Fark NotNewsletter: Because you love change, we're making changes to Fark subscriptions
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2020-08-05 4:04:16 PM (96 comments) | Permalink
More: FarkBlog

•       •       •

A message from Drew Curtis:  
Hello Farkers:

A bit of business news: Fark is reorganizing our subscription membership tiers. In part this is due to feedback we received during our recent tests.

The cost of doing business has gone up since we first launched subscriptions in early 2002 and we're bringing our membership fees in line with 2020, as well as streamlining BareFark and TotalFark features.

Membership Tiers

We've heard you! All paying members now get the ad-free experience.

TotalFark - Effective immediately, TotalFark includes the BareFark ad-free experience.  You also get live access to all content, all submitted links, and the entire Fark community.

Additional features include the ability to influence editorial decisions on links via voting, access to TotalFark discussions away from the prying eyes of social media and search engines, full access to two decades of archived nonsense, and first looks at upcoming Fark features, such as the much-requested swear jar allowing TotalFarkers both the ability and the discretion to drop an occasional F-bomb.

BareFark - Ad-free access to Fark's basic content and the public areas of the Fark community with an ad-free experience. Get the basics and never see another weird t-shirt ad again!

Farker - Ad-supported access to Fark's basic content and the public areas of the Fark community.

New pricing takes effect August 19, two weeks from today:

$100 for the year for the TotalFark Membership. This includes a bonus Farks2Give, worth one month of TotalFark. Use it on yourself or give it to someone else. There will also be an option to pay monthly at $10 per month.

$50 for the year for BareFark Membership.  There will also be an option to pay monthly at $5 per month.

The yearly memberships work out to $8.33 and $4.16 per month, respectively.

What else?

$10 for one Farks2Give.  Existing Farks2Give will be treated like Forever Stamps and will be worth 1 month of TotalFark regardless of what price was paid for them

Current pricing remains in effect until Aug 19th, so if you're looking for a reason to sign up for TotalFark or BareFark, this is it. Current memberships will continue as is until renewed.

Also since BareFark is now included in TotalFark, we'll be issuing a blanket unsubscribe for BareFark for folks who have both subscriptions. If we miss anyone, contact us via FarkBack and let us know.
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
Top Comments

Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week

Funny:
EvilEgg's mom does not accept returns
WGJ got excited and showed a nipple
HeathenHealer noted problems when a man was arrested for taunting cops with a doughnut
rattchett had a special message for Ryan Reynolds
Bootleg worried about a wing walker who replaced a plane's missing tire mid-flight
WordsnCollision knew where the idea for the rolling machine workout came from
thealgorerhythm revealed who tricked people with damaged mushrooms into thinking masks are dangerous
I Ate Shergar sang about some of the 50 ways to get COVID-19
Nadie_AZ gave a warning about a video of Charlize Theron taking it all off
PainInTheASP reacted to mask advice from Cary Elwes

Smart:
luna1580 considered people claiming mental illness after being caught behaving badly
Dead for Tax Reasons made an important point about wearing masks that many people seem to be overlooking
Xai discussed walking on eggshells around cops to avoid problems
eagles95 shared a story about running into an angry anti-masker in the wild
Dead for Tax Reasons explained to Florida why it pays to choose your battles wisely
Therion told us what it was like to work with Cary Elwes
Louisiana_Sitar_Club showed how innovative a new exercise machine is
maddan predicted a horrific accident with an exercise machine
RoyFokker'sGhost discussed the differences between Marvel and DC movies
JesseL revealed the secret recipe for success

CSB Sunday Morning: Summer jobs
Smart: CordycepsInYourBrain discovered that sometimes we're too hard on ourselves
Funny: GRCooper's friend figured out how to get GRCooper to do all the driving

CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread for Farkers to share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.

