Fark NotNewsletter: Because you love change, we're making changes to Fark subscriptions

Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2020-08-05 4:04:16 PM (96 comments) | Permalink
A message from Drew Curtis:
Hello Farkers:
A bit of business news: Fark is reorganizing our subscription membership tiers. In part this is due to feedback we received during our recent tests.
The cost of doing business has gone up since we first launched subscriptions in early 2002 and we're bringing our membership fees in line with 2020, as well as streamlining BareFark and TotalFark features.
Membership Tiers
We've heard you! All paying members now get the ad-free experience.
TotalFark - Effective immediately, TotalFark includes the BareFark ad-free experience. You also get live access to all content, all submitted links, and the entire Fark community.
Additional features include the ability to influence editorial decisions on links via voting, access to TotalFark discussions away from the prying eyes of social media and search engines, full access to two decades of archived nonsense, and first looks at upcoming Fark features, such as the much-requested swear jar allowing TotalFarkers both the ability and the discretion to drop an occasional F-bomb.
BareFark - Ad-free access to Fark's basic content and the public areas of the Fark community with an ad-free experience. Get the basics and never see another weird t-shirt ad again!
Farker - Ad-supported access to Fark's basic content and the public areas of the Fark community.
New pricing takes effect August 19, two weeks from today:
$100 for the year for the TotalFark Membership. This includes a bonus Farks2Give, worth one month of TotalFark. Use it on yourself or give it to someone else. There will also be an option to pay monthly at $10 per month.
$50 for the year for BareFark Membership. There will also be an option to pay monthly at $5 per month.
The yearly memberships work out to $8.33 and $4.16 per month, respectively.
What else?
$10 for one Farks2Give. Existing Farks2Give will be treated like Forever Stamps and will be worth 1 month of TotalFark regardless of what price was paid for them
Current pricing remains in effect until Aug 19th, so if you're looking for a reason to sign up for TotalFark or BareFark, this is it. Current memberships will continue as is until renewed.
Also since BareFark is now included in TotalFark, we'll be issuing a blanket unsubscribe for BareFark for folks who have both subscriptions. If we miss anyone, contact us via FarkBack and let us know.
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
EvilEgg's mom does not accept returns
WGJ got excited and showed a nipple
HeathenHealer noted problems when a man was arrested for taunting cops with a doughnut
rattchett had a special message for Ryan Reynolds
Bootleg worried about a wing walker who replaced a plane's missing tire mid-flight
WordsnCollision knew where the idea for the rolling machine workout came from
thealgorerhythm revealed who tricked people with damaged mushrooms into thinking masks are dangerous
I Ate Shergar sang about some of the 50 ways to get COVID-19
Nadie_AZ gave a warning about a video of Charlize Theron taking it all off
PainInTheASP reacted to mask advice from Cary Elwes
Smart:
luna1580 considered people claiming mental illness after being caught behaving badly
Dead for Tax Reasons made an important point about wearing masks that many people seem to be overlooking
Xai discussed walking on eggshells around cops to avoid problems
eagles95 shared a story about running into an angry anti-masker in the wild
Dead for Tax Reasons explained to Florida why it pays to choose your battles wisely
Therion told us what it was like to work with Cary Elwes
Louisiana_Sitar_Club showed how innovative a new exercise machine is
maddan predicted a horrific accident with an exercise machine
RoyFokker'sGhost discussed the differences between Marvel and DC movies
JesseL revealed the secret recipe for success
CSB Sunday Morning: Summer jobs
Smart: CordycepsInYourBrain discovered that sometimes we're too hard on ourselves
Funny: GRCooper's friend figured out how to get GRCooper to do all the driving
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread for Farkers to share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.
