(Reuters)   Kinda like the alternate headline too: Controversial 'Hookers for Jesus' group to get more federal money after Bill Barr and Ivanka Trump announce new sex trafficking effort   (reuters.com) divider line
8
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Please, Jesus. There is divine sanctuary in the physical bond between man and woman."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The headline would be possibly more accurate if it said "... to get more money from Feds after ...".
 
snowjack [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wait, so.. are they for human trafficking, or against it? Are they gonna put Ghislaine Maxwell in charge?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Rugby fake-out
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Gimps for Gabriel is still looking for funding.
 
Bedelia Grantham
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"It was unclear why Hookers for Jesus has tapped only a fraction..."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That is on top of the $530,190 that Hookers for Jesus was awarded in 2019 over three years to help expand services to trafficking victims.
A person briefed on the matter told Reuters that since the 2019 award was accepted, however, Hookers for Jesus has drawn down only about $32,000 of the funds.

Well, they just need blow.  The hookers should be free for them.
 
