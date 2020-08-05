 Skip to content
(KOAA)   Think of the children
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They stole my weed so I'm definitely thinking about them.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids like to contrarian jerk balls. So kids likely going to be oppressive teetotalers across-the-board. This time around.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


/not really
//weed was already pretty accesible as it's illegality wasn't a sufficient barrier to entry
///legalization simply removed the ludicrous legal repercussions for a insignificant amount of product as well as enabled regulation to increase quality and safety
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Anti-Drug Commercials were Real Life - I learned it from watching you!
Youtube _Y-woCz4lm4
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll be sure to give them my drugs as Halloween treats. On purpose. My expensive drugs.
 
keldaria [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What?! 5 post in and still nothing? Fine, I'll do it myself.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the old people are doing it, so they're probably switching to laundry detergent or something.
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, tell that to Becky's parents.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fake news. All kids in Colorado are junkies now.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I talked to people who grew up in Amsterdam where pot was legal.  The teenagers drank beer.  Very few of them smoked pot in high school.

I got the feeling they looked down on stoners.  So legality didn't correspond with regular use by everyone.

Allow for high levels of US style marketing and we could create generations of addicts.
 
rcain
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Just last week I saw a bunch of kids on a playground shooting up with marijuana needles, it's clearly out of hand!
 
Irascible [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
To the surprise of no one. Jeeze...if it's legal...kids lose interest. Not saying that there isn't experimentation jut that the thrill of "fark YOU AUTHORITY"is gone.
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Which will lead to more first time late in life drug use. Can't wait.

Portlandia - Late in Life Drug Use
Youtube CA-heIfsJ0g


Honestly, a lot of these kids look like they could use a few bong rips.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The funniest thing I've seen at our local dispensary was when they started doing curbside pickup.

A car pulled up, full of elderly people that couldn't have been younger than 75, and they eagerly waited for their bag of goodies to come out. Laughing, playfully mocking each other, and otherwise acting a little immature. It reminded me of high schoolers about to score some weed; from them pulling in with a car packed to the gills to them boisterously pulling out while beginning to turn the music up, laughing the entire time, it was damn near deja vu.

/Maybe we need to worry about the elderly
//WON'T SOMEBODY PLEASE THINK OF THE SENIORS?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

I mean, that's just about the perfect age to be blasting some Willie Nelson or Cheech & Chong.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

😜😂😂
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Wut? 😁😂😂😂😂😂😂
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
But definitely do NOT rub yourself while doing so. That shiat gets you some PMITA prison!
 
