(Fox News) Fark Ready Headline: Man bitten by shark in Florida compares it to previous attack by alligator
9
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When asked about his future plans, the man replied he hopes one day to go to Africa and get bit by a lion
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If he gets bitten by a junkie, then he passes the three challenges to become King of Florida.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i was ready for this to be an Australia story

reporter: What was it like to be bit by the dangerous deadly animal?

Australian: Well it compares  to these other deadly animal bites like this...
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"...which is way worse than those wimpy piranhas, but not nearly as bad as that time with the killer bees."
 
OldJames
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: If he gets bitten by a junkie, then he passes the three challenges to become King of Florida.


If he survives getting bitten by a junkie
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

PvtStash: i was ready for this to be an Australia story

reporter: What was it like to be bit by the dangerous deadly animal?

Australian: Well it compares  to these other deadly animal bites like this...


Worse than a goanna, not as bad as a black mamba.  (Steve Irwin voice)
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Crikey.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
so a typical FL Fox viewer
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 minute ago  
FTA: "...Stuller said. "I saw a fish that was not doing so well in the water so I went to tuck it off and as I tucked the fish off, came to the surface..."

What? What does that even mean? Also: Phrasing
Also also, why the hell are they pixelating gore? It can't possibly be as bad as the road rash I got two weeks ago.
 