TotalFark Discussion:
Note: This section can only be accessed by TotalFarkers  
Funny: meg12279 discovered that Mom has been known to party
Funny: sarahthustra thought a lawyer might have a vested interest in advising against reporting an ex's LEGO counterfeiting
Smart: merrillvillain has an unusual fetish
Funny: Brawndo made a cover for meg12279's autobiography
Smart: Murflette knew what a Farker should do with an inherited house

Politics Funny:
40 degree day noted that Herman Cain got to do something important to him before he died
thealgorerhythm was shocked to discover something about Alan Dershowitz
winedrinkingman wanted to know exactly what Herman Cain's death means for the Republican Party
Mike_LowELL enjoyed a snack break
RodneyToady used a Fark headline to remember some important words
GreatGlavinsGhost noticed something inappropriate in blastoh's comment

Politics Smart:
Benevolent Misanthrope thought about the attention Dr. Stella Immanuel is getting
bloobeary shared expectations for the upcoming U.S. presidential election
King Something mostly got it right when taking a guess on a Trump backtrack
weddingsinger had faint praise for Antonio Sabato Jr.
Badmoodman reassured Erick Erickson that Republicans would never do the terrible thing Obama did

Note: Farkers had a lot to say about Herman Cain's death, mainly having to do with the unfortunate politicization of COVID-19 and attempts to mitigate its spread, and the fact that Cain died after making a show of being careless about protecting himself and others from the virus.


Top Contest Entries

Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down

Photoshops:
hail2daking found the Beatles' forgotten album
hail2daking showed us a long-awaited Meat Loaf follow-up album
Thrakkorzog made an antisocial Zoom background for teachers to use
Yammering_Splat_Vector discovered this girl can magically make a songbird disappear
Driver's Zoom background is technically safe for work, but you might want to be careful
Nothing To See Here found out pyro kids can come in handy
RedZoneTuba's school bus had a surreal side mirror
Thrakkorzog showed that this rodent band should get gentler roadies
kabloink made a Milton trap
Pfighting Polish found the perfect entertainment for the Catalina Wine Mixer

Fartist Friday: Show and tell, volume 2
JustToLetYouKnowFriend built a chest suitable for dungeons and/or dragons

This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: Use a Photoshop or paint/draw program to upgrade a classical work of art by adding a beer

Farktography:
Earguy loaded up on carbs to win Farktography Contest No. 795: "I Swear I Seed It"

Farktography is Fark's weekly photography contest. If you would like to suggest a Farktography theme, please contact Elsinore.


Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)

Another great time with the Quiz this week, and it seems I'm not the only one who gave up on Battletoads back in the NES day. On the Quiz itself, four folks get tickets to our socially distant 1000 outdoor club area. Evildog takes top honors with 1019, followed by Booklet juuuust behind in second with 1018. Auntie Cheesus takes third with 1009, edmo in fourth with 1004, and bobobolinskii finishes out the top five with 956.

The hardest question on the Hard Quiz was about what led a Yorktown, NY man to fire his .22 rifle in his hallway in such a manner that the bullets wound up in his neighbor's bathroom while she was showering. Only 26% of quiztakers knew that he had decided he had a need for some target practice. No word on his skills relating to the actual targets he was shooting at, but I'm guessing he probably didn't receive the best firearm instruction available so the beer cans likely went to the recycler whole.

The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was over who'll be fighting an exhibition match with boxing great Roy Jones Jr. 71% of quiztakers knew that the 51-year-old would be fighting 54-year-old Mike Tyson in a match I'll be happy to make fun of, but not where either of those guys can hear. For comparison, Sylvester Stallone filmed Rocky Balboa in late 2005 through 2006 when he was 59 years old, portraying a character of about that same age.

The hardest question on the Easy Quiz was over the new scholarship being offered by the humanist group The Satanic Temple. Only 55% of quiztakers knew that applicants were being asked to write an essay about their worst teacher to be considered for the Devil's Advocate scholarship. I think the ultimate irony would be awarding the scholarship to someone attending Liberty University, as I believe not a single person in either organization is gonna want to handle that paperwork.

The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was over how NBC's Today anchor Savannah Guthrie was injured last fall, resulting in her having cataract surgery last week. 92% knew that it was from a toy train owned by her son. Having babysat for my nephew for a while, I can tell you that you should never trust Thomas the Tank Engine. Take a lesson from Sir Topham Hatt and keep that one in Tidmouth Sheds where he can do less damage.

If you missed last week's Quiz, you can catch up on it here. Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again this week.
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course we love change. Don't you know there's a coin shortage?
 
envirovore [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'll get over it?
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To those who may be upset at the recent changes: you'll get over it
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

envirovore: You'll get over it?


