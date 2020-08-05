 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Three days and counting   (cbsnews.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Congrats, and good luck.

Mass is still trying to beat it back, but the Universities about to try to open again...I have the feeling we're in for another wave.

Dammit.
 
Mukster [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So, you're saying they finally complied with the predisent's demand to stop testing?
 
Charles of York
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wow!!! Just like Florida...oh wait, nevermind
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's nice. Let me know when it's been a month or so, then I'll get my hopes up. A bit. Maybe.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
New York City reported zero COVID-19 deaths for 3 straight days - now it's setting up checkpoints for visitors

"Yeah, I'm just gonna have to check your asshole for Coronavirus before we let you in the city"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doomjesse
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
As a guy currently in NYC, I really appreciate the ambiance that's given by people not dropping dead in front of me.  Let's not give the rats any more to eat ok?

/a week in NYC has given me stories for a lifetime.
 
flood222
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Riiiight.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Wvere are yur papers?"
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm all for a Reverse Plissken. Keep them all out.
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
There is a whole rest of the country, New York.  Despite what you think, you are not the center of the universe.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, it looks like as of tomorrow, Florida will have more active cases than New York has had cases, period.

I mean, cases have been trending up here in Illinois for a few weeks, but holy crap at least we're not Florida.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Walker: New York City reported zero COVID-19 deaths for 3 straight days - now it's setting up checkpoints for visitors

"Yeah, I'm just gonna have to check your asshole for Coronavirus before we let you in the city"
[Fark user image 640x360]


To paraphrase a viral tweet: my passport doesn't work because plague rats in this country can't wear a mask and stay away from each other.  Much of this is because our leadership, elected and otherwise, is more interested in getting people to work rather than stopping the spread of a virus.

1 out of every 365 residents (23k deaths, 8.4 million residents) of NYC has died from this disease.  That isn't people who've caught it, that's total dead to total residents.  So yes, NYC has every right to set up checkpoints (even if it doesn't catch every case), restrict visitation, and require people to self isolate.  They've seen how bad this actually gets.

/if you were just being snarky about security theater, my apologies.  There are just too many people ignoring how bad this actually is.
 