TotalFark Discussion:
Note: This section can only be accessed by TotalFarkers
Funny: meg12279 discovered that Mom has been known to party
Funny: sarahthustra thought a lawyer might have a vested interest in advising against reporting an ex's LEGO counterfeiting
Smart: merrillvillain has an unusual fetish
Funny: Brawndo made a cover for meg12279's autobiography
Smart: Murflette knew what a Farker should do with an inherited house
Politics Funny:
40 degree day noted that Herman Cain got to do something important to him before he died
thealgorerhythm was shocked to discover something about Alan Dershowitz
winedrinkingman wanted to know exactly what Herman Cain's death means for the Republican Party
Mike_LowELL enjoyed a snack break
RodneyToady used a Fark headline to remember some important words
GreatGlavinsGhost noticed something inappropriate in blastoh's comment
Politics Smart:
Benevolent Misanthrope thought about the attention Dr. Stella Immanuel is getting
bloobeary shared expectations for the upcoming U.S. presidential election
King Something mostly got it right when taking a guess on a Trump backtrack
weddingsinger had faint praise for Antonio Sabato Jr.
Badmoodman reassured Erick Erickson that Republicans would never do the terrible thing Obama did
Note: Farkers had a lot to say about Herman Cain's death, mainly having to do with the unfortunate politicization of COVID-19 and attempts to mitigate its spread, and the fact that Cain died after making a show of being careless about protecting himself and others from the virus.
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
hail2daking found the Beatles' forgotten album
hail2daking showed us a long-awaited Meat Loaf follow-up album
Thrakkorzog made an antisocial Zoom background for teachers to use
Yammering_Splat_Vector discovered this girl can magically make a songbird disappear
Driver's Zoom background is technically safe for work, but you might want to be careful
Nothing To See Here found out pyro kids can come in handy
RedZoneTuba's school bus had a surreal side mirror
Thrakkorzog showed that this rodent band should get gentler roadies
kabloink made a Milton trap
Pfighting Polish found the perfect entertainment for the Catalina Wine Mixer
Fartist Friday: Show and tell, volume 2
JustToLetYouKnowFriend built a chest suitable for dungeons and/or dragons
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: Use a Photoshop or paint/draw program to upgrade a classical work of art by adding a beer
Farktography:
Earguy loaded up on carbs to win Farktography Contest No. 795: "I Swear I Seed It"
Farktography is Fark's weekly photography contest. If you would like to suggest a Farktography theme, please contact Elsinore.
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another great time with the Quiz this week, and it seems I'm not the only one who gave up on Battletoads back in the NES day. On the Quiz itself, four folks get tickets to our socially distant 1000 outdoor club area. Evildog takes top honors with 1019, followed by Booklet juuuust behind in second with 1018. Auntie Cheesus takes third with 1009, edmo in fourth with 1004, and bobobolinskii finishes out the top five with 956.
The hardest question on the Hard Quiz was about what led a Yorktown, NY man to fire his .22 rifle in his hallway in such a manner that the bullets wound up in his neighbor's bathroom while she was showering. Only 26% of quiztakers knew that he had decided he had a need for some target practice. No word on his skills relating to the actual targets he was shooting at, but I'm guessing he probably didn't receive the best firearm instruction available so the beer cans likely went to the recycler whole.
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was over who'll be fighting an exhibition match with boxing great Roy Jones Jr. 71% of quiztakers knew that the 51-year-old would be fighting 54-year-old Mike Tyson in a match I'll be happy to make fun of, but not where either of those guys can hear. For comparison, Sylvester Stallone filmed Rocky Balboa in late 2005 through 2006 when he was 59 years old, portraying a character of about that same age.
The hardest question on the Easy Quiz was over the new scholarship being offered by the humanist group The Satanic Temple. Only 55% of quiztakers knew that applicants were being asked to write an essay about their worst teacher to be considered for the Devil's Advocate scholarship. I think the ultimate irony would be awarding the scholarship to someone attending Liberty University, as I believe not a single person in either organization is gonna want to handle that paperwork.
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was over how NBC's Today anchor Savannah Guthrie was injured last fall, resulting in her having cataract surgery last week. 92% knew that it was from a toy train owned by her son. Having babysat for my nephew for a while, I can tell you that you should never trust Thomas the Tank Engine. Take a lesson from Sir Topham Hatt and keep that one in Tidmouth Sheds where he can do less damage.
If you missed last week's Quiz, you can catch up on it here. Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again this week.