DAMN IT

/shakes tiny fist
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


For those not in the know.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

envirovore: You'll get over it?


I amazed Drew hasn't filtered that phrase yet.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And don't take any wooden HTML's
 
CommieTaoist [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...the much-requested swear jar allowing TotalFarkers both the ability and the discretion to drop an occasional F-bomb."

No farking way.
 
envirovore [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: envirovore: You'll get over it?

DAMN IT

/shakes tiny fist


Barely missed the siimu-post.
 
Bob_Laublaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was hoping for an option that would enable us to have Drew comment on our submitted threads for a Twonie per comment.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So prices are doubling?  That's still less than what I spend on alcohol each year.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gaslight: [Fark user image 319x158]

For those not in the know.


Relevant Post/CSS from a Farkette
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: So prices are doubling?  That's still less than what I spend on alcohol each year.


But so are the FARK Chocolate Rations!
 
Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: So prices are doubling?  That's still less than what I spend on alcohol each year.


*week
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark subscription prices should be a traded commodity, like barrels of oil.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bazbt3 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: NM Volunteer: So prices are doubling?  That's still less than what I spend on alcohol each year.

But so are the FARK Chocolate Rations!


Tell me more.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think whoever wins the funniest CSB story should get a lifetime Total Fark sub.

To teach them a lesson.
 
Sapper_Topo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am shocked it took this long for prices to go up. I took a break from TF for a couple years but when Covid hit I said "hey why not get back into wasting a farkton of your time with TF?" I was shoked that it was still $5 a month. I subsequently accidentally purchased an entire year so I guess I got that going for me which is nice I guess...
 
Chuck87
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So for people that have Farks 2 Give, what is it that people do that inspires you to give them a month of membership?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GRCooper: I think whoever wins the funniest CSB story should get a lifetime Total Fark sub.

To teach them a lesson.


cruel and unusual indeed.
 
valanienna [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess once my sub runs out, I'll go to Twitter with the rest of the poors.

I am really f*cking angry. But at least rich white people will still have a place to congregate.
 
myschief [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valanienna: I guess once my sub runs out, I'll go to Twitter with the rest of the poors.

I am really f*cking angry. But at least rich white people will still have a place to congregate.


I suspect you'll be sponsored.
 
bazbt3 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Effective immediately'? Hmmm... Is there any way to update to the new subscription now, regardless of the time I've left remaining at the previous cost?

/yes, on the face of it a silly question
//I knew why I was asking when I started stabbing at this keyboard, it's gone
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
.....I don't understand the purpose of Farks2Give.  but it doesn't matter.  i can swing the $10 no problem but....i don't need TFD that bad, as i've been saying.  i'll just do what I always do - let mt TFD lapse, be a liter for a few months, come back whenever. no biggie.
 
valanienna [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

myschief: valanienna: I guess once my sub runs out, I'll go to Twitter with the rest of the poors.

I am really f*cking angry. But at least rich white people will still have a place to congregate.

I suspect you'll be sponsored.


Maybe. But it'll cost twice as much, and it won't be worth it to everyone.

I guess we still have the "beg for charity" option.
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
first looks at upcoming Fark features, such as the much-requested swear jar allowing TotalFarkers both the ability and the discretion to drop an occasional F-bomb.

Shut the front door and take my fudging money
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, I thought the feeling was 7.5 or 8.  10 is kinda pricey for whatever the money pays for.  At least you should have made it 9.99 so it feels less like tossing a tenner away.
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: So prices are doubling?  That's still less than what I spend on alcohol each year.

week
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valanienna: But at least rich white people will still have a place to congregate.


Wait does the price hike only apply to white people?

I'm 1/8th Klamath Indian.  Where's my price reduction Drew?!
 
skatedrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Old Man Winter: Huh, I thought the feeling was 7.5 or 8.  10 is kinda pricey for whatever the money pays for.  At least you should have made it 9.99 so it feels less like tossing a tenner away.


I think $100 is kinda steep. Like at least throw in a free t-shirt or something.
 
Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bazbt3: 'Effective immediately'? Hmmm... Is there any way to update to the new subscription now, regardless of the time I've left remaining at the previous cost?

