(Anchorage Daily News)   You know how it goes, you visit a buddy's mobile home, you have a few beers, a bear walks in, one of the 10 kids tries to pet it, then it wrestles you to the floor and smashes through a wall to escape   (adn.com) divider line
402 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Aug 2020 at 8:10 PM



waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Why isn't there a 🐻s attacks all humans horror movie?  The Birds meets Cujo.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Neither parent has the nose structure of half those kids...
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
a.k.a Saturday night in Juneau.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Why isn't there a 🐻s attacks all humans horror movie?  The Birds meets Cujo.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"A man is healing after a black bear entered a home's open door late Friday night and threw him to the ground in a panicked escape attempt."

The black bear was just looking for his friend.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: waxbeans: Why isn't there a 🐻s attacks all humans horror movie?  The Birds meets Cujo.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 254x392]


😲😲😲😲😲😲
Thx
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: waxbeans: Why isn't there a 🐻s attacks all humans horror movie?  The Birds meets Cujo.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 254x392]


Oh wow, and it's on Tubi
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I imagine the bear was quite shocked to see a kid wrestle someone to the floor and smash through a wall to escape.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Pichu0102: I imagine the bear was quite shocked to see a kid wrestle someone to the floor and smash through a wall to escape.


It's all those TikToks and Animal Crossings what done it.
 
Catlenfell [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Meth. Not even once.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Usually if I'm visiting someone in a trailer it's to buy Camaro parts.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He was probably just disappointed it wasn't an actual bar...
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FleshFlapps: Usually if I'm visiting someone in a trailer it's to buy Camaro parts.


AKA meth?
 
