80 year old breadbakin' (since the 80s) dad:

"Yeah, those silicone oven mitts are not so great."

I have yet to know what the alleged problems are.


They actually suck compared to the old cloth ones.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: Gee, where have I heard this logic before?

"If The Creator wanted us to fly, he'd have given us wings!"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

noitsnot: Breaker Moran: My 80 year old breadbakin' (since the 80s) dad:

"Yeah, those silicone oven mitts are not so great."

I have yet to know what the alleged problems are.

No those silicone oven mitts are FREAKIN AMAZING!  Grab a corningware casserole out of the 450 oven?  No problemo!  I'm so done with burning the shiat out of my hands.


They suck.

They are great for like a few seconds, but quickly heat up.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This wankstain writes for the Daily Express, which tells you all you need to know about him.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

wademh: Shoes.


If you look at how people were depicted walking during medieval times, we used to walk differently before hard soled shoes.

Heel first doesn't make sense - toe first is safer without shoes on rough surfaces.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: We did, that's why the nose and sinuses are the way they are. And if stuff gets past that we have a kick-ass immune system. And when that's not enough we have a GIANT FARKING BRAIN to think up other ideas like masks to help us along.


People seem to forget our ability to create and solve complex problems is our number one evolutionary trait to help prevent death.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

gar1013: MattytheMouse: Welp, I suppose we should also get rid of prescription glasses and stuff too.

You do realize that many of us who are nearsighted are likely this way due to the "modern lifestyle"?


Real talk: when did red pill chugging idiots become these weird traditionalists where they're always like "listening to music in phones is unnatural. Humans used to bang rocks together for musical entertainment."
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Since we're playing the "if" game.

If this guy had been born in Sparta, his father would have left him out on a hillside for the wild animals to eat.
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Wait a minute! Are we supposed to believe in evolution now? Why does this guy hate God!
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I smell a themed photoshop contest: Imagine the next evolution of human beings.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.