/yes, on the face of it a silly question
//I knew why I was asking when I started stabbing at this keyboard, it's gone


It's not possible to renew early, however if your subscription renews after Aug 19 it will renew the old price - for a while
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What does this mean for us sponsored-whore charity cases?
 
Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skatedrifter: Old Man Winter: Huh, I thought the feeling was 7.5 or 8.  10 is kinda pricey for whatever the money pays for.  At least you should have made it 9.99 so it feels less like tossing a tenner away.

I think $100 is kinda steep. Like at least throw in a free t-shirt or something.


For you, sure - email me your address
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: So prices are doubling?  That's still less than what I spend on alcohol each year.


It's not really doubling. TotalFark+Barefark was $7.50/month, and $100/year is $8.33 /month.
 
skatedrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Drew: skatedrifter: Old Man Winter: Huh, I thought the feeling was 7.5 or 8.  10 is kinda pricey for whatever the money pays for.  At least you should have made it 9.99 so it feels less like tossing a tenner away.

I think $100 is kinda steep. Like at least throw in a free t-shirt or something.

For you, sure - email me your address


\o/
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: What does this mean for us sponsored-whore charity cases?


It means keep posting great comments and you'll likely keep getting sponsored.
 
bazbt3 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Drew: bazbt3: 'Effective immediately'? Hmmm... Is there any way to update to the new subscription now, regardless of the time I've left remaining at the previous cost?

/yes, on the face of it a silly question
//I knew why I was asking when I started stabbing at this keyboard, it's gone

It's not possible to renew early, however if your subscription renews after Aug 19 it will renew the old price - for a while


Do you mean to say I must be patient until (checks) 2020-09-29 18:52:17?

Oh, ok then. :)
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Bob_Laublaw: I was hoping for an option that would enable us to have Drew comment on our submitted threads for a Twonie per comment.


How much is that in real money?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: oldfarthenry: What does this mean for us sponsored-whore charity cases?

It means keep posting great comments and you'll likely keep getting sponsored.


Or... keep whoring in meta threads like this one.

/side-eyes own gray tf badge
 
Chuck87
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Drew: bazbt3: 'Effective immediately'? Hmmm... Is there any way to update to the new subscription now, regardless of the time I've left remaining at the previous cost?

/yes, on the face of it a silly question
//I knew why I was asking when I started stabbing at this keyboard, it's gone

It's not possible to renew early, however if your subscription renews after Aug 19 it will renew the old price - for a while


Hey Drew, what's the difference between voting on links before and the new way of voting for links?  Does this mean Total Farkers will be able to green light links?
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

CommieTaoist: [Fark user image 358x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


Care to share?
 
buntz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What if someone has been here since 2003 and used to be a Total Fark member for a while?

Isn't there some sort of "attaboy" free membership consideration?
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm here for the hate-orgy.
 
MOPAR BLUE [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
swear jar allowing TotalFarkers both the ability and the discretion to drop an occasional F-bomb. Sign me up, oh wait a minute, I already am.
 
The Bookworm Returns [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

valanienna: I guess once my sub runs out, I'll go to Twitter with the rest of the poors.

I am really f*cking angry. But at least rich white people will still have a place to congregate.


You don't know me and probably don't give a rat's ass about my opinion, but I think it's perfectly reasonable to raise the subscription prices that have been in place since 2002.

FYI, I'm not even remotely rich, but I enjoy fark and am willing to pay more if necessary to help it stay afloat.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oh, and Drew, you forgot my favorite part of TF:

Autoplay GIFs!

/am srs!
 
envirovore [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Chuck87: So for people that have Farks 2 Give, what is it that people do that inspires you to give them a month of membership?


Be exceptionally funny/clever.
Don't be an asshole/racist piece of sh*t.

Those are the criteria I use for buying sponsorships for others.
If those I sponsor end up jumping into TFD and stick around and continue being cool, I do my best to keep re-upping them when they run out.

Though sadly, this is going to be a bit more difficult with 6months of TFD running at $50 bucks as opposed to $25.

Drew, maybe start running 3 month subs at $25 as well?
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

bughunter: Oh, and Drew, you forgot my favorite part of TF:

Autoplay GIFs!

/am srs!


It's an option in your settings, unless you mean gifs you post for others to see
 
