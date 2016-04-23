 Skip to content
 
Prince Andrew allegedly used a puppet of himself to grope victims at Jeffrey Epstein's home.
39
Hence the Name... [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that a thing? It's not like you have plausible deniability that it wasn't you.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't touch her. The dirty puppet did. That dirty dirty puppet.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they forego the "show me on the puppet" bit with the victims.  Would seem pretty insensitive
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i have a little puppet show i do sometimes.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Did it look like this?
cf-images.us-east-1.prod.boltdns.netView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Naido: I hope they forego the "show me on the puppet" bit with the victims.  Would seem pretty insensitive


Can you show us on the prince where the puppet touched you?
 
yms
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i have a little puppet show i do sometimes.


Fap
Wearing hand puppet so it's not weird.
 
dothemath
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"As a teen" ?

So are we talking 13 or 19?

Kinda makes a difference.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dothemath: "As a teen" ?

So are we talking 13 or 19?

Kinda makes a difference.


Not really if you've been groomed by someone like Maxwell since you were 13   But in this case she was 15
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I swear sometimes Fark headlines are real life Madlibs.

[Member of the British Royal Family] allegedly used a [noun] to [verb].
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Have you ever wanted to be a time-traveling, invisibility-cloaked assassin who could pass through walls undetected? Or is it just me?
 
schubie
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"No puppet! No puppet! You're the puppet."
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The Franklin Delano Bluth defense.
 
buckeyebrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Naido: I hope they forego the "show me on the puppet" bit with the victims.  Would seem pretty insensitive

Can you show us on the prince where the puppet touched you?


m0.joe.co.ukView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Magorn: dothemath: "As a teen" ?

So are we talking 13 or 19?

Kinda makes a difference.

But in this case she was 15


So a crime then. OK.

I dont get why these guys go for some skinny kid when they could easily get a crew of 25 year olds who know what theyre doing.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bababa
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
She was 17, above the age of consent in the UK, but sexual incidents also occurred in the USA. The problem is that she was forced to participate.
 
drlcb
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Seriously, off with these kiddie diddlers nuts. The only good child molester is one that has been tortured, dismembered (literally), burned and dumped in the Mariana Trench.

signed/
a victim of one of these sick Farkers when I was 11. Good thing he committed suicide, did us all a favor to avoid trial. He wasn't remorseful, just remorseful that he got caught. Webelos - all I did was make birdhouses and get some old dudes finger up my butt on a camping trip.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So... many... jokes...

I'll start with a possible likeness.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkeyes
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size


I can't imagine what's worse: Getting fondled by this abomination or by the real thing?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
O_o

...the f*ck?
 
dothemath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

drlcb: Webelos - all I did was make birdhouses and get some old dudes finger up my butt on a camping trip.


Chief Brown-Eye must speak with Spirit of Winking Knothole.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Magorn: Did it look like this?
[cf-images.us-east-1.prod.boltdns.net image 850x637]


Probably more like this, although Spitting Image had several versions of its Prince Andrew puppet over the years...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Catlenfell [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
When you're that rich, you're used to servants doing everything for you. Even the molesting.
Sometimes you have to improvise.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Naido: I hope they forego the "show me on the puppet" bit with the victims.  Would seem pretty insensitive

Can you show us on the prince where the puppet touched you?


Plot twist: THAT'S his end game!
 
Znuh [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Name_Omitted [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Hence the Name...: Is that a thing? It's not like you have plausible deniability that it wasn't you.


The alleged forced erotic massage that happened afterwords will cover any ambiguity you may have left.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So does this mean we'll see Prince Andrew in a can?
 
lstywnch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

drlcb: a victim of one of these sick Farkers when I was 11. Good thing he committed suicide, did us all a favor to avoid trial.


The guy that abused my brother was murdered in his living room with a carburetor to the head after serving the sentence.

Neither of us is sad about this. We're only sad we learned about it 15 years after it happened.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dothemath: Magorn: dothemath: "As a teen" ?

So are we talking 13 or 19?

Kinda makes a difference.

But in this case she was 15

So a crime then. OK.

I dont get why these guys go for some skinny kid when they could easily get a crew of 25 year olds who know what theyre doing.


Scarcity?
Really, when was the last time you saw a skinny kid?

/not sure why you thought the kid was skinny
//unless you mean curve-less
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Apropos of yuck, anyone posting/linking to Meet The Feebles content should be banned for life, IMHO.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This came to mind:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
apathy2673
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

lstywnch: murdered in his living room with a carburetor to the head


Was it his carburetor or did the assailant bring his own??
 
Stratohead
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
so you're saying he ... FELT them up?


/no one? seriously...
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.