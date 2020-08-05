 Skip to content
(CNBC)   "There is a degree of anti-science feeling in this country," Fauci said. [OBVIOUS] and [MURICA] tags offer no comment, citing death threats made against them after prior appearances   (cnbc.com) divider line
40
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the ignorant peasants are afraid of that newfangled lernin', the country is in deep trouble.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes. And we could end up regressing into a type of dark ages as our public education system is stripped and destroyed.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like 37.9 degrees

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/​c​oronavirus-polls/
 
RainDawg [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank the president of the united states for feeding the best of our best to the hogs.
 
rogue49
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Stupid is..."
Sometimes you don't even need to "do" it

Nuff said
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why we have the Country Music Awards every freaking month.
 
ajgeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this is the point where humans begin separating into Morlock and Eloi.
 
amindtat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, it's such a new problem...
history.comView Full Size
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fox News seen blushing with pride.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take "Understatements of the Young Century" for $500, Alex.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a degree of anti-science in the White House.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Without science, you would have no F-150 SuperDuty douchewagons to haul your gun collection around, morons.
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not anti-science, it's a belief that science and magic are the same thing.

That's how they justify trusting a doctor that blames disease on demon rape.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lordjupiter: It's not anti-science, it's a belief that science and magic are the same thing.

That's how they justify trusting a doctor that blames disease on demon rape.


I can't tell you how many "Science is a RELIGION" posts I've seen over the years.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not just anti-science. It's anti-education in general. The term 'ivory tower' is an implication that educators are somehow detached from the rest of society and issue pronouncements of great importance without an understanding of the effects of such pronouncements on the hoi polloi.

American culture has a closely held belief that hard work provides experience, and experience leads to wisdom. Education attempts to circumvent this process by implying that one can reach wisdom just through learning and without experience.

The fallacy of this lies in the fact that neither hard work nor pure learning are mutually exclusive. Unfortunately, there is a strong bias towards the first. That may be because the outcome of hard work is tangible long before the benefits of an education are. Another reason may be because much of the knowledge gained during education is ultimately unimportant to the living of one's daily life.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

amindtat: [Fark user image 850x400]


Who is this "Jsaac Asimov", and why does he think he's better than me?

I'mma go troll his Insta SO HARD
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
jackmalice [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I've heard anti-mask / anti-science yodeling from people I know personally who are on opposite sides of the political spectrum.  Quackery is bipartisan.
 
amindtat
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

lordjupiter: It's not anti-science, it's a belief that science and magic are the same thing.

That's how they justify trusting a doctor that blames disease on demon rape.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
 It's funny how no one wants to be your friend when you're smart or do smart things, but come knocking on your door when they need something fixed.

People are afraid of intelligence unless they can use it for personal gain.
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: lordjupiter: It's not anti-science, it's a belief that science and magic are the same thing.

That's how they justify trusting a doctor that blames disease on demon rape.

I can't tell you how many "Science is a RELIGION" posts I've seen over the years.


There is some validity to the statement that "religion was the first science".  In the very early days when there was no understanding of anything at all, people would see the sun come up, and not be able to explain that.  Must be a god.  Same thing with rain, fire, stars, the Moon, lightening, ice, animals, sickness, hot, cold, light, dark, and almost anything else you can think of.  Until there was a reasonable explanation, god was the reason for everything.

It doesn't mean it was good science.  But it's true.

Right up to this day, when we have good science to explain a lot, you will find people saying, "Well, what happened before the Big Bang?"  Since we don't actually have an explanation for that, because it is considered unknowable, God still resides there.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: "Well, what happened before the Big Bang?"


Oh, your mom was in grade school then.
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

amindtat: lordjupiter: It's not anti-science, it's a belief that science and magic are the same thing.

That's how they justify trusting a doctor that blames disease on demon rape.

[Fark user image 850x446]



No disrespect to Sagan but in 1995 this wasn't much of a stretch. Apocalyptic visions in the years pre-2K spawned a resurgence in occult/new age.  The internet was young and global trade agreements were splashing the planet with an attitude of reckless disregard for local economies.  A new peasant class full of sage-smudging bible or tarot thumpers was inevitable.

It seems prophetic now but it ironically reads like a generic horoscope for almost any American age.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A Connecticut Yankee in King Donald's court. Starring Mike Pence as Merlin.
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

amindtat: lordjupiter: It's not anti-science, it's a belief that science and magic are the same thing.

That's how they justify trusting a doctor that blames disease on demon rape.

[Fark user image Carl Sagan quote 850x446]


Well, shiat.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Cache: Fox News seen blushing with pride.


That's just the orange spray-tan.
 
little big man
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Looks like 37.9 degrees

[Fark user image 850x374]

https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/c​oronavirus-polls/


I was thinking more along the lines of around 451°F.
 
slantsix
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ugh. Had my first awkward conversation about masks and "freedom" today with somebody I thought knew better and that I have a professional relationship with (so being diplomatic is half the battle).
Difficulty: Canadian. Caveat: Religious and lives in the country.
Bummer.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Without science, you would have no F-150 SuperDuty douchewagons to haul your gun collection around, morons.


Every time a Ford truck starts the owner says "oh thank God"
 
BigSquibowski [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: fragMasterFlash: Without science, you would have no F-150 SuperDuty douchewagons to haul your gun collection around, morons.

