 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Local10 WPLG)   A bar walks into six men   (local10.com) divider line
13
    More: Florida, Miami Fire Rescue, Laborer, Miami Fire Rescue lieutenant, MIAMI, area of First Avenue, News reporter Glenna Milberg, workers, 10th Street Wednesday  
•       •       •

782 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Aug 2020 at 10:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/for those who don't understand that reference, she is basically the personification of the concept of Opposite Day
//note the black and red arrows on her skirt, and the black and white arrows on her scarf
///and the upside-down ribbon around her waist
 
urethra_franklin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, the rebar was in Brickell? Paul's really escalated their domestic dispute.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid bars. They should watch where they're going. It was probably full of drugs and alcohol at the time.

/ I am now pretending I live in the world of Futurama. Which is one place I know where such a cotingency might occur.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: [Fark user image 200x353]

/for those who don't understand that reference, she is basically the personification of the concept of Opposite Day
//note the black and red arrows on her skirt, and the black and white arrows on her scarf
///and the upside-down ribbon around her waist


OMG! Japanese cartoon Demon Girl! The Power of Christ compels you!
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PERKELLE in Brickell?
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

urethra_franklin: Wait, the rebar was in Brickell? Paul's really escalated their domestic dispute.


What do you expect from New Bohemians?
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two other workers were impaled by the rebar.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mtarte [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly it walked into six men twice
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MBooda: Two other workers were impaled by the rebar.

[Fark user image 500x375] [View Full Size image _x_]


Not Space Lincoln! Noooooooooooooooooooo!
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

MBooda: Two other workers were impaled by the rebar.

[Fark user image image 500x375]


So... they were eventually disbarred, I hope.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Should have ducked
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Impaled By Rebar is the name of my Spinal Tap cover band.
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

King Something: she is basically the personification of the concept of Opposite Day


Then why as an anime character is she still cute.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.