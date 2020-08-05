 Skip to content
(Reuters) Video Bride orders dramatic wedding video footage, videographer delivers   (reuters.com) divider line
thesharkman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Amazing drone footage
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'd spend the nitrate with her.
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I was ashamed before I killed the two-post thread.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Lebanese bride? I didn't think they had that kind of marriage in the Middle East.
 
little big man
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oblig:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That video was 98% ad. Bad subby.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That was pretty scary.
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: That video was 98% ad. Bad subby.


So you're telling me that the videographer set the fire in a way that would cause the explosion at that exact time so that he could get the most awesome footage ever for advertising purposes? I actually believe that. How can I go about getting the 'trate?

/I know what you meant
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

edmo: That was pretty scary.


I'm sure that you have a trophy wife at home...yeah
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: That video was 98% ad. Bad subby.


I got no ads on a browser with no ad-blocker installed.
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What video?.  Article has no video link....
 
full8me
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That's almost as bad as rain...

...on your wedding day.

/i'm ashamed of myself
 