Every time a Ford truck starts the owner says "oh thank God" I didn't buy a Chevy.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
from HL Mencken's obituary of Wm. Jennings Bryan (1925)

"What was behind that consuming hatred? At first I thought that it was mere evangelical passion. Evangelical Christianity, as everyone knows, is founded upon hate, as the Christianity of Christ was founded upon love. But even evangelical Christians occasionally loose their belts and belch amicably; I have known some who, off duty, were very benignant. In that very courtroom, indeed, were some of them -- for example, old Ben McKenzie, Nestor of the Dayton bar, who sat beside Bryan. Ben was full of good humor. He made jokes with Darrow. But Bryan only glared.
One day it dawned on me that Bryan, after all, was an evangelical Christian only by sort of afterthought -- that his career in this world, and the glories thereof, had actually come to an end before he ever began whooping for Genesis. So I came to this conclusion: that what really moved him was a lust for revenge. The men of the cities had destroyed him and made a mock of him; now he would lead the yokels against them. Various facts clicked into the theory, and I hold it still. The hatred in the old man's burning eyes was not for the enemies of God; it was for the enemies of Bryan.
Thus he fought his last fight, eager only for blood. It quickly became frenzied and preposterous, and after that pathetic. All sense departed from him. He bit right and left, like a dog with rabies. He descended to demagogy so dreadful that his very associates blushed. His one yearning was to keep his yokels heated up -- to lead his forlorn mob against the foe. That foe, alas, refused to be alarmed. It insisted upon seeing the battle as a comedy. Even Darrow, who knew better, occasionally yielded to the prevailing spirit. Finally, he lured poor Bryan into a folly almost incredible.
I allude to his astounding argument against the notion that man is a mammal. I am glad I heard it, for otherwise I'd never believe it. There stood the man who had been thrice a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic -- and once, I believe, elected -- there he stood in the glare of the world, uttering stuff that a boy of eight would laugh at! The artful Darrow led him on: he repeated it, ranted for it, bellowed it in his cracked voice. A tragedy, indeed! He came into life a hero, a Galahad, in bright and shining armor. Now he was passing out a pathetic fool."

If you have a few minutes, look it up and read the whole thing.  Truly masterful.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Stupid, Asinine, Scary, Sad and Sick tags also in hiding.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

lordjupiter: It's not anti-science, it's a belief that science and magic are the same thing.

That's how they justify trusting a doctor that blames disease on demon rape.


Yeah.  The problem isn't that anyone is "anti-science".  Most people won't come out and claim that they're against  science.  It's just that they can't tell what good science is, and turn to whatever "scientific" confirmatory claims they think will shore up whatever position they've decided (un-scientifically) to defend.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Because one political party has made it their mission to be anti-science. And anti- lots of good things.
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: durbnpoisn: "Well, what happened before the Big Bang?"

Oh, your mom was in grade school then.


I know you were trying to make a joke there.  You tried.
Now run along, little one.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Billy Liar:

Mencken is always worth a read.
 
Bob's Your Uncle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: from HL Mencken's obituary of Wm. Jennings Bryan (1925)

"What was behind that consuming hatred? At first I thought that it was mere evangelical passion. Evangelical Christianity, as everyone knows, is founded upon hate, as the Christianity of Christ was founded upon love. But even evangelical Christians occasionally loose their belts and belch amicably; I have known some who, off duty, were very benignant. In that very courtroom, indeed, were some of them -- for example, old Ben McKenzie, Nestor of the Dayton bar, who sat beside Bryan. Ben was full of good humor. He made jokes with Darrow. But Bryan only glared.
One day it dawned on me that Bryan, after all, was an evangelical Christian only by sort of afterthought -- that his career in this world, and the glories thereof, had actually come to an end before he ever began whooping for Genesis. So I came to this conclusion: that what really moved him was a lust for revenge. The men of the cities had destroyed him and made a mock of him; now he would lead the yokels against them. Various facts clicked into the theory, and I hold it still. The hatred in the old man's burning eyes was not for the enemies of God; it was for the enemies of Bryan.
Thus he fought his last fight, eager only for blood. It quickly became frenzied and preposterous, and after that pathetic. All sense departed from him. He bit right and left, like a dog with rabies. He descended to demagogy so dreadful that his very associates blushed. His one yearning was to keep his yokels heated up -- to lead his forlorn mob against the foe. That foe, alas, refused to be alarmed. It insisted upon seeing the battle as a comedy. Even Darrow, who knew better, occasionally yielded to the prevailing spirit. Finally, he lured poor Bryan into a folly almost incredible.
I allude to his astounding argument against the notion that man is a mammal. I am glad I heard it, for otherwise I'd never believe it. There stood the man who had been thrice a candidate for the Presid ...


... NEBRASKA!

or The Aristocrats.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

amindtat: lordjupiter: It's not anti-science, it's a belief that science and magic are the same thing.

That's how they justify trusting a doctor that blames disease on demon rape.

"I have a foreboding of an America in my children's or grandchildren's time -- when the United States is a service and information economy; when nearly all the manufacturing industries have slipped away to other countries; when awesome technological powers are in the hands of a very few, and no one representing the public interest can even grasp the issues; when the people have lost the ability to set their own agendas or knowledgeably question those in authority; when, clutching our crystals and nervously consulting our horoscopes, our critical faculties in decline, unable to distinguish between what feels good and what's true, we slide, almost without noticing, back into superstition and darkness...

The dumbing down of American is most evident in the slow decay of substantive content in the enormously influential media, the 30 second sound bites (now down to 10 seconds or less), lowest common denominator programming, credulous presentations on pseudoscience and superstition, but especially a kind of celebration of ignorance"

― Carl Sagan, The Demon-Haunted World: Science as a Candle in the Dark


Tech-priests? In *my* 'Murican culture?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
